NASCAR at Michigan live race updates, results, highlights from Sunday's Consumers Energy 400

Because the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan features an inversion of the top 20 finishers from Saturday's first leg of the doubleheader, Kevin Harvick is stuck in 20th to start the second leg.

And yet, the NASCAR Cup Series points leader is still the favorite for Sunday's race at Michigan. Harvick's No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang was that much better than other cars throughout Saturday's race.

The question for the Consumers Energy 400, which features the same distance (156 laps and 312 miles) as Race 1, is whether Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott or anybody else who showed speed Saturday will have anything for Harvick on Sunday. Teams were able to make significant adjustments overnight, so the possibility exists.

Sporting News is tracking live race updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Sunday's NASCAR race at Michigan. Follow below for complete results from the Consumers Energy 400.

4:39 p.m. ET: Engines fired for the Consumers Energy 400.

12:15 p.m. ET: Chris Buescher (first), Tyler Reddick (third) and Aric Almirola (fifth) are among those giving up their starting positions by moving to backup cars for Sunday's race, as they will need to start from the back of the pack. This makes Clint Bowyer the new pole-sitter.

NASCAR race start time today

The green flag for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan will wave shortly after 4:30 p.m. ET, assuming there are no rain delays as there have been so often since NASCAR returned to live racing in May.

Though NASCAR will have plenty of time to get the race in with the sun not setting in Brooklyn, Mi., until almost 9 p.m. ET, the relatively late start time for an afternoon race is notable because Michigan International Speedway does not have lights.

Sunday's race is scheduled for the same distance as Saturday's race — 156 laps around the two-mile oval for a total of 312 miles.

NASCAR starting lineup at Michigan

The starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR race at Michigan is based on where drivers finished in Saturday's NASCAR race at Michigan. Below are the starting positions:

Start Driver Car No. Team
1 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing
2 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing
3 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing
4 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing
5 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing
6 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing
7 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports
8 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing
9 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports
10 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing
11 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing
12 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports
13 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske
14 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports
15 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing
16 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing
17 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske
18 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing
19 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske
20 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing
21 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick Motorsports
22 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing
23 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing
24 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing
25 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing
26 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing
27 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing
28 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing
29 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports
30 Reed Sorenson 74 Spire Motorsports
31 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing
32 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing
33 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management
34 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing
35 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing
36 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports
37 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports
38 James Davison 51 Petty Ware Racing
39 Josh Bilicki 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing