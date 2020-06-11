NASCAR at Martinsville live race updates, results, highlights from the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500

NASCAR fans will get to enjoy some short-track racing Wednesday night as the Cup Series heads to Martinsville Speedway, the shortest track in the rotation.

Defending Cup Series champion Kyle Busch is the favorite, with two previous wins at Martinsville. He'll start seventh, while Ryan Blaney will start on the pole.

Sporting News is tracking live race updates and lap-by-lap highlights from NASCAR's race at Martinsville on Wednesday. Follow below for complete results for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500.

NASCAR at Martinsville live updates, highlights from Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500

9:27 p.m. — Now Joey Logano has the lead as he passes teammate Ryan Blaney. Kevin Harvick up to third, Chase Elliott in fourth and Jimmie Johnson in fifth with 212 laps remaining.

9:23 p.m. — Ryan Blaney takes the lead off the restart and Joey Logano comes up behind him to pass Jimmie Johnson. We're through 275 laps, 225 to go.

9:13 p.m. — Jimmie Johnson wins Stage 2; Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Alex Bowman and Kevin Harvick round out the top five with 240 laps remaining.

Is tonight the night for the 4️⃣8️⃣? @JimmieJohnson collects his first stage victory of the 2020 season. ( : FS1) pic.twitter.com/lF3qiMl0av — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 11, 2020

9:03 p.m. — Jimmie Johnson still holds the lead with 25 laps to go in Stage 2. He's led more laps tonight than he has all season.

8:52 p.m. — Jimmie Johnson beats Joey Logano on the inside and takes the lead on lap 202.

8:50 p.m. — Halfway through Stage 2, Joey Logano still has the lead. Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott round out the top five.

8:34 p.m. — Joey Logano continues to dominate this track and leads after 150 laps. Clint Bowyer, Jimmie JOhnson, Matt DiBenedetto and Kevin Harvick round out the top five with 110 laps to go in Stage 2.

8:23 p.m. — Joey Logano wins Stage 1; he's been running really well today. Clint Bowyer, Jimmie Johnson, Martin Truex Jr. and Bubba Wallace round out the top five after 130 laps.

STAGE WINNER: @joeylogano charges back to the front late at @MartinsvilleSwy and takes the opening stage of the #BlueEmu500 . pic.twitter.com/aGqaDwoFE5 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 11, 2020

8:15 p.m. — Corey LaJoie doesn't pit and has the lead on the restart with 11 laps to go in Stage 1. Bubba Wallace wins the race off of pit road and is second, Clint Bowyer in third, Joey Logano in fourth and Jimmie Johnson in fifth.

8:11 p.m. — Caution is out with 18 laps to go in Stage 1. Timmy Hill's car is stalled in pit road.

8:05 p.m. — Joey Logano still leads after 90 laps, 40 laps to go in Stage 1.

7:50 p.m. — Competition caution out after 60 laps. Joey Logano still leads with 70 laps left in Stage 1, he's already lapped 21 drivers.

7:45 p.m. — No caution, but Garret Smithley has a fire in his right front tire?? Casual. 47 laps in, Joey Logano has stretched out his lead to over four seconds ahead of Chase Elliott.

7:38 p.m. — Joey Logano has taken the lead now, with Martin Truex Jr. right behind him and Kyle Busch in third, 25 laps in.

7:34 p.m. — Green flag is finally back out. Aric Almirola has the lead after 15 laps, Joey Logano in second and Martin Truex Jr. in third.

7:27 p.m. — That didn't take long: caution out for Austin Dillon after four laps. Looks like he lost a tire.

7:26 p.m. — Green flag waves and we're underway.

7:18 p.m. — I'm not sure, but I think that might have been the worst command in NASCAR history...

What a preview. The first ever command interruption ... probably.



"DRIVERS, START YOUR ENGINES!"



Thanks, @WWEDanielBryan and @AJStylesOrg ! pic.twitter.com/mogyVc0WTd







— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 10, 2020

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Date : Wednesday, June 10

Start time : 7 p.m. ET

TV channel : FS1

Live stream : Fox Sports Go | fuboTV (7-day free trial)

The 7 p.m. ET start time for the mid-week race at Martinsville is the first and only such start time on NASCAR's modified Cup Series schedule for 2020. The only other 7 p.m. ET start time currently on the schedule is the open for the July 15 All-Star race.

Wednesday night's NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville was set for 7 p.m. ET (rather than 8 p.m. ET, the original time for the spring race at Martinsville) in part because teams will need to travel back to their facilities after the race in preparation for Sunday's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The only other night race confirmed on the Cup Series schedule, at Kansas on Thursday, July 23, has a start time of 7:30 p.m. ET.

NASCAR starting lineup at Martinsville

37 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing

The draw for Martinsville's starting lineup took place Monday. Below are the results: