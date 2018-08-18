NASCAR moves up Saturday's night race at Bristol because of rainy forecast

Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series night race at Bristol Motor Speedway will start an hour earlier than originally scheduled because of potential for inclement weather, NASCAR and track officials announced Friday.

The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race will start at 6:30 p.m. ET in Bristol, Tenn.

Friday's Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol also has been moved up by 15 minutes, to 7:15 p.m. ET. Pole qualifying for the Cup Series race remains at 5:40 p.m. Friday.

According to NASCAR.com, the decision to adjust the two nights' race schedules was reached Friday morning, based on the forecast of rain over the next 24-36 hours.

That forecast, according to Weather.com, calls for an 80 percent chance of thunderstorms early in the evening Saturday, but drops off after that to 40 percent chance of scattered storms. The same forecast shows an increasing chance of rain Friday afternoon into the evening.

Saturday’s Cup Series race is the 24th of 26 regular-season races as the chance for playoff qualifying dwindles.