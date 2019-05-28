NASCAR Modifieds return to Martinsville Speedway in 2020

One of the most pressing questions among modified drivers and fans for the past several years has been ‘When will we go back to Martinsville?’ - now they know.

The Whelen Modifieds will be a part of the spring Cup Series weekend with the MaxPro Window Films 200 on May 8, 2020, and will be held under the newly installed lights at the speedway.

history and the time is right to bring them back.

“I think timing is everything. With the changing of the schedule in 2020 and the tripleheader in the fall, we needed to do something for the spring. It’s not that we didn’t want the modifieds, but timing is everything.

“The significance of having this race with the Cup weekend is the ideal time to bring them back.”

The modified division first raced at Martinsville in 1960 and raced every year through 2002. Virginian Ray Hendrick, who also is the career leader in overall wins at Martinsville with 20, is the all-time leader in modified wins at Martinsville with 15. NASCAR Hall of Famer Richie Evans is second with 10.

and Martinsville Speedway are a perfect match,” said Brandon Thompson, NASCAR Managing Director, Touring Series. “When you talk history and legacy – names like Evans, Cook and Bodine are synonymous with Martinsville.

“The Modified division and Martinsville Speedway are the cornerstones on which the sport was built. We’re excited about adding names like Coby, Bonsignore, and maybe even Preece – a new generation of Modified racing stars to the half-mile and look forward to being part of an incredible race weekend.”

In qualifying for a 1986 modified event, Greg Sacks set the track track record for all divisions with a one-lap average of 101.014 miles-per-hour, a record that still stands.

Current Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competitor Ryan Preece won a modified tour race at the track in 2008.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever felt this much excitement about an upcoming season at Martinsville Speedway,” Campbell said. “From the fans to competitors and media, it’s industry-wide excitement and we are all really looking forward to it.”