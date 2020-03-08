NASCAR lineup at Phoenix: Starting order, pole for FanShield 500 based on qualifying results

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series continues its West Coast swing with the FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Sunday's short-track race should be intense, as six active drivers (Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch) have previously captured victories at Phoenix. Kyle Busch led 177 laps at last year's FanShield 500 on his way to the checkered flag, and he is considered the betting favorite ahead of other contenders like Harvick and Hamlin.

Will one of NASCAR's heavy hitters find a path to the winner's circle once again, or will a sleeper make a splash?

Here's a look at the field for this year's FanShield 500.

Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Phoenix?

Chase Elliott won the pole with a time of 26.065 and a top speed of 138.116. Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney round out the top five.

"It's always a good thing when you can put down a fast lap," Elliott said. "I just hope tomorrow goes good. That's always the challenge."

"It's always a good thing when you can put down a fast lap."@chaseelliott | #BuschPole pic.twitter.com/SA4tB6EWy5 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 7, 2020

NASCAR starting lineup at Phoenix

Pos. (Car No.) Driver Manufacturer Speed 1. (9) Chase Elliott Chevrolet 138.116 mph. 2. (4) Kevin Harvick Ford 137.878 mph. 3. (11) Denny Hamlin Toyota 137.841 mph. 4. (42) Kyle Larson Chevrolet 137.604 mph. 5. (12) Ryan Blaney Ford 137.457 mph. 6. (10) Aric Almirola Ford 137.457 mph. 7. (1) Kurt Busch Chevrolet 137.420 mph. 8. (88) Alex Bowman Chevrolet 137.321 mph. 9. (21) Matt DiBenedetto Ford 137.289 mph. 10. (18) Kyle Busch Toyota 137.247 mph. 11. (20) Erik Jones Toyota 137.106 mph. 12. (19) Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 136.997 mph. 13. (22) Joey Logano Ford 136.950 mph. 14. (2) Brad Keselowski Ford 136.939 mph. 15. (95) Christopher Bell # Toyota 136.908 mph. 16. (41) Cole Custer # Ford 136.679 mph. 17. (24) William Byron Chevrolet 136.550 mph. 18. (14) Clint Bowyer Ford 136.426 mph. 19. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 136.116 mph. 20. (37) Ryan Preece Chevrolet 136.111 mph. 21. (48) Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 135.947 mph. 22. (34) Michael McDowell Ford 135.839 mph. 23. (17) Chris Buescher Ford 135.788 mph. 24. (6) Ross Chastain(i) Ford 135.711 mph. 25. (13) Ty Dillon Chevrolet 135.706 mph. 26. (38) John Hunter Nemechek # Ford 135.639 mph. 27. (43) Bubba Wallace Chevrolet 135.161 mph. 28. (32) Corey LaJoie Ford 134.993 mph. 29. (8) Tyler Reddick # Chevrolet 134.867 mph. 30. (3) Austin Dillon Chevrolet 134.469 mph. 31. (96) Daniel Suarez Toyota 133.963 mph. 32. (15) Brennan Poole # Chevrolet 133.784 mph. 33. (52) JJ Yeley(i) Ford 132.504 mph. 34. (00) Quin Houff # Chevrolet 132.299 mph. 35. (77) Reed Sorenson Chevrolet 131.411 mph. 36. (51) Garrett Smithley Chevrolet 131.081 mph. 37. (53) Joey Gase(i) Chevrolet 130.752 mph. 38. (66) Timmy Hill(i) Toyota 130.510 mph.

# Rookie.

(i) Ineligible for series points.



Material from the NASCAR Wire Service was used in this report.