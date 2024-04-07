NASCAR at Martinsville spring 2024: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Cook Out 400
For the second consecutive weekend, the Commonwealth of Virginia hosts a NASCAR race as the Cup Series shifts from Richmond Raceway to Martinsville Speedway.
This weekend also marks the second consecutive short-track race and third in the last four weeks. But Martinsville is not just any short track; it is both NASCAR’s smallest and oldest racing venue. NASCAR held its first race at the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped track all the way back in 1949, and the speedway has hosted at least two races a season every year since.
Who will win the last short-track race of the spring? Here’s everything you need to know to get ready for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway:
What time does the Cup race at Martinsville start?
The Cook Out 400 starts at 3 p.m. ET at Martinsville Speedway.
What TV channel is the Cup race at Martinsville on?
Fox Sports 1 (FS1) is broadcasting the Cook Out 400 and has a pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET.
Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Martinsville?
The Cook Out 400 can be live streamed on the Fox Sports website and on the Fox Sports app.
How many laps is the Cup race at Martinsville?
The Cook Out 400 is 400 laps around the 0.526-mile oval for a total of 210.4 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 80 laps; Stage 2: 100 laps; Stage 3: 220 laps.
Who won the most recent races at Martinsville?
Reigning series champion Ryan Blaney led 145 of 500 laps, including the final 23, before edging Aric Almirola by 0.899 seconds in the playoff race on Oct. 29, 2023 to clinch a berth in the championship race.
And one year ago on April 16, 2023, Kyle Larson led the final 30 laps and pulled away from Joey Logano by 4.142 seconds for his first career win at Martinsville.
What is the lineup for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville?
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
2. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota
3. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
4. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota
5. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford
6. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
7. (4) Josh Berry, Ford
8. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
9. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
10. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
11. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet
12. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
13. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford
14. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford
15. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota
16. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford
17. (43) Erik Jones, Toyota
18. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
19. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota
20. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota
21. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet
22. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford
23. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet
24. (71) Zane Smith, Chevrolet
25. (77) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet
26. (10) Noah Gragson, Ford
27. (51) Justin Haley, Ford
28. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
29. (42) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota
30. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford
31. (15) Kaz Grala, Ford
32. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet
33. (16) Josh Williams, Chevrolet
34. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford
35. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
36. (31) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet
37. (66) David Starr, Ford
