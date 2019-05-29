NASCAR at Pocono: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Pocono 400

Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. have to be thrilled to be going to this race track.

Stop us if you've heard this before, but Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. have to be excited about where NASCAR is heading this week.

Drivers will head to Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania and Busch and Truex have to be excited as the two have combined to win the last three races at the Tricky Triangle.

Also, the fact that each driver has won three races this year has to bode well for another good week.

One of NASCAR's two big flat tracks, the 2.5-mile course features high speeds and big horsepower, which has to have a lot of drivers excited.

Ryan Blaney is still looking for his first win of the year and he has a victory here while other guys like Alex Bowman have to be thrilled to take a shot at Pocono.

For Blaney it's simply coming back to a track he loves, and for Bowman it's just to keep up his recent run of success.

Bowman has four straight top-10 finishes, including a run of back-to-back-to-back runner-ups.

The Pocono 400 can be seen at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday on FS1.

What time does the Pocono 400 start?

The Pocono 400 will take place Sunday, May 26. Live coverage begins on FS1 at 2 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Pocono 400 on?

The Pocono 400 will be broadcast nationally on FS1. The race can also be live-streamed on the Fox Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial .

Pocono 400 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Pocono 400.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, May 31

Time

Event

Channel

1:05 p.m.

Xfinity Series first practice

NASCAR.com

2:05 p.m.

Cup Series first practice

NASCAR.com

3:05 p.m.

Xfinity Series final practice

FS2

4:05 p.m.

Cup Series final practice

FS2/PRN

Saturday, June 1

Time

Event

Channel

10:05 a.m.

Xfinity Series qualifying

FS1

11:35 a.m.

Cup Series qualifying

FS1/MRN

1 p.m.

Xfinity Series Pocono Green 250

FS1/MRN

Sunday, June 2

Time

Event

Channel

2 p.m.

Pocono 400

FS1/MRN

Pocono 400 Starting Lineup

Below is the full starting lineup for the Pocono 400.

Starting

Driver

Number

TBD

Landon Cassill

00

TBD

Kurt Busch

1

TBD

Brad Keselowski

2

TBD

Austin Dillon

3

TBD

Kevin Harvick

4

TBD

Ryan Newman

6

TBD

Daniel Hemric

8

TBD

Chase Elliott

9

TBD

Aric Almirola

10

TBD

Denny Hamlin

11

TBD

Ryan Blaney

12

TBD

Ty Dillon

13

TBD

Clint Bowyer

14

TBD

Ross Chastain

15

TBD

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

TBD

Kyle Busch

18

TBD

Martin Truex Jr.

19

TBD

Erik Jones

20

TBD

Paul Menard

21

TBD

Joey Logano

22

TBD

William Byron

24

TBD

Reed Sorenson

27

TBD

Corey Lajoie

32

TBD

Michael McDowell

34

TBD

Matt Tifft

36

TBD

Chris Buescher

37

TBD

David Ragan

38

TBD

Daniel Suarez

41

TBD

Kyle Larson

42

TBD

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

43

TBD

Ryan Preece

47

TBD

Jimmie Johnson

48

TBD

Cody Ware

51

TBD

JJ Yeley

52

TBD

Quin Houff

77

TBD

Alex Bowman

88

TBD

Matt DiBenedetto

95


