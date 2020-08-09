NASCAR lineup at Michigan: Starting order, pole for Sunday's race without qualifying

The starting lineup and pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, the second of a doubleheader this weekend, were set based on how drivers finished in Saturday's Cup Series race at the track.

The starting grid for Sunday's race at Michigan, scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. ET and broadcast live on NBCSN, features two Fords in the front row and two Chevrolets in the second row based on the results of the weekend's first leg, with the top 20 finishers inverted..

MORE: Updated 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule

As for pit stall selection for the NASCAR Cup Series races being run without qualifying, it is ordered based on finishing positions from the series' previous points race, followed by new entries in order of points. That means Kevin Harvick, the winner of Saturday's race at Michigan, will have the first stall for Sunday's race.

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR race at Michigan, the Consumers Energy 400, and how it was set.

Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Michigan?

The 20th-place finisher in Saturday's race, Chris Buescher, will start on the pole for the weekend's second race Sunday. With him on the front row will be 19th-place finisher Clint Bowyer.

Two Chevrolet drivers will be behind Buescher and Bowyer as Tyler Reddick and Matt Kenseth start third and fourth, respectively.

NASCAR's inversion of the field also means Saturday's race-winner, Harvick, will start 20th and runner-up Brad Keselowski will start 19th.

Below is the protocol for how the Cup Series field was set at Michigan:

Positions 1-20: Inverse order of the top 20 finishers in Saturday's Firekeepers Casino 400

Positions 21-39: Order of finish in Saturday's Firekeepers Casino 400



NASCAR starting lineup at Michigan

Saturday's Michigan race was the last to use the old protocol for setting lineups without qualifying sessions this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. NASCAR is moving to a new formula beginning with the Daytona road course race Aug. 16. The exceptions will be the second legs of doubleheaders like Sunday's race at Michigan, for which the field will be set by the results of the first leg, with the top 20 finishers inverted.

The new procedure will replace the random-draw element with a performance-based formula with three metrics — finishing position from the previous race (weighted 50 percent), ranking in team owner points standings (35 percent) and fastest lap from the previous race (15 percent).

13 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske

The starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR race at Michigan, based on where drivers finished in Saturday's NASCAR race at Michigan. Below are the starting positions: