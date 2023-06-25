NASCAR at Nashville Superspeedway 2023: Start time, TV, live stream, lineup for Ally 400

Following a week off, giving drivers and teams a chance to rest and recalibrate, the NASCAR Cup Series comes to the capital of country music for a Sunday night race at Nashville Superspeedway.

This marks the third consecutive year that Nashville will host a Cup race, and so far, only Hendrick Motorsports drivers have celebrated in victory lane. Kyle Larson won the inaugural race in 2021, and Chase Elliott took the checkered flag last year.

Elliott is hoping for a repeat as he is mired back in 27th place in the standings after missing seven races this season. The 2020 series champion will almost certainly need a win in one of the 10 remaining regular-season races if he hopes to make the playoffs for the eighth consecutive year.

Chase Elliott celebrates after winning the 2022 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Martin Truex Jr. (two wins) of Joe Gibbs Racing leads the standings, with William Byron (three wins) of Hendrick Motorsports just 13 points behind in second.

Here is all the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway:

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Nashville start?

The Ally 400 starts at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. local time) at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Nashville on?

NBC is broadcasting the Ally 400 beginning at 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. local), while Peacock will have a post-race show at 11 p.m. ET (10 p.m. local).

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Nashville?

The Ally 400 can be live streamed on the NBC Sports website and the NBC Sports app.

How many laps is the Cup race at Nashville?

The Ally 400 is 300 laps around the 1.333-mile oval for a total of 399.9 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 90 laps; Stage 2: 95 laps; Stage 3: 115 laps.

Who won the Cup race at Nashville last year?

Chase Elliott led 42 laps, including the final 39, on June 26 2022 and edged Kurt Busch by 0.551 seconds.

What is the lineup for the Ally 400?

(Car number in parentheses):

1. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

2. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

3. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

4. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

5. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

6. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

7. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

8. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

9. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

10. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

11. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

12. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

13. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

14. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

15. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

16. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

17. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

18. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

19. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

20. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

21. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

22. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

23. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

24. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

25. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

26. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

27. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

28. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

29. (51) JJ Yeley, Ford

30. (42) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet

31. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

32. (15) Brennan Poole, Ford

33. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

34. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

35. (78) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet

36. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

