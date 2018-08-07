NASCAR at Michigan: TV schedule, standings, qualifying drivers for Consumers Energy 400

NASCAR heads back to Michigan and the two-mile D-Shaped oval where speed rules at the Consumers Energy 400.

Kyle Larson has been the benefactor of that for the last few years having won three of the last four times at Michigan International Speedway, but it was Clint Bowyer who came away with the victory earlier this season in a rain-shortened event in June.

Larson had his three-race win streak broken at the event, but it's hard to ignore four top-3 finishes in his last five races at possibly the fastest track in all of NASCAR.

However, Chase Elliott has really been finding his way lately after locking up his first career win Sunday at Watkins Glen, and with the way the Big 3 have driven all season long, Sunday's race should be a great one.

Here's the weekend schedule:

NASCAR at Michigan 2018: TV channel and streaming info

Note: All times are ET.

Friday, August 10

12:05-12:55 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series opening practice, NBCSN/NBC Sports App

1:05-1:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series opening practice, FS1

3:05-3:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series final practice, FS1

5:05 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Busch Pole Qualifying, NBCSN/NBC Sports App









Saturday, August 4

8:35-9:25 a.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series second practice, CNBC/NBC Sports App

9:30 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series pole qualifying, FS1

11:30 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series final practice, NBC Sports App

1 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series UNOH 200 (100 laps, 200 miles), FS1









Sunday, August 5

2:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 (200 laps, 400 miles), NBCSN/NBC Sports App



Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points standings

Driver Points Behind Leader (Playoff Points)

1. Kyle Busch, N/A (35)

2. Kevin Harvick, -70 (33)

3. Martin Truex Jr., -122 (27)

4. Kurt Busch, -229 (2)

5. Clint Bowyer, -231 (10)

6. Joey Logano, -243 (7)

7. Brad Keselowski, -264 (4)

8. Kyle Larson, -274 (0)

9. Denny Hamlin, -284 (2)

10. Ryan Blaney, -295 (4)

11. Chase Elliott, -315 (8)

12. Aric Almirola, -332 (1)

13. Erik Jones, -362 (5)

14. Jimmie Johnson, -371



Story Continues

Which Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are racing at Michigan?





MORE: NASCAR CEO Brian France taking 'indefinite leave of absence' after arrest | Chase Elliott's first NASCAR Cup win cheered by racing community

15. Alex Bowman, -411

16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., -473 (2)

17. Paul Menard, -483 (1)

18. Daniel Suarez, -500

19. Ryan Newman, -503

20. William Byron, -507

21. Austin Dillon , -522 (5)

22. Jamie McMurray, -524

23. AJ Allmendinger, -574 (1)

24. Chris Buescher, -589

25. Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr., -603

26. Michael McDowell, -603

27. David Ragan, -615

28. Kasey Kahne, -622

29. Ty Dillon, -641

30. Matt DiBenedetto, -697



Which Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are racing at Michigan?





MORE: NASCAR CEO Brian France taking 'indefinite leave of absence' after arrest | Chase Elliott's first NASCAR Cup win cheered by racing community

There are 40 Cup drivers entered in Sunday's race. Here is the list of participating Cup drivers in alphabetical order by first name:

AJ Allmendinger

Alex Bowman

Aric Almirola

Austin Dillon

BJ McLeod

Blake Jones

Brad Keselowski

Chase Elliott

Chris Buescher

Clint Bowyer

Corey Lajoie

Daniel Suarez

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

David Ragan



Which Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are racing at Michigan?





MORE: NASCAR CEO Brian France taking 'indefinite leave of absence' after arrest | Chase Elliott's first NASCAR Cup win cheered by racing community

Denny Hamlin

Erik Jones

Garrett Smithley

Gray Gaulding

Jamie McMurray

Jeffrey Earnhardt

Jimmie Johnson

Joey Logano

Kasey Kahne

Kevin Harvick

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

Kyle Larson

Landon Cassill

Martin Truex Jr.

Matt DiBenedetto

Michael McDowell

Paul Menard

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ross Chastain

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Newman

Timmy Hill

Trevor Bayne

Ty Dillon

William Byron

















































































































































