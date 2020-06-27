NASCAR at Pocono live race updates, results, highlights from Saturday

For the first time in the NASCAR Cup Series' modern era, two separate races are being run in consecutive days at the same track. The Pocono Raceway doubleheader, which was on the original NASCAR Cup Series schedule for 2020 and remained intact through the series' coronavirus-related schedule shake-up, begins Saturday with the Pocono Organics 325.

The last time the NASCAR Cup Series raced on back-to-back days was in August of 1971, but the events took place at two different tracks — the first at Columbia Speedway in Columbia, S.C., and second at Hickory Speedway in Hickory, N.C.

This year's Pocono doubleheader preserves the track's two dates on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule but squeezes them into one weekend. The starting lineup for Saturday's race was determined by the same protocol that has set the field for other races this year without qualifying, and Sunday's lineup will be set by a top-20 inversion of Saturday's race results.

The Joe Gibbs Racing teammates who won the pair of Pocono races last year, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin, are among the favorites to win Saturday's race at the Tricky Triangle. If Hamlin wins this weekend, he can tie or surpass NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon for the most Cup wins at Pocono with six.

We're tracking live updates from Saturday's race at Pocono, the first in the doubleheader. Follow along below.

NASCAR at Pocono live updates, highlights from Saturday race

5:10 p.m. ET: Caution. Quin Houff spins coming off of Turn 2.

5:08 p.m. ET: The green flag comes back out on Lap 17.

5:01 p.m. ET: The scheduled competition caution comes out with 13 laps to go in Stage 1. Aric Almirola, who started on the pole, is still leading.

4:50 p.m. ET: Green flag. The race is underway about an hour after originally scheduled.

4:48 p.m. ET: NASCAR says the track is ready. Green flag next time by.

4:42 p.m. ET: NASCAR is keeping the cars on the track for pace laps to help dry the racing surface despite reports of more light rain un Turn 2. Jet dryers are on the track, too.

4:31 p.m. ET: The cars roll off for pace laps, but drivers report rain in Turns 2 and 3.

4:23 p.m. ET: Engines fired for the Pocono Organics 325.

3:48 p.m. ET: NASCAR announces drivers will head to their cars at 4 p.m. ET, and the new green flag time is 4:35 p.m. ET.

3:35 p.m. ET: NASCAR almost has the entire track dried, but it is working on some weepers in Turn 2. The race will not start on time as originally scheduled.

2:50 p.m. ET: NASCAR is making good progress on its track-drying efforts about an hour after the rain let up.

1:33 p.m. ET: Shortly after NASCAR restarts its track-drying efforts, another weather system arrives and dumps more rain on the track.

12:39 p.m. ET: NASCAR, which has been trying to dry the track, shuts down its jet dryers and Air Titans as more rain falls.

11:43 a.m. ET: The Truck Series race, which was supposed to run prior to the Cup race at Pocono on Saturday, is postponed to Sunday due to rain. Its new start time is 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, setting up a Trucks-Xfinity-Cup tripleheader — the first time three NASCAR national series races will be held on the same day at the same track.

NASCAR starting lineup at Pocono

Here are the results from the draw for NASCAR's starting lineup at Pocono:

Pos.

Driver

Car No.

Team

1

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

2

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

3

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

4

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

5

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

6

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

7

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

8

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

9

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

10

Alex Bowman

88

Hendrick Motorsports

11

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

12

Jimmie Johnson

48

Hendrick Motorsports

13

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

14

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

15

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

16

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

17

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

18

Clint Bowyer

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

19

Erik Jones

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

20

John Hunter Nemechek

38

Front Row Motorsports

21

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

22

Matt Kenseth

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

23

Bubba Wallace

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

24

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

25

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

26

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

27

Brennan Poole

15

Premium Motorsports

28

Joey Gase

51

Petty Ware Racing

29

Corey LaJoie

32

Go Fas Racing

30

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

31

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

32

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

33

JJ Yeley

27

Rick Ware Racing

34

Ty Dillon

13

Germain Racing

35

James Davison

77

Spire Motorsports

36

Christopher Bell

95

Leavin Family Racing

37

Daniel Suarez

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

38

Timmy Hill

66

Motorsports Business Management

39

BJ McLeod

78

BJ McLeod Motorsports

40

Josh Bilicki

7

Tommy Baldwin Racing

