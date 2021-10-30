NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Xfinity Series races after chaotic Trucks finish
The NASCAR Xfinity Series races today at Martinsville Speedway. The Dead on Tools 250 race is at 6 p.m. on NBCSN.
The race is 131.5 miles (250 laps) with stages ending on laps 60, 120 and 250.
Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.
NASCAR at Martinsville live updates
Xfinity pre-race: The Truck Series race has concluded with Zane Smith taking the checkered flag. A recap of the finish is below. Up next is the Xfinity Series cutoff race. The Dead on Tools 250 is 250 laps with stages ending on laps 60, 120 and 250.
Trucks post-race: Inspection is complete in the Truck Series garage. Smith is officially the winner, and NASCAR has announced that Toyota has won the 2021 Truck Series manufacturer championship. The No. 19 (Kraus) and 49 (Reuse) trucks had one lug nut not safe and secure.
NASCAR Trucks Results
Zane Smith advanced with a win at Martinsville to NASCAR’s Championship 4 Truck Series race. Smith climbed through multiple late-lap cautions, taking the lead driving three-wide as lap leader Todd Gilliland crashed through the start-finish line in overtime coming to the white flag. Smith joins Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton and John Hunter Nemechek as the four drivers racing for a trophy in season finale at Phoenix.
Non-playoff drivers Austin Hill finished second with Tanner Gray finishing third. Sheldon Creed, Stewart Friesen, Chandler Smith and Carson Hocevar were the drivers eliminated Saturday from championship contention.
Nine cautions dotted the final stage with multiple wrecks seemingly attributed to retaliation. Nemechek exited the race after getting hooked by Austin Wayne Self following earlier brushes. Nemechek entered Martinsville first in the points standings to advance, but the crash put his chances in jeopardy. If Crafton and Creed were to have finished in the top five, Nemechek (who has five wins this season) would’ve been out of championship running.
Nemechek’s place seemed secure after Crafton was caught up in a later wreck, in which Cory Heim went for a spin as multiple trucks checked up behind him. The yellow flags rolled on through the remaining laps, and Sheldon Creed’s ninth place finish eventually ensured that Nemechek advanced. For Smith, a GMS driver who said that his future at the team remains uncertain, he needed a win to make it through.
“I just kept thinking how many times is there gonna be a shot for someone to take this away from me,” Smith said about the many cautions and restarts.
A late spin by Dawson Cram sent the race into overtime with Smith among the leaders. He slid to the front as Gilliland crashed next to him. Smith earned his first win of the 2021 Trucks season.
Order
Truck No.
Driver
Time behind leader (sec.)
1
21
Zane Smith (P)
--
2
16
Austin Hill
1.611
3
15
Tanner Gray
2.854
4
18
Chandler Smith (P)
2.855
5
88
Matt Crafton (P)
3.6
6
75
Parker Kligerman
3.601
7
99
Ben Rhodes (P)
5.017
8
17
Taylor Gray
5.321
9
2
Sheldon Creed (P)
7.422
10
56
Timmy Hill
7.423
11
51
Corey Heim
8.95
12
42
Carson Hocevar # (P)
10.877
13
2
Kris Wright #
11.29
14
30
Danny Bohn
12.55
15
20
Spencer Boyd
12.579
16
45
Chris Hacker
14.348
17
52
Stewart Friesen (P)
19.84
18
12
Tate Fogleman
22.519
19
1
Hailie Deegan #
23.874
20
22
Austin Wayne Self
33.643
21
98
Grant Enfinger
36.818
22
32
Bret Holmes
42.698
23
41
Dawson Cram
43.385
24
19
Derek Kraus
47.191
25
38
Todd Gilliland
--
26
26
Tyler Ankrum
2.369
27
24
Jack Wood
3.276
28
25
Josh Berry(i)
-1 (lap)
29
11
Spencer Davis
-2
30
33
Jesse Iwuji
-2
31
13
Johnny Sauter
-3
32
3
Sage Karam(i)
-4
33
40
Ryan Truex
-6
34
34
Josh Reaume
-6
35
49
Roger Reuse
-11
36
10
Jennifer Jo Cobb
-14
37
4
Cory Roper
-16
38
9
Colby Howard(i)
-30
39
4
John Hunter Nemechek (P)
-75
40
23
Chase Purdy #
-171
(P) playoff driver, # rookie, (i) ineligible for points
NASCAR at Martinsville Xfinity race how to watch
Race: Dead on Tools 250
Track: Martinsville Speedway
Date: Saturday, October 30
Time: 6 p.m. ET
Purse: $1,325,013
TV: NBCSN, 5:30 p.m. ET
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 131.5 miles (250 laps) with stages ending on laps 60, 120 and 250