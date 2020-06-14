NASCAR lineup at Homestead: Starting order, pole for Sunday's race without qualifying

The starting lineup and pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway was set by the same procedure that determined the starting lineup for the last three Cup Series races and will set the field for the next one, all of which were scheduled to run without prior practice or qualifying sessions.

The starting grid for Sunday's race at Homestead, scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and broadcast live on Fox, features a pair of Joe Gibbs Racing drivers and a pair of Team Penske drivers in the first four starting spots as a result of the procedure that utilizes a combination of points standings and a random draw to set the lineup.

MORE: Updated 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As for pit stall selection for the NASCAR Cup Series races being run without qualifying, it is ordered based on finishing positions from the series’ previous race, followed by new entries in order of points. So Martinsville winner Kevin Harvick had the first pit stall selection for Sunday's race and chose the No. 1 stall.

Cup pit stalls for Sunday at Homestead. Selection order based on Martinsville finish: pic.twitter.com/nqaz5aD8hY — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 11, 2020

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR race at Homestead and how it was set.

Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Homestead?

Getting the No. 1 starting position for Sunday's race at Homestead had to be a relief for Denny Hamlin, who had a rough night Wednesday at Martinsville. There's a good chance Hamlin will choose the outside lane to start the race so his JGR teammate Kyle Busch (starting fourth) can roll off behind him.

Story continues

Of course, that would put a pair of Penske drivers, Joey Logano (second) and Brad Keselowski (third), on the bottom row to start the race.

Below is the protocol for how the Cup Series field was set at Homestead:

Positions 1-12 : Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 13-24 : Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 25-36 : Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

NASCAR starting lineup at Homestead

The same protocol that set the lineup for Sunday's Homestead race will be used to set the lineup for the upcoming Cup Series race at Talladega (June 21). The next race, however, will be the first to include a practice session since NASCAR returned to live racing in May.

13 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing

As for Sunday's race at Homestead, the draw for the starting lineup took place Thursday. Below are the results: