NASCAR Playoffs preview: Key story lines, predictions

The Southern 500. The NASCAR Playoffs.
Two pillars of the NASCAR schedule, coming together for the first time to kick off a 10-race stretch destined for drama, intensity and, eventually, the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion.
NASCAR.com has you covered for this premier event from every conceivable angle. Read our full coverage below to get ready for Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR) and stay tuned to this page throughout the playoffs to catch up and see what’s to come.
Southern 500 Outlook, Race Analysis
And starting up front…: Chase Elliott nabs Busch Pole Award for Darlington | 📖: Read more
Best or worst: Darlington preview: Who has the best or worst outlook? | 📊: See the ranks
Time machine: Darlington Throwback: See NASCAR drivers (and more) as kids | 👶 : See the photos
Old schemes, new goals: Preview Show: Old-school schemes meet new goals at Darlington | 🎥: Watch the video
Crown-jewel kings: Active drivers with crown-jewel victories | 💎: See the list
Backseat Drivers: Jimmie Johnson misses the playoffs and Darlington looms | 🗣: What they’re saying
Denny Yarborough?: @nascarcasm: Darlington throwback driver mash-ups | ❌: See the monstrosities
Race-Week Staples
Paint Scheme Preview: See the throwback looks for this weekend’s races | 🎨: See the schemes
Power Rankings: Does Chase Elliott line up as a Championship 4 favorite? | 📈: See the ranks
Fantasy Fastlane: Breaking down the plays to make in Fantasy Live for Sunday | 📖: Read more
Well that’s odd: NASCAR betting: Odds, lines for Darlington Southern 500 | 💰: See the list
Get caught up: Darlington TV times, key statistics, revised procedures and more | 🔢: Get the 101
Just the pits: Darlington NASCAR Cup Series pit-stall assignments for Sunday‘s race | 🚗: See pit road
Finish Line: Move Clint Bowyer to a favorite? | 🤔: Hear from the experts
Playoff Picture
Get your team ready: How the 2020 Fantasy Live game works for the playoffs | ⭐️: Fantasy info
Who said what now?: What drivers are saying about the playoffs | 📖 : Read more
Respect over rivalry: Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick aim to carry heavyweight bout into playoffs | 🤝: Read more
Strengths and weaknesses: Meet the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs field | 🏃♂️: Get the rundown
Who’s in, who’s out: 2020 NASCAR Playoffs field set | ✂️: See who made the cut
Track-by-track: 2020 NASCAR Playoffs track-by-track breakdown | 📝: See the list
Finding Smoke’s fire?: Kyle Busch primed for a Tony Stewart-style resurgence in 2020 playoffs | 🔥: Read more
Who’s going to win it all?: 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship odds | 📝: See the list
Turn up the heat: NASCAR Cup Series drivers who turned it up in the playoffs | 🧯: See the list
The champ is here: Kevin Harvick presented Regular Season Championship trophy at Daytona | 📖: Read more
Picking the winners: Predicting every 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race winner | 🏁: See our picks
Catch ’em napping?: Aric Almirola OK with sleeper label, aims to maximize playoff potential | 💤: Read more
Been here before: NASCAR Cup Series drivers with playoff appearances in elimination era | 😒: See the list
Classic Kes: Brad Keselowski on playoff motivation: ‘I don’t like to suck’ | 🤬: Watch the video
Remember when: Most memorable NASCAR Playoffs moments | 🏆: See the moments
Let the dogs out?: Cole Custer, Austin Dillon ready to keep playoffs interesting as underdogs | 🐶: Read more