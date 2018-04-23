NASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series Power Rankings: Race 5 Ahead of the fifth NASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series race, Steve Luvender offers up his Power Rankings of the top drivers in the series. STREAM LIVE: Richmond race Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET 1: Ryan Luza (–) A pit road misstep was no match for the speed of the No. 6 at Las Vegas. Two …

Ahead of the fifth NASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series race, Steve Luvender offers up his Power Rankings of the top drivers in the series.

STREAM LIVE: Richmond race Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

1: Ryan Luza (–)

A pit road misstep was no match for the speed of the No. 6 at Las Vegas. Two wins in a row makes Ryan Luza one step closer to the big five-figure payday.

Related: Luza continues to roll, wins Las Vegas

2: Ray Alfalla (+1)

Three-Time‘s first win of the season looked evident at Las Vegas, but he settled for a second-place finish. He‘s still perfect on top-10 finishes this season, so apparently we haven‘t jinxed him yet. Alfalla‘s the defending winner at Richmond, where the NASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Series heads next.

3: Michael Conti (+3)

While Michael Conti‘s seventh-place effort at Las Vegas wasn‘t the headline-making day he might have wanted, there‘s something to be said about his consistency this season. He‘s three for four in Top 10s. Plus, passing 30 cars after starting 37th is awfully impressive.

4: Keegan Leahy (-2)

After a hot start to the season, Keegan Leahy‘s race ended early in the desert. At least when he crashed into a stopped, damaged car, he was leading the race.

5: Logan Clampitt (-1)

Not a great run for #ClampNation at Las Vegas — but, hey, maybe a race at Richmond Raceway in the Richmond Raceway-sponsored car is just what the doctor ordered.

RELATED: Full schedule and results for series

6: Taylor Hurst (+2)

Even with only one Top-10 this season — a runner-up finish at Auto Club Speedway — Taylor Hurst has inched up to sixth in points.

7: Zack Novak (+2)

The Las Vegas pole-sitter is coming off two consecutive top-10 finishes — plus, his Toyota Camry led 27 laps in the race. Novak also led an impressive 65 laps in last year‘s race at Richmond. He‘s one to watch.

Story Continues

8: Bobby Zalenski (-1)

Slip Angle Motorsports‘ Bobby Zalenski rebounded after an early incident to finish 16th, one lap off the pace, at Las Vegas. He scored a top 10 in his only other outing to Richmond Raceway. He‘s a solid bet for a strong finish.

9: Jimmy Mullis (-4)

The 2018 momentum for Jimmy Mullis screeched to a halt (well, slid through the infield grass — too soon?) after an early incident with Brad Davies and Bobby Zalenski relegated the No. 27 to a 37th-place finish.

10: Brad Davies (NR)

Despite an early race dust-up in the desert, Brad Davies claimed a notable third consecutive top-10 finish. That streak may be in jeopardy, though, as we head to a track where Davies hasn‘t scored a top 15 since 2010.