NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Rain before night race

Alex Andrejev
·4 min read
Steve Helber/AP
  Chase Elliott
    Chase Elliott
    American stock car racing driver
  Denny Hamlin
    Denny Hamlin
    NASCAR driver
  Aric Almirola
    Aric Almirola
    Racecar driver

NASCAR’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 is tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Martinsville Speedway. TV coverage starts on FS1 at 7 p.m. Radio coverage is on MRN and SiriusXM.

The race at the Virginia half-mile paperclip is 400 laps (210 miles) with stages ending on laps 80, 180 and 400.

Below are the latest race updates from the track.

Pre-race

Wet track before night race

6:50 p.m.: With pockets of light and steady rain at Martinsville Speedway, NASCAR’s track drying team has been deployed. Drying efforts haven’t started 40 minutes before the 7:30 race start, but there are six dryers lined up in Turn 2 ready for the command. According to the National Weather Service, there is a chance of showers in the area before 10 p.m. with a 20% chance of precipitation. Other forecasts indicate a zero percent chance of rain after 8 p.m. so NASCAR is hoping it’s a passing shower.

Elliott on the pole, expecting same contact-heavy Martinsville

Chase Elliott will start on the pole for tonight’s race after qualifying with the best speed on Friday. Aric Almirola will start in the front row.

There was plenty of contact during last night’s Xfinity Series race and Elliott said that “maybe in the right circumstance” it could get more aggressive tonight, given the durability of the Next Gen cars.

“The bumpers certainly are not as fragile as they used to be,” Elliott said. “The quarter panels don’t seem to cause tire rubs as easily as they used to. Some of the components, toe-links and things of that nature, are pretty fragile, so I do think you can break some of the suspension.”

But as it pertains to bumping a competitor out of the way?

“You are at less risk of hurting your car in the process,” Elliott said. “I feel like when it comes down to it, sure, guys are gonna get aggressive, but we all got aggressive before, too, so I don’t think it’ll look a lot different.”

Allmendinger, Kaulig starting at the back

A.J. Allmendinger is starting last in the No. 16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing. His car failed pre-race inspection three times, meaning that a crew member is ejected for the race. That will be team engineer Michael Brooks. The car was not permitted to qualify and Allmendinger will have to serve a pass-through penalty after taking the green flag.

Different winner streak?

There have been seven different winners in the first seven races of the season (Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin). If there’s a different winner tonight, the 2022 season will become the third season in NASCAR’s Cup Series Modern Era (1972-present) to start with eight different winners in the first eight races. The 2003 and 2000 season were the other two.

Martin Truex Jr. snapped the different winners streak last year when he won the eighth race of 2021 at Martinsville.

The Modern era record for the most different Cup winners in a single season was 19 different winners in 2001. There have also been 18 different winners in a single season twice, in 2002 and 2011. There were 16 different winners last season.

Kyle Busch’s 500th Toyota race

Kyle Busch tonight will become the second driver to make 500 Cup starts in a Toyota Camry. He joins Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin on that list. He’s earned 55 of his 59 Cup wins in a Camry. Busch began driving for Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota in the Cup Series in 2008.

NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville starting order

Order

Driver

Car No.

1

Chase Elliott

9

2

Aric Almirola

10

3

Cole Custer

41

4

Chris Buescher

17

5

William Byron

24

6

Kevin Harvick

4

7

Christopher Bell

20

8

Kyle Larson

5

9

Brad Keselowski

6

10

Todd Gilliland

38

11

Kyle Busch

18

12

Ryan Blaney

12

13

Austin Cindric

2

14

Joey Logano

22

15

Alex Bowman

48

16

Michael McDowell

34

17

Justin Haley

31

18

Kurt Busch

45

19

Chase Briscoe

14

20

Martin Truex Jr.

19

21

Bubba Wallace

23

22

Tyler Reddick

8

23

Austin Dillon

3

24

Erik Jones

43

25

Denny Hamlin

11

26

Corey LaJoie

7

27

Ross Chastain

1

28

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

29

Harrison Burton

21

30

Daniel Suárez

99

31

Josh Bilicki

77

32

JJ Yeley

15

33

BJ McLeod

78

34

Ty Dillon

42

35

Cody Ware

51

36

AJ Allmendinger

16

