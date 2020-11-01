NASCAR playoff race at Martinsville live updates: Brad Keselowski on the pole

Alex Andrejev

The final elimination race in the Cup Series playoffs is today at Martinsville Speedway. The Xfinity 500 starts at 2 p.m. on NBC.

Joey Logano is the only driver locked into the NASCAR championship race with a win at Kansas. Today’s 263-mile event at the Virginia short track will determine which three drivers will join Logano in competing for a title next weekend at Phoenix.

The race is 500 laps with stages breaks on laps 130, 260 and 500. A competition caution will be called on lap 60.

Brad Keselowski is starting on the pole with Martin Truex Jr. in the front row.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates for the Xfinity 500 at The Paperclip. Refresh this page for the latest updates

1 p.m.: Bright skies in Southern Virginia

A gloomy morning has given way to bright blue skies, with some clouds overhead. There is a slight chance of rain (20 percent chance) this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, but the the forecast is mostly clear and cool with a high of 61 degrees. Four cars from NASCAR’s track drying team are working on drying “weepers” (wet spots) an hour before the race start.

11:35 a.m.: Pre-race inspection complete

NASCAR finds no multiple failures before the Cup race at Martinsville. Only non-playoff driver Garrett Smithley will drop to the rear at the start for a driver change in the No. 77. The command to start engines will comes at 3:33 p.m. with the green flag scheduled to wave at 3:40 p.m.

NASCAR playoff standings

Joey Logano ADV (win at Kansas)
Kevin Harvick +42
Denny Hamlin +27
Brad Keselowski +25
Alex Bowman -25
Chase Elliott -25
Martin Truex Jr. -36
Kurt Busch -81

How to watch the NASCAR race at Martinsville

  • Race: Xfinity 500
  • Distance: 263 miles, 500 laps (stages end on Laps 130, 260, 500. The track is 0.526 miles.
  • When: Sunday 2 p.m.
  • TV: NBC (broadcast starts at 1:30 p.m.)
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Who’s on the pole for the NASCAR race?

Order Driver Car No.
1 Brad Keselowski* 2
2 Martin Truex Jr.* 19
3 Alex Bowman* 88
4 Denny Hamlin* 11
5 Kurt Busch* 1
6 Kevin Harvick* 4
7 Joey Logano* 22
8 Chase Elliott* 9
9 Kyle Busch 18
10 Ryan Blaney 12
11 Christopher Bell 95
12 Matt DiBenedetto 21
13 William Byron 24
14 Austin Dillon 3
15 Cole Custer 41
16 Clint Bowyer 14
17 Tyler Reddick 8
18 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47
19 Erik Jones 20
20 Aric Almirola 10
21 Ryan Newman 6
22 Ryan Preece 37
23 John Hunter Nemechek 38
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Ty Dillon 13
26 Corey LaJoie 32
27 Jimmie Johnson 48
28 Chris Buescher 17
29 Daniel Suárez 96
30 Brennan Poole 15
31 Matt Kenseth 42
32 Bubba Wallace 43
33 Josh Bilicki 7
34 Timmy Hill 66
35 Quin Houff 0
36 Garrett Smithley 77
37 James Davison 53
38 JJ Yeley 27
39 Joey Gase 51

*Playoff driver