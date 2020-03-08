NASCAR lineup at Phoenix: Starting order, pole for FanShield 500 based on qualifying results
The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series continues its West Coast swing with the FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway.
Sunday's short-track race should be intense, as six active drivers (Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch) have previously captured victories at Phoenix. Kyle Busch led 177 laps at last year's FanShield 500 on his way to the checkered flag, and he is considered the betting favorite ahead of other contenders like Harvick and Hamlin.
Will one of NASCAR's heavy hitters find a path to the winner's circle once again, or will a sleeper make a splash?
Here's a look at the field for this year's FanShield 500.
Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Phoenix?
Chase Elliott won the pole with a time of 26.065 and a top speed of 138.116. Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney round out the top five.
"It's always a good thing when you can put down a fast lap," Elliott said. "I just hope tomorrow goes good. That's always the challenge."
NASCAR starting lineup at Phoenix
Pos.
(Car No.)
Driver
Manufacturer
Speed
1.
(9)
Chase Elliott
Chevrolet
138.116 mph.
2.
(4)
Kevin Harvick
Ford
137.878 mph.
3.
(11)
Denny Hamlin
Toyota
137.841 mph.
4.
(42)
Kyle Larson
Chevrolet
137.604 mph.
5.
(12)
Ryan Blaney
Ford
137.457 mph.
6.
(10)
Aric Almirola
Ford
137.457 mph.
7.
(1)
Kurt Busch
Chevrolet
137.420 mph.
8.
(88)
Alex Bowman
Chevrolet
137.321 mph.
9.
(21)
Matt DiBenedetto
Ford
137.289 mph.
10.
(18)
Kyle Busch
Toyota
137.247 mph.
11.
(20)
Erik Jones
Toyota
137.106 mph.
12.
(19)
Martin Truex Jr.
Toyota
136.997 mph.
13.
(22)
Joey Logano
Ford
136.950 mph.
14.
(2)
Brad Keselowski
Ford
136.939 mph.
15.
(95)
Christopher Bell #
Toyota
136.908 mph.
16.
(41)
Cole Custer #
Ford
136.679 mph.
17.
(24)
William Byron
Chevrolet
136.550 mph.
18.
(14)
Clint Bowyer
Ford
136.426 mph.
19.
(47)
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Chevrolet
136.116 mph.
20.
(37)
Ryan Preece
Chevrolet
136.111 mph.
21.
(48)
Jimmie Johnson
Chevrolet
135.947 mph.
22.
(34)
Michael McDowell
Ford
135.839 mph.
23.
(17)
Chris Buescher
Ford
135.788 mph.
24.
(6)
Ross Chastain(i)
Ford
135.711 mph.
25.
(13)
Ty Dillon
Chevrolet
135.706 mph.
26.
(38)
John Hunter Nemechek #
Ford
135.639 mph.
27.
(43)
Bubba Wallace
Chevrolet
135.161 mph.
28.
(32)
Corey LaJoie
Ford
134.993 mph.
29.
(8)
Tyler Reddick #
Chevrolet
134.867 mph.
30.
(3)
Austin Dillon
Chevrolet
134.469 mph.
31.
(96)
Daniel Suarez
Toyota
133.963 mph.
32.
(15)
Brennan Poole #
Chevrolet
133.784 mph.
33.
(52)
JJ Yeley(i)
Ford
132.504 mph.
34.
(00)
Quin Houff #
Chevrolet
132.299 mph.
35.
(77)
Reed Sorenson
Chevrolet
131.411 mph.
36.
(51)
Garrett Smithley
Chevrolet
131.081 mph.
37.
(53)
Joey Gase(i)
Chevrolet
130.752 mph.
38.
(66)
Timmy Hill(i)
Toyota
130.510 mph.
# Rookie.
(i) Ineligible for series points.
Material from the NASCAR Wire Service was used in this report.