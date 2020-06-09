NASCAR to participate in inaugural You Can Play Pride Auction

As part of Pride month, NASCAR will participate in the inaugural You Can Play Pride Auction, contributing a signed helmet and two tickets along with a VIP experience to a 2021 NASCAR Cup Series race for the winning bidder. The auction runs June 15-30, so set your calendars and bookmark this link to start your bidding bright and early next week: https://youcanplaypride.givesmart.com.

You Can Play is an organization dedicated to ensuring equality, respect and safety for all athletes, without regard to sexual orientation and/or gender identity. Its programs are designed to support the LGBTQ+ community by building a network around them. It is in that spirit You Can Play launched its inaugural Pride Auction, supporting virtual education curricula and online networking programs.

Other participating organizations include the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers, the NHL’s Dallas Stars and Detroit Red Wings, the NBA’s Toronto Raptors and the National Women’s Hockey League.

NASCAR and You Can Play are both members of the Diversity & Inclusion Sports Consortium, a partnership among diversity and inclusion practitioners from the largest sports organizations in the United States. NASCAR hosted the Sports Diversity and Inclusion Symposium, an annual forum among DISC members, at Daytona International Speedway in 2019.