NASCAR playoff standings 2019: Updated points for Cup chase after the Drydene 400 at Dover

Kyle Larson broke a 75-race winless streak to win the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway Sunday, on a day that saw several NASCAR playoff drivers post terrible finishes.

It's Larson's sixth career victory, but first since September 2017 at Richmond. Better yet, the victory locks him into the Round of 8.

"Everybody in this playoff will know stress next week at Talladega, except for me," Larson told NBCSN afterward.

"To win a playoff race is special. I hope there's another one in our future, especially in the next round."

While Larson was celebrating his good fortune, several NASCAR playoff drivers left Dover in a big hole. Chase Elliott, who entered the Round of 12 in sixth place, suffered a blown engine less than 10 laps into the race and finished last.

Ryan Blaney suffered brake problems and finished 35th. Joey Logano had to pit before the green flag dropped to start the race with a mechanical issue, and returned almost two-dozen laps down. He finished 34th.

On the other hand, Martin Truex Jr., who finished second, had a great run, as did fellow playoff drivers Alex Bowman, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, who finished third through fifth.

The NASCAR Playoffs continue Oct. 13 at Talladega Superspeedway.

NASCAR playoff points standings 2019

Rank

Driver

Wins

Points

No. 1

Kyle Larson

1

3,063

No. 2

Martin Truex Jr.

6

3,095

No. 3

Denny Hamlin

4

3,080

No. 4

Kyle Busch

4

3,080

No. 5

Kevin Harvick

3

3,074

No. 6

Brad Keselowski

3

3,052

No. 7

Alex Bowman

1

3,049

No. 8

William Byron

0

3,032

No. 9

Joey Logano

2

3,032

No. 10

Clint Bowyer

0

3,028

No. 11

Chase Elliott

0

3,025

No. 12

Ryan Blaney

0

3,010

No. 13

Aric Almirola

0

2,101

No. 14

Ryan Newman

0

2,085

No. 15

Kurt Busch

1

2,084

No. 16

Erik Jones

1

2,037

No. 17

Jimmie Johnson

0

740

No. 18

Daniel Suarez

0

730

No. 19

Paul Menard

0

656

No. 20

Chris Buescher

0

599

No. 21

Matt DiBenedetto

0

585

No. 22

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

0

563

No. 23

Austin Dillon

0

558

No. 24

Ty Dillion

0

509

No. 25

Daniel Hemric

0

425

No. 26

Bubba Wallace

0

420

No. 27

Ryan Preece

0

405

No. 28

Michael McDowell

0

396

No. 29

Corey LaJoie

0

334

No. 30

David Ragan

0

330

No. 31

Matt Tifft

0

316

No. 32

Reed Sorenson

0

93

No. 33

Quin Houff

0

73

No. 34

Jamie McMurray

0

19

No. 35

Austin Theriault

0

15

No. 36

Andy Seuss

0

9

No. 37

Stanton Barrett

0

2

No. 38

Casey Mears

0

1

How the NASCAR playoffs work:

Sixteen NASCAR drivers qualified for the playoffs. Four were eliminated in the Sept. 29 race at Charlotte. Four more will be eliminated in the Oct. 20 race at Kansas, and four more will fall out at Phoenix on Nov. 10, leaving the final four drivers to compete straight up for for the NASCAR Cup title Nov. 17 at Homestead-Miami Speedway as the first of the four playoff drivers to cross the finish line is crowned the champion.

How drivers earn points:

– Win Stage 1 or Stage 2 in a race: 1 playoff point (point awarded per stage win)
– Win a race: 5 playoff points
– Win the regular-season championship: 15 playoff points

Second place in the final regular-season standings earns 10 playoff points, third place receives eight points, and the points awarded decline to one point for 10th (4th = 7 points, 5th = 6 points, etc.).

Championship-contending drivers can accumulate additional playoff points throughout the playoffs via stage and race wins and may use all the playoff points they earn, from both the regular season and the playoffs, to advance all the way up to the Championship 4.

Playoff points are added to a championship-contending driver’s reset points total at the start of every round of the playoffs until they are eliminated from championship contention.

At Homestead-Miami, playoff points are off the table and the Championship 4 drivers enter the “winner-take-all” race tied in the standings.

Cup playoff information provided by NASCAR.

