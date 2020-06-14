NASCAR lineup at Homestead: Starting order, pole for Sunday's race without qualifying
The starting lineup and pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway was set by the same procedure that determined the starting lineup for the last three Cup Series races and will set the field for the next one, all of which were scheduled to run without prior practice or qualifying sessions.
The starting grid for Sunday's race at Homestead, scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and broadcast live on Fox, features a pair of Joe Gibbs Racing drivers and a pair of Team Penske drivers in the first four starting spots as a result of the procedure that utilizes a combination of points standings and a random draw to set the lineup.
As for pit stall selection for the NASCAR Cup Series races being run without qualifying, it is ordered based on finishing positions from the series’ previous race, followed by new entries in order of points. So Martinsville winner Kevin Harvick had the first pit stall selection for Sunday's race and chose the No. 1 stall.
Below is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR race at Homestead and how it was set.
Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Homestead?
Getting the No. 1 starting position for Sunday's race at Homestead had to be a relief for Denny Hamlin, who had a rough night Wednesday at Martinsville. There's a good chance Hamlin will choose the outside lane to start the race so his JGR teammate Kyle Busch (starting fourth) can roll off behind him.
Of course, that would put a pair of Penske drivers, Joey Logano (second) and Brad Keselowski (third), on the bottom row to start the race.
Below is the protocol for how the Cup Series field was set at Homestead:
Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points
NASCAR starting lineup at Homestead
The same protocol that set the lineup for Sunday's Homestead race will be used to set the lineup for the upcoming Cup Series race at Talladega (June 21). The next race, however, will be the first to include a practice session since NASCAR returned to live racing in May.
As for Sunday's race at Homestead, the draw for the starting lineup took place Thursday. Below are the results:
Pos.
Driver
Car No.
Team
1
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
2
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
3
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
4
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
5
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
6
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
7
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
8
Alex Bowman
88
Hendrick Motorsports
9
Jimmie Johnson
48
Hendrick Motorsports
10
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
11
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
12
Clint Bowyer
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
13
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
14
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
15
Erik Jones
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
16
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
17
Bubba Wallace
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
18
John Hunter Nemechek
38
Front Row Motorsports
19
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
20
Matt Kenseth
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
21
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
22
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
23
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
24
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
25
JJ Yeley
27
Rick Ware Racing
26
Corey LaJoie
32
Go Fas Racing
27
Josh Bilicki
53
Rick Ware Racing
28
Brennan Poole
15
Premium Motorsports
29
Joey Gase
51
Petty Ware Racing
30
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
31
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
32
Ty Dillon
13
Germain Racing
33
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
34
BJ McLeod
77
Spire Motorsports
35
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
36
Christopher Bell
95
Leavine Family Racing
37
Daniel Suarez
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
38
Timmy Hill
66
Motorsports Business Management