NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Denny Hamlin dropping to the rear for cutoff race
The NASCAR Cup Series races today at Martinsville Speedway. The Xfinity 500 race is at 2 p.m. on NBC.
The race is 263 miles (500 laps) with stages ending on laps 130, 260 and 500.
Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.
Denny Hamlin dropping to the rear for race start
NASCAR has completed pre-race inspection for today’s Cup Series race. Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota twice failed and Hamlin will drop to the rear of the field prior to the green flag. He was slated to start third, and sits plus-32 points above the Championship 4 driver cutoff behind Kyle Larson, who is locked in on wins, and Chase Elliott, who is plus-34 points. Kyle Busch is one point above the cutline, followed by Ryan Blaney, who is one point below, Martin Truex Jr. (minus-3), Brad Keselowski (minus-6) and Joey Logano (minus-26).
Hamlin is the only playoff driver dropping to the rear for inspection failures. Click here for pre-race betting odds and predictions.
“It’s not ideal,” Hamlin said of dropping to the back. “Just kinda keep our nose clean throughout the day, we should be fine.”
Hamlin, who was featured with his 23XI Racing team in a Post Malone music video earlier this year, posted on Twitter a picture of him dressed as the rap star for Halloween with the promise that if the post received 5,000 retweets, he would keep the face tattoos on for the race. He didn’t quite hit the mark, with the post hovering around 3,000 retweets this morning. Hamlin said today that he was relieved for that, but he decided to keep one tattoo of a bear on his hand after his No. 11 team failed pre-race tech as inspiration.
HOW TO WATCH NASCAR AT MARTINSVILLE CUP RACE
Race: Xfinity 500
Distance: 263 miles (500 laps) with stages ending on laps 130, 260 and 500
Where: Martinsville Speedway
When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. EST
TV: NBC
Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Purse: $7,778,099
NASCAR AT MARTINSVILLE STARTING LINEUP
Order
Driver
Car No.
1
Kyle Larson
5
2
Chase Elliott
9
3
Denny Hamlin
11
4
Martin Truex Jr.
19
5
Joey Logano
22
6
Brad Keselowski
2
7
Kyle Busch
18
8
Ryan Blaney
12
9
Kevin Harvick
4
10
Kurt Busch
1
11
William Byron
24
12
Christopher Bell
20
13
Alex Bowman
48
14
Austin Dillon
3
15
Chris Buescher
17
16
Ross Chastain
42
17
Bubba Wallace
23
18
Tyler Reddick
8
19
Michael McDowell
34
20
Daniel Suárez
99
21
Matt DiBenedetto
21
22
Chase Briscoe
14
23
Aric Almirola
10
24
Cole Custer
41
25
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
26
Ryan Preece
37
27
Ryan Newman
6
28
Erik Jones
43
29
Corey LaJoie
7
30
BJ McLeod
78
31
Cody Ware
51
32
Anthony Alfredo
38
33
Josh Bilicki
52
34
Joey Gase
53
35
Justin Haley
77
36
Quin Houff
0
37
Garrett Smithley
15
38
Timmy Hill
66