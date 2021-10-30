NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Xfinity Series races after chaotic Trucks finish

The NASCAR Xfinity Series races today at Martinsville Speedway. The Dead on Tools 250 race is at 6 p.m. on NBCSN.

The race is 131.5 miles (250 laps) with stages ending on laps 60, 120 and 250.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

NASCAR at Martinsville live updates

Xfinity pre-race: The Truck Series race has concluded with Zane Smith taking the checkered flag. A recap of the finish is below. Up next is the Xfinity Series cutoff race. The Dead on Tools 250 is 250 laps with stages ending on laps 60, 120 and 250.

Trucks post-race: Inspection is complete in the Truck Series garage. Smith is officially the winner, and NASCAR has announced that Toyota has won the 2021 Truck Series manufacturer championship. The No. 19 (Kraus) and 49 (Reuse) trucks had one lug nut not safe and secure.

NASCAR Trucks Results

Zane Smith advanced with a win at Martinsville to NASCAR’s Championship 4 Truck Series race. Smith climbed through multiple late-lap cautions, taking the lead driving three-wide as lap leader Todd Gilliland crashed through the start-finish line in overtime coming to the white flag. Smith joins Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton and John Hunter Nemechek as the four drivers racing for a trophy in season finale at Phoenix.

Non-playoff drivers Austin Hill finished second with Tanner Gray finishing third. Sheldon Creed, Stewart Friesen, Chandler Smith and Carson Hocevar were the drivers eliminated Saturday from championship contention.

Nine cautions dotted the final stage with multiple wrecks seemingly attributed to retaliation. Nemechek exited the race after getting hooked by Austin Wayne Self following earlier brushes. Nemechek entered Martinsville first in the points standings to advance, but the crash put his chances in jeopardy. If Crafton and Creed were to have finished in the top five, Nemechek (who has five wins this season) would’ve been out of championship running.

Nemechek’s place seemed secure after Crafton was caught up in a later wreck, in which Cory Heim went for a spin as multiple trucks checked up behind him. The yellow flags rolled on through the remaining laps, and Sheldon Creed’s ninth place finish eventually ensured that Nemechek advanced. For Smith, a GMS driver who said that his future at the team remains uncertain, he needed a win to make it through.

“I just kept thinking how many times is there gonna be a shot for someone to take this away from me,” Smith said about the many cautions and restarts.

A late spin by Dawson Cram sent the race into overtime with Smith among the leaders. He slid to the front as Gilliland crashed next to him. Smith earned his first win of the 2021 Trucks season.

Order Truck No. Driver Time behind leader (sec.) 1 21 Zane Smith (P) -- 2 16 Austin Hill 1.611 3 15 Tanner Gray 2.854 4 18 Chandler Smith (P) 2.855 5 88 Matt Crafton (P) 3.6 6 75 Parker Kligerman 3.601 7 99 Ben Rhodes (P) 5.017 8 17 Taylor Gray 5.321 9 2 Sheldon Creed (P) 7.422 10 56 Timmy Hill 7.423 11 51 Corey Heim 8.95 12 42 Carson Hocevar # (P) 10.877 13 2 Kris Wright # 11.29 14 30 Danny Bohn 12.55 15 20 Spencer Boyd 12.579 16 45 Chris Hacker 14.348 17 52 Stewart Friesen (P) 19.84 18 12 Tate Fogleman 22.519 19 1 Hailie Deegan # 23.874 20 22 Austin Wayne Self 33.643 21 98 Grant Enfinger 36.818 22 32 Bret Holmes 42.698 23 41 Dawson Cram 43.385 24 19 Derek Kraus 47.191 25 38 Todd Gilliland -- 26 26 Tyler Ankrum 2.369 27 24 Jack Wood 3.276 28 25 Josh Berry(i) -1 (lap) 29 11 Spencer Davis -2 30 33 Jesse Iwuji -2 31 13 Johnny Sauter -3 32 3 Sage Karam(i) -4 33 40 Ryan Truex -6 34 34 Josh Reaume -6 35 49 Roger Reuse -11 36 10 Jennifer Jo Cobb -14 37 4 Cory Roper -16 38 9 Colby Howard(i) -30 39 4 John Hunter Nemechek (P) -75 40 23 Chase Purdy # -171

(P) playoff driver, # rookie, (i) ineligible for points

NASCAR at Martinsville Xfinity race how to watch