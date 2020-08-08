NASCAR at Michigan live race updates, results, highlights from the FireKeepers Casino 400

There have been two 2020 breakthroughs in the last four NASCAR Cup Series races, with Cole Custer and Austin Dillon winning their first races of the season over the past month.

But Michigan International Speedway, which hosts the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Saturday, has been more friendly to entrenched racing powers of late: Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano have led the way the past three times out here.

Interestingly, suspended driver Kyle Larson has won three times at Michigan since 2016, but won't be in the field this weekend.

Sporting News is tracking live race updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Saturday's NASCAR race at Michigan. Follow below for complete results from the FireKeepers Casino 400.

NASCAR at Michigan live updates, highlights from FireKeepers Casino 400

Updates will begin at the start of the race.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

The green flag for Saturday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan will wave shortly after 5 p.m. ET, assuming there are no rain delays as there have so often been since NASCAR returned to live racing in May.

Though NASCAR will have plenty of time to get the race in before sunset in Brooklyn, Mi. — nearly 9 p.m. ET — the relatively late start time for an afternoon race is notable, as Michigan International Speedway has no lights.

Saturday's race is scheduled for 156 laps around the two-mile oval for a total of 312 miles.

NASCAR starting lineup at Michigan

Here are the results of the starting lineup draw for Saturday's NASCAR race at Michigan:

Pos. Driver Car No. Team
1 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
2 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
3 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
4 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
5 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
6 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick Motorsports
7 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
8 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
9 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
10 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
11 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
12 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
13 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
14 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
15 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
16 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
17 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports
18 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
19 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
20 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
21 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
22 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
23 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
24 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
25 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing
26 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing
27 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports
28 James Davison 51 Petty Ware Racing
29 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing
30 Reed Sorenson 74 Spire Motorsports
31 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports
32 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
33 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing
34 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing
35 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
36 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing
37 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing
38 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management
39 Joey Gase 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing