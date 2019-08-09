NASCAR at Michigan: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for Consumers Energy 400
NASCAR is headed back to Michigan for the Consumers Energy 400 on Sunday.
Chase Elliott enters the race coming off a victory at the Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International. Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin also had success last week, placing second and third, respectively.
Nine drivers come into the weekend already officially qualified for the playoffs: Joey Logano (two wins), Kyle Busch (four wins), Truex (four wins), Brad Keselowski (three wins), Denny Hamlin (three wins), Elliott (two wins) and Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman, all with one win apiece.
Meanwhile, Jimmie Johnson and Ryan Blaney are tied for the final playoff spot while Daniel Suarez and Paul Menard are on the outside looking in.
The Truck Series will also be at Michigan International Speedway while the Xfinity Series will be held at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
What time does the Consumers Energy 400 start?
The Consumers Energy 400 will take place Sunday, August 11. Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Consumers Energy 400 on?
The Consumers Energy 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial .
Consumers Energy 400 schedule, how to watch
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Consumers Energy 400.
(All times Eastern)
Friday, August 9
Time
Event
Channel
12:35 p.m.
Monster Energy Cup Series First Practice
MRN/NBCSN
1:35 p.m.
Gander Outdoors Truck Series First Practice
No TV
1:35 p.m.
Xfinity Series First Practice
NBC Sports App
3:05 p.m.
Gander Outdoors Truck Series Final Practice
No TV
4:05 p.m.
Xfinity Series Final Practice
NBC Sports App
5 p.m.
Monster Energy Cup Series Qualifying
MRN/NBCSN
Saturday, August 10
Time
Event
Channel
8:35 a.m.
Monster Energy Cup Series Second Practice
MRN/NBC Sports App
9:35 a.m.
Gander Outdoors Truck Series Qualifying
FS2
11:30 a.m.
Monster Energy Cup Series Final Practice
MRN/NBC Sports App
11:40 a.m.
Xfinity Series Qualifying
NBC Sports App
1 p.m.
Gander Outdoors Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200
MRN/FS1
3 p.m.
Xfinity Series B&L Transport 170
MRN/NBCSN
Sunday, August 11
Time
Event
Channel
3 p.m.
Monster Energy Cup Series Consumers Energy 400
MRN/NBCSN
Consumers Energy 400 Starting Lineup
Below is the entry list for the Consumers Energy 400.
TBD Paul Menard 21
Starting
Driver
Number
TBD
Landon Cassill
00
TBD
Kurt Busch
1
TBD
Brad Keselowski
2
TBD
Austin Dillon
3
TBD
Kevin Harvick
4
TBD
Ryan Newman
6
TBD
Daniel Hemric
8
TBD
Chase Elliott
9
TBD
Aric Almirola
10
TBD
Denny Hamlin
11
TBD
Ryan Blaney
12
TBD
Ty Dillon
13
TBD
Clint Bowyer
14
TBD
Ross Chastain
15
TBD
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
TBD
Kyle Busch
18
TBD
Martin Truex Jr.
19
TBD
Erik Jones
20
TBD
Paul Menard
21
TBD
Joey Logano
22
TBD
William Byron
24
TBD
Quin Houff
27
TBD
Corey Lajoie
32
TBD
Michael McDowell
34
TBD
Matt Tifft
36
TBD
Chris Buescher
37
TBD
David Ragan
38
TBD
Daniel Suarez
41
TBD
Kyle Larson
42
TBD
Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
43
TBD
Ryan Preece
47
TBD
Jimmie Johnson
48
TBD
Cody Ware
51
TBD
Austin Theriault
52
TBD
Spencer Boyd
53
TBD
Garrett Smithley
77
TBD
Alex Bowman
88
TBD
Matt DiBenedetto
95