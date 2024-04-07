NASCAR at Martinsville spring 2024: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Cook Out 400

For the second consecutive weekend, the Commonwealth of Virginia hosts a NASCAR race as the Cup Series shifts from Richmond Raceway to Martinsville Speedway.

This weekend also marks the second consecutive short-track race and third in the last four weeks. But Martinsville is not just any short track; it is both NASCAR’s smallest and oldest racing venue. NASCAR held its first race at the 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped track all the way back in 1949, and the speedway has hosted at least two races a season every year since.

Who will win the last short-track race of the spring? Here’s everything you need to know to get ready for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway:

NASCAR Cup Series drivers race at Martinsville Speedway on April 16, 2023.

What time does the Cup race at Martinsville start?

The Cook Out 400 starts at 3 p.m. ET at Martinsville Speedway.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Martinsville on?

Fox Sports 1 (FS1) is broadcasting the Cook Out 400 and has a pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Martinsville?

The Cook Out 400 can be live streamed on the Fox Sports website and on the Fox Sports app.

How many laps is the Cup race at Martinsville?

The Cook Out 400 is 400 laps around the 0.526-mile oval for a total of 210.4 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 80 laps; Stage 2: 100 laps; Stage 3: 220 laps.

Who won the most recent races at Martinsville?

Reigning series champion Ryan Blaney led 145 of 500 laps, including the final 23, before edging Aric Almirola by 0.899 seconds in the playoff race on Oct. 29, 2023 to clinch a berth in the championship race.

And one year ago on April 16, 2023, Kyle Larson led the final 30 laps and pulled away from Joey Logano by 4.142 seconds for his first career win at Martinsville.

What is the lineup for the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville?

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

2. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

3. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

Story continues

4. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

5. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

6. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

7. (4) Josh Berry, Ford

8. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

9. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

10. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

11. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

12. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

13. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

14. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

15. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

16. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

17. (43) Erik Jones, Toyota

18. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

19. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

20. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

21. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

22. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

23. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

24. (71) Zane Smith, Chevrolet

25. (77) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet

26. (10) Noah Gragson, Ford

27. (51) Justin Haley, Ford

28. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

29. (42) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota

30. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

31. (15) Kaz Grala, Ford

32. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

33. (16) Josh Williams, Chevrolet

34. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

35. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

36. (31) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet

37. (66) David Starr, Ford

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR race today: Martinsville start time, TV, live stream, lineup