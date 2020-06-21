NASCAR lineup at Talladega: Starting order, pole for Sunday's race without qualifying
The starting lineup and pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway were set by the same procedure that determined the starting lineup for the last four Cup Series races, all of which were scheduled to run without prior practice or qualifying sessions.
The starting grid for Sunday's race at Talladega, scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET and broadcast live on Fox, features three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers in the first four starting spots as a result of the procedure that utilizes a combination of points standings and a random draw to set the lineup.
As for pit stall selection for the NASCAR Cup Series races being run without qualifying, it is ordered based on finishing positions from the series’ previous race, followed by new entries in order of points. So Homestead winner Denny Hamlin had the first pit stall selection for Sunday's race at Talladega and chose the No. 1 stall.
Cup pit stalls for Talladega. Selection order from Homestead results. Draw for lineup Thursday. #nascar @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/v6lvO6YAsE
— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 17, 2020
Below is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR race at Talladega and how it was set.
Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Talladega?
For the second consecutive week, a JGR driver is on the pole thanks to a random draw for starting positions. Martin Truex Jr. will roll off first at Talladega, and he will be surrounded by his own teammates.
Denny Hamlin, who drew the pole for last week's race at Homestead on his way to a victory, will join Truex on the front row to start the Talladega race. Behind them will be teammate Kyle Busch, who drew the No. 3 position, and Hendrick Motorsports' Jimmie Johnson.
Below is the protocol for how the Cup Series field was set at Talladega:
Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points
The same protocol that set the lineup for Sunday's Talladega race will be used for all NASCAR Cup Series races currently confirmed on the 2020 schedule. NASCAR is proceeding without qualifying and practice sessions prior to races in an effort to limit time spent at the track amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The only exception will be next week's Sunday race at Pocono, which is the second leg of a doubleheader. An front-half inversion of the results from the Saturday race will determine the starting lineup for Sunday's race.
As for Sunday's race at Talladega, the draw for the starting lineup took place Thursday. Below are the results:
Pos.
Driver
Car No.
Team
1
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
2
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
3
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
4
Jimmie Johnson
48
Hendrick Motorsports
5
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
6
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
7
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
8
Alex Bowman
88
Hendrick Motorsports
9
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
10
Clint Bowyer
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
11
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
12
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
13
Matt Kenseth
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
14
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
15
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
16
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
17
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
18
Erik Jones
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
19
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
20
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
21
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
22
John Hunter Nemechek
38
Front Row Motorsports
23
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
24
Bubba Wallace
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
25
Corey LaJoie
32
Go Fas Racing
26
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
27
Brennan Poole
15
Premium Motorsports
28
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
29
Gray Gaulding
27
Rick Ware Racing
30
BJ McLeod
77
Spire Motorsports
31
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
32
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
33
Ty Dillon
13
Germain Racing
34
JJ Yeley
53
Rick Ware Racing
35
Christopher Bell
95
Leavine Family Racing
36
Joey Gase
51
Petty Ware Racing
37
Daniel Suarez
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
38
Timmy Hill
66
Motorsports Business Management
39
Brendan Gaughan
62
Beard Motorsports
40
Garrett Smithley
78
B.J. McLeod Motorsports