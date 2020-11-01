NASCAR playoff race at Martinsville live updates: Brad Keselowski on the pole

The final elimination race in the Cup Series playoffs is today at Martinsville Speedway. The Xfinity 500 starts at 2 p.m. on NBC.
Joey Logano is the only driver locked into the NASCAR championship race with a win at Kansas. Today’s 263-mile event at the Virginia short track will determine which three drivers will join Logano in competing for a title next weekend at Phoenix.
The race is 500 laps with stages breaks on laps 130, 260 and 500. A competition caution will be called on lap 60.
Brad Keselowski is starting on the pole with Martin Truex Jr. in the front row.
1 p.m.: Bright skies in Southern Virginia
1 p.m.: Bright skies in Southern Virginia
A gloomy morning has given way to bright blue skies, with some clouds overhead. There is a slight chance of rain (20 percent chance) this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, but the the forecast is mostly clear and cool with a high of 61 degrees. Four cars from NASCAR’s track drying team are working on drying “weepers” (wet spots) an hour before the race start.
11:35 a.m.: Pre-race inspection complete
NASCAR finds no multiple failures before the Cup race at Martinsville. Only non-playoff driver Garrett Smithley will drop to the rear at the start for a driver change in the No. 77. The command to start engines will comes at 3:33 p.m. with the green flag scheduled to wave at 3:40 p.m.
NASCAR playoff standings
|Joey Logano
|ADV (win at Kansas)
|Kevin Harvick
|+42
|Denny Hamlin
|+27
|Brad Keselowski
|+25
|Alex Bowman
|-25
|Chase Elliott
|-25
|Martin Truex Jr.
|-36
|Kurt Busch
|-81
How to watch the NASCAR race at Martinsville
- Race: Xfinity 500
- Distance: 263 miles, 500 laps (stages end on Laps 130, 260, 500. The track is 0.526 miles.
- When: Sunday 2 p.m.
- TV: NBC (broadcast starts at 1:30 p.m.)
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Who’s on the pole for the NASCAR race?
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Brad Keselowski*
|2
|2
|Martin Truex Jr.*
|19
|3
|Alex Bowman*
|88
|4
|Denny Hamlin*
|11
|5
|Kurt Busch*
|1
|6
|Kevin Harvick*
|4
|7
|Joey Logano*
|22
|8
|Chase Elliott*
|9
|9
|Kyle Busch
|18
|10
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|11
|Christopher Bell
|95
|12
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|13
|William Byron
|24
|14
|Austin Dillon
|3
|15
|Cole Custer
|41
|16
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|17
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|18
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|19
|Erik Jones
|20
|20
|Aric Almirola
|10
|21
|Ryan Newman
|6
|22
|Ryan Preece
|37
|23
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|24
|Michael McDowell
|34
|25
|Ty Dillon
|13
|26
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|27
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|28
|Chris Buescher
|17
|29
|Daniel Suárez
|96
|30
|Brennan Poole
|15
|31
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|32
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|33
|Josh Bilicki
|7
|34
|Timmy Hill
|66
|35
|Quin Houff
|0
|36
|Garrett Smithley
|77
|37
|James Davison
|53
|38
|JJ Yeley
|27
|39
|Joey Gase
|51
*Playoff driver