NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Denny Hamlin dropping to the rear for cutoff race

Alex Andrejev
·3 min read
The NASCAR Cup Series races today at Martinsville Speedway. The Xfinity 500 race is at 2 p.m. on NBC.

The race is 263 miles (500 laps) with stages ending on laps 130, 260 and 500.

Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates. Refresh this page for the latest updates and follow NASCAR reporter Alex Andrejev on Twitter at @AndrejevAlex.

Denny Hamlin dropping to the rear for race start

NASCAR has completed pre-race inspection for today’s Cup Series race. Denny Hamlin’s No. 11 Toyota twice failed and Hamlin will drop to the rear of the field prior to the green flag. He was slated to start third, and sits plus-32 points above the Championship 4 driver cutoff behind Kyle Larson, who is locked in on wins, and Chase Elliott, who is plus-34 points. Kyle Busch is one point above the cutline, followed by Ryan Blaney, who is one point below, Martin Truex Jr. (minus-3), Brad Keselowski (minus-6) and Joey Logano (minus-26).

Hamlin is the only playoff driver dropping to the rear for inspection failures. Click here for pre-race betting odds and predictions.

“It’s not ideal,” Hamlin said of dropping to the back. “Just kinda keep our nose clean throughout the day, we should be fine.”

Hamlin, who was featured with his 23XI Racing team in a Post Malone music video earlier this year, posted on Twitter a picture of him dressed as the rap star for Halloween with the promise that if the post received 5,000 retweets, he would keep the face tattoos on for the race. He didn’t quite hit the mark, with the post hovering around 3,000 retweets this morning. Hamlin said today that he was relieved for that, but he decided to keep one tattoo of a bear on his hand after his No. 11 team failed pre-race tech as inspiration.

HOW TO WATCH NASCAR AT MARTINSVILLE CUP RACE

  • Race: Xfinity 500

  • Distance: 263 miles (500 laps) with stages ending on laps 130, 260 and 500

  • Where: Martinsville Speedway

  • When: Sunday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m. EST

  • TV: NBC

  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

  • Purse: $7,778,099

NASCAR AT MARTINSVILLE STARTING LINEUP

Order

Driver

Car No.

1

Kyle Larson

5

2

Chase Elliott

9

3

Denny Hamlin

11

4

Martin Truex Jr.

19

5

Joey Logano

22

6

Brad Keselowski

2

7

Kyle Busch

18

8

Ryan Blaney

12

9

Kevin Harvick

4

10

Kurt Busch

1

11

William Byron

24

12

Christopher Bell

20

13

Alex Bowman

48

14

Austin Dillon

3

15

Chris Buescher

17

16

Ross Chastain

42

17

Bubba Wallace

23

18

Tyler Reddick

8

19

Michael McDowell

34

20

Daniel Suárez

99

21

Matt DiBenedetto

21

22

Chase Briscoe

14

23

Aric Almirola

10

24

Cole Custer

41

25

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

26

Ryan Preece

37

27

Ryan Newman

6

28

Erik Jones

43

29

Corey LaJoie

7

30

BJ McLeod

78

31

Cody Ware

51

32

Anthony Alfredo

38

33

Josh Bilicki

52

34

Joey Gase

53

35

Justin Haley

77

36

Quin Houff

0

37

Garrett Smithley

15

38

Timmy Hill

66

