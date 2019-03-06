NASCAR moves postseason awards banquet from Las Vegas to Nashville

NASCAR is leaving Las Vegas.

The sanctioning body has held its Cup Series awards banquet in Vegas since 2009. Starting in 2019, the awards banquet will be held in Nashville.

The move to Nashville comes as NASCAR is making inroads towards hosting a national series race in the metro area. Speedway Motorsports Inc. struck a deal with the promotor of Fairgrounds Speedway with the hope of bringing NASCAR back to the area.

The Cup Series last raced at the 0.596-mile track in 1984 and the Xfinity and Truck Series last had a race there in 2000. Fairgrounds Speedway would likely host a race in either of those two series if and when it returns to the NASCAR schedule.

Before moving its banquet to Las Vegas, NASCAR held its postseason awards in New York City. The 2019 awards banquet will be on Dec. 5.

