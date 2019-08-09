NASCAR at Michigan: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for Consumers Energy 400

NASCAR is headed back to Michigan for the Consumers Energy 400 on Sunday.

Chase Elliott enters the race coming off a victory at the Go Bowling at the Glen at Watkins Glen International. Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin also had success last week, placing second and third, respectively.

Nine drivers come into the weekend already officially qualified for the playoffs: Joey Logano (two wins), Kyle Busch (four wins), Truex (four wins), Brad Keselowski (three wins), Denny Hamlin (three wins), Elliott (two wins) and Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman, all with one win apiece.

Meanwhile, Jimmie Johnson and Ryan Blaney are tied for the final playoff spot while Daniel Suarez and Paul Menard are on the outside looking in.

The Truck Series will also be at Michigan International Speedway while the Xfinity Series will be held at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

What time does the Consumers Energy 400 start?

The Consumers Energy 400 will take place Sunday, August 11. Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Consumers Energy 400 on?

The Consumers Energy 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial .

Consumers Energy 400 schedule, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Consumers Energy 400.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, August 9

Time

Event

Channel

12:35 p.m.

Monster Energy Cup Series First Practice

MRN/NBCSN

1:35 p.m.

Gander Outdoors Truck Series First Practice

No TV

1:35 p.m.

Xfinity Series First Practice

NBC Sports App

3:05 p.m.

Gander Outdoors Truck Series Final Practice

No TV

4:05 p.m.

Xfinity Series Final Practice

NBC Sports App

5 p.m.

Monster Energy Cup Series Qualifying

MRN/NBCSN

Saturday, August 10

Time

Event

Channel

8:35 a.m.

Monster Energy Cup Series Second Practice

MRN/NBC Sports App

9:35 a.m.

Gander Outdoors Truck Series Qualifying

FS2

11:30 a.m.

Monster Energy Cup Series Final Practice

MRN/NBC Sports App

11:40 a.m.

Xfinity Series Qualifying

NBC Sports App

1 p.m.

Gander Outdoors Truck Series Corrigan Oil 200

MRN/FS1

3 p.m.

Xfinity Series B&L Transport 170

MRN/NBCSN

Sunday, August 11

Time

Event

Channel

3 p.m.

Monster Energy Cup Series Consumers Energy 400

MRN/NBCSN

Consumers Energy 400 Starting Lineup

Below is the entry list for the Consumers Energy 400.

MORE: NASCAR standings 2019: Updated points for Cup series playoffs after the GoBowling at The Glen

Starting

Driver

Number

TBD

Landon Cassill

00

TBD

Kurt Busch

1

TBD

Brad Keselowski

2

TBD

Austin Dillon

3

TBD

Kevin Harvick

4

TBD

Ryan Newman

6

TBD

Daniel Hemric

8

TBD

Chase Elliott

9

TBD

Aric Almirola

10

TBD

Denny Hamlin

11

TBD

Ryan Blaney

12

TBD

Ty Dillon

13

TBD

Clint Bowyer

14

TBD

Ross Chastain

15

TBD

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

TBD

Kyle Busch

18

TBD

Martin Truex Jr.

19

TBD

Erik Jones

20

TBD

Paul Menard

21

TBD

Joey Logano

22

TBD

William Byron

24

TBD

Quin Houff

27

TBD

Corey Lajoie

32

TBD

Michael McDowell

34

TBD

Matt Tifft

36

TBD

Chris Buescher

37

TBD

David Ragan

38

TBD

Daniel Suarez

41

TBD

Kyle Larson

42

TBD

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

43

TBD

Ryan Preece

47

TBD

Jimmie Johnson

48

TBD

Cody Ware

51

TBD

Austin Theriault

52

TBD

Spencer Boyd

53

TBD

Garrett Smithley

77

TBD

Alex Bowman

88

TBD

Matt DiBenedetto

95


