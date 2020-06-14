NASCAR lineup at Homestead: Starting order, pole for Sunday's race without qualifying

The starting lineup and pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway was set by the same procedure that determined the starting lineup for the last three Cup Series races and will set the field for the next one, all of which were scheduled to run without prior practice or qualifying sessions.

The starting grid for Sunday's race at Homestead, scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and broadcast live on Fox, features a pair of Joe Gibbs Racing drivers and a pair of Team Penske drivers in the first four starting spots as a result of the procedure that utilizes a combination of points standings and a random draw to set the lineup.

MORE: Updated 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule

As for pit stall selection for the NASCAR Cup Series races being run without qualifying, it is ordered based on finishing positions from the series’ previous race, followed by new entries in order of points. So Martinsville winner Kevin Harvick had the first pit stall selection for Sunday's race and chose the No. 1 stall.

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR race at Homestead and how it was set.

Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Homestead?

Getting the No. 1 starting position for Sunday's race at Homestead had to be a relief for Denny Hamlin, who had a rough night Wednesday at Martinsville. There's a good chance Hamlin will choose the outside lane to start the race so his JGR teammate Kyle Busch (starting fourth) can roll off behind him.

Of course, that would put a pair of Penske drivers, Joey Logano (second) and Brad Keselowski (third), on the bottom row to start the race.

Below is the protocol for how the Cup Series field was set at Homestead:

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

NASCAR starting lineup at Homestead

The same protocol that set the lineup for Sunday's Homestead race will be used to set the lineup for the upcoming Cup Series race at Talladega (June 21). The next race, however, will be the first to include a practice session since NASCAR returned to live racing in May.

As for Sunday's race at Homestead, the draw for the starting lineup took place Thursday. Below are the results:

Pos.

Driver

Car No.

Team

1

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

2

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

3

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

4

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

5

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

6

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

7

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

8

Alex Bowman

88

Hendrick Motorsports

9

Jimmie Johnson

48

Hendrick Motorsports

10

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

11

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

12

Clint Bowyer

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

13

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

14

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

15

Erik Jones

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

16

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

17

Bubba Wallace

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

18

John Hunter Nemechek

38

Front Row Motorsports

19

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

20

Matt Kenseth

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

21

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

22

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

23

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

24

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

25

JJ Yeley

27

Rick Ware Racing

26

Corey LaJoie

32

Go Fas Racing

27

Josh Bilicki

53

Rick Ware Racing

28

Brennan Poole

15

Premium Motorsports

29

Joey Gase

51

Petty Ware Racing

30

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

31

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

32

Ty Dillon

13

Germain Racing

33

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

34

BJ McLeod

77

Spire Motorsports

35

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

36

Christopher Bell

95

Leavine Family Racing

37

Daniel Suarez

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

38

Timmy Hill

66

Motorsports Business Management

