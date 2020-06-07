NASCAR pauses for moment of silence amidst George Floyd protests ahead of Atlanta race

NASCAR stopped its pre-race routine for a moment of silence as protests continue across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s killing on May 25.

Drivers stopped their cars in the middle of the track ahead of the race’s beginning at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday. NASCAR president Steve Phelps then addressed drivers and teams over the radio.

“Our country is in pain and people are justifiably angry, demanding to be heard,” Steve Phelps said. “The black community and all people of color have suffered in our country and it has taken far too long to hear their demands for change. Our sport must do better. Our country must do better. The time is now to listen. To understand. And to stand against racism and racial injustice. We ask our drivers, our competitors and all our fans to join us in this mission. To take a moment of reflection to acknowledge that we must do better as a sport.”

After Phelps’ comments, NASCAR held a 30-second moment of silence.

NASCAR drivers including Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and others recorded a video that was published on social media ahead of the race.