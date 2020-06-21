NASCAR lineup at Talladega: Starting order, pole for Sunday's race without qualifying

The starting lineup and pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway were set by the same procedure that determined the starting lineup for the last four Cup Series races, all of which were scheduled to run without prior practice or qualifying sessions.

The starting grid for Sunday's race at Talladega, scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET and broadcast live on Fox, features three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers in the first four starting spots as a result of the procedure that utilizes a combination of points standings and a random draw to set the lineup.

As for pit stall selection for the NASCAR Cup Series races being run without qualifying, it is ordered based on finishing positions from the series’ previous race, followed by new entries in order of points. So Homestead winner Denny Hamlin had the first pit stall selection for Sunday's race at Talladega and chose the No. 1 stall.

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR race at Talladega and how it was set.

Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Talladega?

For the second consecutive week, a JGR driver is on the pole thanks to a random draw for starting positions. Martin Truex Jr. will roll off first at Talladega, and he will be surrounded by his own teammates.

Denny Hamlin, who drew the pole for last week's race at Homestead on his way to a victory, will join Truex on the front row to start the Talladega race. Behind them will be teammate Kyle Busch, who drew the No. 3 position, and Hendrick Motorsports' Jimmie Johnson.

Below is the protocol for how the Cup Series field was set at Talladega:

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

NASCAR starting lineup at Talladega

The same protocol that set the lineup for Sunday's Talladega race will be used for all NASCAR Cup Series races currently confirmed on the 2020 schedule. NASCAR is proceeding without qualifying and practice sessions prior to races in an effort to limit time spent at the track amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The only exception will be next week's Sunday race at Pocono, which is the second leg of a doubleheader. An front-half inversion of the results from the Saturday race will determine the starting lineup for Sunday's race.

As for Sunday's race at Talladega, the draw for the starting lineup took place Thursday. Below are the results:

Pos.

Driver

Car No.

Team

1

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

2

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

3

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

4

Jimmie Johnson

48

Hendrick Motorsports

5

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

6

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

7

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

8

Alex Bowman

88

Hendrick Motorsports

9

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

10

Clint Bowyer

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

11

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

12

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

13

Matt Kenseth

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

14

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

15

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

16

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

17

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

18

Erik Jones

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

19

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

20

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

21

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

22

John Hunter Nemechek

38

Front Row Motorsports

23

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

24

Bubba Wallace

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

25

Corey LaJoie

32

Go Fas Racing

26

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

27

Brennan Poole

15

Premium Motorsports

28

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

29

Gray Gaulding

27

Rick Ware Racing

30

BJ McLeod

77

Spire Motorsports

31

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

32

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

33

Ty Dillon

13

Germain Racing

34

JJ Yeley

53

Rick Ware Racing

35

Christopher Bell

95

Leavine Family Racing

36

Joey Gase

51

Petty Ware Racing

37

Daniel Suarez

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

38

Timmy Hill

66

Motorsports Business Management

39

Brendan Gaughan

62

Beard Motorsports

40

Garrett Smithley

78

B.J. McLeod Motorsports

