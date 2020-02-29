NASCAR lineup at Fontana: Starting order, pole for Auto Club 400 based on qualifying results

Can Kyle Busch go back-to-back at the Auto Club 400?

The No. 18 car is searching for more success at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., after dominating last year's race. Busch led 134 laps in 2019, capturing the fourth Auto Club checkered flag of his career.

He will have plenty of competition on Sunday, though, as the last five races at the track have been won by five different drivers. A strong performance at qualifying on Saturday could make all the difference.

Here's a look at the field for this year's Auto Club 400.

Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Fontana?

Missed it by that much.

Clint Bowyer beat Jimmie Johnson by .007 seconds to win the pole. Ghost Car technology shows just how close Johnson came to catching Bowyer.

NASCAR starting lineup at Fontana

Position

Driver

1.

Clint Bowyer

2.

Jimmie Johnson

3.

Alex Bowman

4.

Kurt Busch

5.

Kevin Harvick

6.

Aric Almirola

7.

Joey Logano

8.

Michael McDowell

9.

Kyle Larson

10.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

11.

Chris Buescher

12.

Matt DiBenedetto

13.

Chase Elliott

14.

Bubba Wallace

15.

Brad Keselowski

16.

Ryan Blaney

17.

Kyle Busch

18.

Cole Custer

19.

Tyler Reddick

20.

Ryan Preece

21.

William Byron

22.

Christopher Bell

23.

John H. Nemechek

24.

Ty Dillon

25.

Austin Dillon

26.

Corey LaJoie

27.

Ross Chastain

28.

Denny Hamlin

29.

Erik Jones

30.

JJ Yeley

31.

Daniel Suarez

32.

Brennan Poole

33.

Reed Sorenson

34.

Joey Gase

35.

Quin Houff

36.

Garrett Smithley

37.

Timmy Hill

38.

Martin Truex Jr.

