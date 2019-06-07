NASCAR at Michigan: Start time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for FireKeepers Casino 400
Maybe this will be the race where Kyle Larson can get his season going.
It's been a struggle for the 26-year-old this year in the Cup Series as he has just one top-5 finish and four top 10s, but with three straight wins in 2016-17 at the two-mile, D-shaped oval of Michigan International Speedway, he should be very confident going into Sunday's race.
As one of the fastest tracks in the series, though, this race is a challenge for everyone and also one where a lot of drivers could win. Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano have a good track record here, and Kevin Harvick and Clint Bowyer took home the two Cup Series victories last year.
The Xfinity Series will also be in Michigan this week, but the Truck Series will run in Texas.
The FireKeepers Casino 400 can be seen at 2 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1.
What time does the FireKeepers Casino 400 start?
The FireKeepers Casino 400 will take place Sunday, June 9. Live coverage begins on FS1 at 2 p.m. ET.
What TV channel is the FireKeepers Casino 400 on?
The FireKeepers Casino 400 will be broadcast nationally on FS1. The race can also be live-streamed on the Fox Sports Go App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
FireKeepers Casino 400 schedule, how to watch
All of the events leading up to the week, including practices and races for the Xfinity Series, can be seen on NASCAR.com, PRN, MRN and FS1.
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the FireKeepers Casino 400.
(All times Eastern)
Thursday, June 6
Time
Event
Channel
3:05 p.m.
Truck Series first practice (Texas)
No TV
5:05 p.m.
Truck Series second practice (Texas)
No TV
7 p.m.
Truck Series final practice (TexaS)
No TV
Friday, June 7
Time
Event
Channel
1:05 p.m.
Xfinity Series first practice
NASCAR.com
2:05 p.m.
Cup Series first practice
NASCAR.com
3:05 p.m.
Xfinity Series final practice
FS2
4:05 p.m.
Cup Series final practice
FS2/PRN
5:35 p.m.
Truck Series qualifying (Texas)
NASCAR.com
9 p.m.
Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 (Texas)
FS1
Saturday, June 8
Time
Event
Channel
10:00 a.m.
Xfinity Series qualifying
FS2/MRN
12:05 p.m.
Cup Series qualifying
FS1/MRN
1:30 p.m.
Xfinity Series LTi Printing 250
FS1/MRN
Sunday, June 9
Time
Event
Channel
2 p.m.
FireKeepers Casino 400
FS1/MRN
FireKeepers Casino 400 Starting Lineup
Below is the full starting lineup for the FireKeepers Casino 400.
TBD Michael McDowell 34
Starting
Driver
Number
TBD
Landon Cassill
00
TBD
Kurt Busch
1
TBD
Brad Keselowski
2
TBD
Austin Dillon
3
TBD
Kevin Harvick
4
TBD
Ryan Newman
6
TBD
Daniel Hemric
8
TBD
Chase Elliott
9
TBD
Aric Almirola
10
TBD
Denny Hamlin
11
TBD
Ryan Blaney
12
TBD
Ty Dillon
13
TBD
Clint Bowyer
14
TBD
Garrett Smithley
15
TBD
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
TBD
Kyle Busch
18
TBD
Martin Truex Jr.
19
TBD
Erik Jones
20
TBD
Paul Menard
21
TBD
Joey Logano
22
TBD
William Byron
24
TBD
Corey Lajoie
32
TBD
Michael McDowell
34
TBD
Matt Tifft
36
TBD
Chris Buescher
37
TBD
David Ragan
38
TBD
Daniel Suarez
41
TBD
Kyle Larson
42
TBD
Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
43
TBD
Ryan Preece
47
TBD
Jimmie Johnson
48
TBD
Cody Ware
51
TBD
Bayley Currey
52
TBD
Quin Houff
77
TBD
Alex Bowman
88
TBD
Matt DiBenedetto
95