NASCAR at Pocono live race updates, results, highlights from Saturday
For the first time in the NASCAR Cup Series' modern era, two separate races are being run in consecutive days at the same track. The Pocono Raceway doubleheader, which was on the original NASCAR Cup Series schedule for 2020 and remained intact through the series' coronavirus-related schedule shake-up, begins Saturday with the Pocono Organics 325.
The last time the NASCAR Cup Series raced on back-to-back days was in August of 1971, but the events took place at two different tracks — the first at Columbia Speedway in Columbia, S.C., and second at Hickory Speedway in Hickory, N.C.
This year's Pocono doubleheader preserves the track's two dates on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule but squeezes them into one weekend. The starting lineup for Saturday's race was determined by the same protocol that has set the field for other races this year without qualifying, and Sunday's lineup will be set by a top-20 inversion of Saturday's race results.
The Joe Gibbs Racing teammates who won the pair of Pocono races last year, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin, are among the favorites to win Saturday's race at the Tricky Triangle. If Hamlin wins this weekend, he can tie or surpass NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon for the most Cup wins at Pocono with six.
We're tracking live updates from Saturday's race at Pocono, the first in the doubleheader. Follow along below.
5:10 p.m. ET: Caution. Quin Houff spins coming off of Turn 2.
5:08 p.m. ET: The green flag comes back out on Lap 17.
5:01 p.m. ET: The scheduled competition caution comes out with 13 laps to go in Stage 1. Aric Almirola, who started on the pole, is still leading.
4:50 p.m. ET: Green flag. The race is underway about an hour after originally scheduled.
4:48 p.m. ET: NASCAR says the track is ready. Green flag next time by.
4:42 p.m. ET: NASCAR is keeping the cars on the track for pace laps to help dry the racing surface despite reports of more light rain un Turn 2. Jet dryers are on the track, too.
4:31 p.m. ET: The cars roll off for pace laps, but drivers report rain in Turns 2 and 3.
4:23 p.m. ET: Engines fired for the Pocono Organics 325.
3:48 p.m. ET: NASCAR announces drivers will head to their cars at 4 p.m. ET, and the new green flag time is 4:35 p.m. ET.
3:35 p.m. ET: NASCAR almost has the entire track dried, but it is working on some weepers in Turn 2. The race will not start on time as originally scheduled.
2:50 p.m. ET: NASCAR is making good progress on its track-drying efforts about an hour after the rain let up.
1:33 p.m. ET: Shortly after NASCAR restarts its track-drying efforts, another weather system arrives and dumps more rain on the track.
12:39 p.m. ET: NASCAR, which has been trying to dry the track, shuts down its jet dryers and Air Titans as more rain falls.
11:43 a.m. ET: The Truck Series race, which was supposed to run prior to the Cup race at Pocono on Saturday, is postponed to Sunday due to rain. Its new start time is 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, setting up a Trucks-Xfinity-Cup tripleheader — the first time three NASCAR national series races will be held on the same day at the same track.
NASCAR starting lineup at Pocono
27 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports
Here are the results from the draw for NASCAR's starting lineup at Pocono:
Pos.
Driver
Car No.
Team
1
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
2
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
3
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
4
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
5
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
6
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
7
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
8
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
9
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
10
Alex Bowman
88
Hendrick Motorsports
11
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
12
Jimmie Johnson
48
Hendrick Motorsports
13
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
14
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
15
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
16
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
17
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
18
Clint Bowyer
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
19
Erik Jones
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
20
John Hunter Nemechek
38
Front Row Motorsports
21
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
22
Matt Kenseth
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
23
Bubba Wallace
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
24
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
25
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
26
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
27
Brennan Poole
15
Premium Motorsports
28
Joey Gase
51
Petty Ware Racing
29
Corey LaJoie
32
Go Fas Racing
30
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
31
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
32
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
33
JJ Yeley
27
Rick Ware Racing
34
Ty Dillon
13
Germain Racing
35
James Davison
77
Spire Motorsports
36
Christopher Bell
95
Leavin Family Racing
37
Daniel Suarez
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
38
Timmy Hill
66
Motorsports Business Management
39
BJ McLeod
78
BJ McLeod Motorsports
40
Josh Bilicki
7
Tommy Baldwin Racing