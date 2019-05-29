NASCAR at Pocono: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Pocono 400

Stop us if you've heard this before, but Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. have to be excited about where NASCAR is heading this week.

Drivers will head to Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania and Busch and Truex have to be excited as the two have combined to win the last three races at the Tricky Triangle.

Also, the fact that each driver has won three races this year has to bode well for another good week.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

One of NASCAR's two big flat tracks, the 2.5-mile course features high speeds and big horsepower, which has to have a lot of drivers excited.

Ryan Blaney is still looking for his first win of the year and he has a victory here while other guys like Alex Bowman have to be thrilled to take a shot at Pocono.

For Blaney it's simply coming back to a track he loves, and for Bowman it's just to keep up his recent run of success.

Bowman has four straight top-10 finishes, including a run of back-to-back-to-back runner-ups.

The Pocono 400 can be seen at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday on FS1.

What time does the Pocono 400 start?

The Pocono 400 will take place Sunday, May 26. Live coverage begins on FS1 at 2 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Pocono 400 on?

The Pocono 400 will be broadcast nationally on FS1. The race can also be live-streamed on the Fox Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial .

Pocono 400 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Pocono 400.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, May 31

Time Event Channel 1:05 p.m. Xfinity Series first practice NASCAR.com 2:05 p.m. Cup Series first practice NASCAR.com 3:05 p.m. Xfinity Series final practice FS2 4:05 p.m. Cup Series final practice FS2/PRN

Story continues

Saturday, June 1

Time Event Channel 10:05 a.m. Xfinity Series qualifying FS1 11:35 a.m. Cup Series qualifying FS1/MRN 1 p.m. Xfinity Series Pocono Green 250 FS1/MRN

Sunday, June 2

Time Event Channel 2 p.m. Pocono 400 FS1/MRN

Pocono 400 Starting Lineup

Below is the full starting lineup for the Pocono 400.

TBD Corey Lajoie 32

MORE: NASCAR results at Charlotte: Martin Truex Jr. gets third win of season

Starting Driver Number TBD Landon Cassill 00 TBD Kurt Busch 1 TBD Brad Keselowski 2 TBD Austin Dillon 3 TBD Kevin Harvick 4 TBD Ryan Newman 6 TBD Daniel Hemric 8 TBD Chase Elliott 9 TBD Aric Almirola 10 TBD Denny Hamlin 11 TBD Ryan Blaney 12 TBD Ty Dillon 13 TBD Clint Bowyer 14 TBD Ross Chastain 15 TBD Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 TBD Kyle Busch 18 TBD Martin Truex Jr. 19 TBD Erik Jones 20 TBD Paul Menard 21 TBD Joey Logano 22 TBD William Byron 24 TBD Reed Sorenson 27 TBD Corey Lajoie 32 TBD Michael McDowell 34 TBD Matt Tifft 36 TBD Chris Buescher 37 TBD David Ragan 38 TBD Daniel Suarez 41 TBD Kyle Larson 42 TBD Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 43 TBD Ryan Preece 47 TBD Jimmie Johnson 48 TBD Cody Ware 51 TBD JJ Yeley 52 TBD Quin Houff 77 TBD Alex Bowman 88 TBD Matt DiBenedetto 95



