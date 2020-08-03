NASCAR playoff bubble: Updated Cup Series points standings after New Hampshire race

In the closing laps of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Tyler Reddick worked his way into 10th place, ahead of both William Byron and Jimmie Johnson.

Which was a big deal for the points standings considering Reddick is battling both Byron and Johnson for the 16th and final spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with six races to go in the regular season.

The 10th-place finish brought Reddick closer to the edge of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff bubble, as he is now 15 points behind 16th-place Byron. Johnson appeared to be heading for a top-10 finish at New Hampshire on Sunday, but he slid to 12th and cost himself some playoff points. Now the seven-time Cup Series champion is 18th in the playoff standings, 25 points behind Byron.

Below is a look at the NASCAR playoff picture with six races, including doubleheaders at Michigan and Dover, remaining before the playoffs are scheduled to start in September.

NASCAR playoff bubble

A total of 10 drivers have won races in 2020 and clinched spots in the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. With six races left in the regular season, that means there won't be more than 16 race winners in 2020, so all race winners will make the postseason.

Below is the list of drivers who have not won races in 2020 and are currently sitting on what can be considered the NASCAR playoff bubble. It surprisingly includes defending Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, who finished in last place Sunday because of an early crash to extend his winless streak to 20 races.

Rank Driver +17th/-16th 11. Aric Almirola +145 12. Kurt Busch +112 13. Kyle Busch +94 14. Clint Bowyer +43 15. Matt DiBenedetto +40 16. William Byron +15 - (Playoff cut-off) - 17. Tyler Reddick -15 18. Jimmie Johnson -25 19. Erik Jones -31 20. Bubba Wallace -118

NASCAR playoff points standings

Brad Keselowski won Sunday's race at New Hampshire for his third victory of the season, putting a little pressure on playoff points leaders Denny Hamlin (five wins) and Kevin Harvick (four wins).

Including the 10 drivers on the bubble, below are the NASCAR Cup Series playoff points standings through Sunday's race at New Hampshire.

(* - 2020 race winner)

Rank Driver Playoff points 1. Denny Hamlin* 2,037 2. Kevin Harvick* 2,037 3. Brad Keselowski* 2,031 4. Joey Logano* 2,019 5. Chase Elliott* 2,016 6. Ryan Blaney* 2,015 7. Martin Truex Jr.* 2,011 8. Alex Bowman* 2,009 9. Austin Dillon* 2,005 10. Cole Custer* 2,005 11. Aric Almirola 2,005 12. Kurt Busch 2,003 13. Kyle Busch 2,002 14. Clint Bowyer 2,002 15. William Byron 2,002 16. Matt DiBenedetto 2,000 17. Tyler Reddick 469 18. Jimmie Johnson 459 19. Erik Jones 453 20. Michael McDowell 359 21. Chris Buescher 357 22. Bubba Wallace 356 23. Christopher Bell 355 24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 345 25. John Hunter Nemechek 326 26. Ryan Newman 325 27. Ty Dillon 292 28. Matt Kenseth 274 29. Corey LaJoie 251 30. Ryan Preece 216 31. Daniel Suarez 214 32. Brennan Poole 146 33. Kyle Larson 121 34. Quin Houff 106 35. Brendan Gaughan 46 36. Reed Sorenson 42 37. David Ragan 33 38. James Davison 17

Below is NASCAR's explanation for how it awards points:

"Each finishing spot in the field earns a driver points, from a maximum of 40 points to the driver who finishes first, down to one point for the driver who finishes 40th. ...

"Drivers can earn race points through their performances in Stage 1 and Stage 2. Drivers who are running first through 10th at the conclusion of Stage 1 and/or Stage 2 will receive points, starting with 10 points for first place, nine points for second place, down to one point for 10th place. Points earned in those two stages are then added to what drivers earn after the final stage, which sets the full race results. ...

"Additionally, a driver can earn bonus playoff points for the following:

Five playoff points to the race-winning driver

One playoff bonus point to the driver who wins Stage 1 and/or Stage 2 in every event

"Those points are added on to a driver’s total once the postseason starts. The accumulated playoff points will carry over at the start of the Round of 16, Round of 12 and Round of 8."