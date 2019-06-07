NASCAR at Michigan: Start time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for FireKeepers Casino 400

Kyle Larson is still looking for his first win of 2019 but considering last week's success and his history at Michigan, he could get it here

NASCAR at Michigan: Start time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for FireKeepers Casino 400

Kyle Larson is still looking for his first win of 2019 but considering last week's success and his history at Michigan, he could get it here

Maybe this will be the race where Kyle Larson can get his season going.

It's been a struggle for the 26-year-old this year in the Cup Series as he has just one top-5 finish and four top 10s, but with three straight wins in 2016-17 at the two-mile, D-shaped oval of Michigan International Speedway, he should be very confident going into Sunday's race.

As one of the fastest tracks in the series, though, this race is a challenge for everyone and also one where a lot of drivers could win. Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano have a good track record here, and Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer took home the two Cup Series victories last year.

The Xfinity Series will also be in Michigan this week, but the Truck Series will run in Texas.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 can be seen at 2 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1.

What time does the FireKeepers Casino 400 start?

The FireKeepers Casino 400 will take place Sunday, June 9. Live coverage begins on FS1 at 2 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the FireKeepers Casino 400 on?

The FireKeepers Casino 400 will be broadcast nationally on FS1. The race can also be live-streamed on the Fox Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

FireKeepers Casino 400 schedule, how to watch

All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the FireKeepers Casino 400.

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, June 6

Time

Event

Channel

3:05 p.m.

Truck Series first practice (Texas)

No TV

5:05 p.m.

Truck Series second practice (Texas)

No TV

7 p.m.

Truck Series final practice (TexaS)

No TV

Friday, June 7

Time

Event

Channel

1:05 p.m.

Xfinity Series first practice

NASCAR.com

2:05 p.m.

Cup Series first practice

NASCAR.com

3:05 p.m.

Xfinity Series final practice

FS2

4:05 p.m.

Cup Series final practice

FS2/PRN

5:35 p.m.

Truck Series qualifying (Texas)

NASCAR.com

9 p.m.

Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 (Texas)

FS1

Saturday, June 8

Time

Event

Channel

10:00 a.m.

Xfinity Series qualifying

FS2/MRN

12:05 p.m.

Cup Series qualifying

FS1/MRN

1:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series LTi Printing 250

FS1/MRN

Sunday, June 9

Time

Event

Channel

2 p.m.

FireKeepers Casino 400

FS1/MRN

FireKeepers Casino 400 Starting Lineup

Below is the full starting lineup for the FireKeepers Casino 400.

Starting

Driver

Number

TBD

Landon Cassill

00

TBD

Kurt Busch

1

TBD

Brad Keselowski

2

TBD

Austin Dillon

3

TBD

Kevin Harvick

4

TBD

Ryan Newman

6

TBD

Daniel Hemric

8

TBD

Chase Elliott

9

TBD

Aric Almirola

10

TBD

Denny Hamlin

11

TBD

Ryan Blaney

12

TBD

Ty Dillon

13

TBD

Clint Bowyer

14

TBD

Garrett Smithley

15

TBD

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

TBD

Kyle Busch

18

TBD

Martin Truex Jr.

19

TBD

Erik Jones

20

TBD

Paul Menard

21

TBD

Joey Logano

22

TBD

William Byron

24

TBD

Corey Lajoie

32

TBD

Michael McDowell

34

TBD

Matt Tifft

36

TBD

Chris Buescher

37

TBD

David Ragan

38

TBD

Daniel Suarez

41

TBD

Kyle Larson

42

TBD

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

43

TBD

Ryan Preece

47

TBD

Jimmie Johnson

48

TBD

Cody Ware

51

TBD

Bayley Currey

52

TBD

Quin Houff

77

TBD

Alex Bowman

88

TBD

Matt DiBenedetto

95


