NASCAR lineup at Phoenix: Starting order, pole for FanShield 500 based on qualifying results

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series continues its West Coast swing with the FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway.

Sunday's short-track race should be intense, as six active drivers (Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Kurt Busch) have previously captured victories at Phoenix. Kyle Busch led 177 laps at last year's FanShield 500 on his way to the checkered flag, and he is considered the betting favorite ahead of other contenders like Harvick and Hamlin.

Will one of NASCAR's heavy hitters find a path to the winner's circle once again, or will a sleeper make a splash?

Here's a look at the field for this year's FanShield 500.

Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Phoenix?

Chase Elliott won the pole with a time of 26.065 and a top speed of 138.116. Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney round out the top five.

"It's always a good thing when you can put down a fast lap," Elliott said. "I just hope tomorrow goes good. That's always the challenge."

NASCAR starting lineup at Phoenix

Pos.

(Car No.)

Driver

Manufacturer

Speed

1.

(9)

Chase Elliott

Chevrolet

138.116 mph.

2.

(4)

Kevin Harvick

Ford

137.878 mph.

3.

(11)

Denny Hamlin

Toyota

137.841 mph.

4.

(42)

Kyle Larson

Chevrolet

137.604 mph.

5.

(12)

Ryan Blaney

Ford

137.457 mph.

6.

(10)

Aric Almirola

Ford

137.457 mph.

7.

(1)

Kurt Busch

Chevrolet

137.420 mph.

8.

(88)

Alex Bowman

Chevrolet

137.321 mph.

9.

(21)

Matt DiBenedetto

Ford

137.289 mph.

10.

(18)

Kyle Busch

Toyota

137.247 mph.

11.

(20)

Erik Jones

Toyota

137.106 mph.

12.

(19)

Martin Truex Jr.

Toyota

136.997 mph.

13.

(22)

Joey Logano

Ford

136.950 mph.

14.

(2)

Brad Keselowski

Ford

136.939 mph.

15.

(95)

Christopher Bell #

Toyota

136.908 mph.

16.

(41)

Cole Custer #

Ford

136.679 mph.

17.

(24)

William Byron

Chevrolet

136.550 mph.

18.

(14)

Clint Bowyer

Ford

136.426 mph.

19.

(47)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Chevrolet

136.116 mph.

20.

(37)

Ryan Preece

Chevrolet

136.111 mph.

21.

(48)

Jimmie Johnson

Chevrolet

135.947 mph.

22.

(34)

Michael McDowell

Ford

135.839 mph.

23.

(17)

Chris Buescher

Ford

135.788 mph.

24.

(6)

Ross Chastain(i)

Ford

135.711 mph.

25.

(13)

Ty Dillon

Chevrolet

135.706 mph.

26.

(38)

John Hunter Nemechek #

Ford

135.639 mph.

27.

(43)

Bubba Wallace

Chevrolet

135.161 mph.

28.

(32)

Corey LaJoie

Ford

134.993 mph.

29.

(8)

Tyler Reddick #

Chevrolet

134.867 mph.

30.

(3)

Austin Dillon

Chevrolet

134.469 mph.

31.

(96)

Daniel Suarez

Toyota

133.963 mph.

32.

(15)

Brennan Poole #

Chevrolet

133.784 mph.

33.

(52)

JJ Yeley(i)

Ford

132.504 mph.

34.

(00)

Quin Houff #

Chevrolet

132.299 mph.

35.

(77)

Reed Sorenson

Chevrolet

131.411 mph.

36.

(51)

Garrett Smithley

Chevrolet

131.081 mph.

37.

(53)

Joey Gase(i)

Chevrolet

130.752 mph.

38.

(66)

Timmy Hill(i)

Toyota

130.510 mph.

# Rookie.
(i) Ineligible for series points.

Material from the NASCAR Wire Service was used in this report.

