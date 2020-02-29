NASCAR lineup at Fontana: Starting order, pole for Auto Club 400 based on qualifying results

Can Kyle Busch go back-to-back at the Auto Club 400?

The No. 18 car is searching for more success at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., after dominating last year's race. Busch led 134 laps in 2019, capturing the fourth Auto Club checkered flag of his career.

MORE: NASCAR schedule for all Cup Series races

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He will have plenty of competition on Sunday, though, as the last five races at the track have been won by five different drivers. A strong performance at qualifying on Saturday could make all the difference.

Here's a look at the field for this year's Auto Club 400.

Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Fontana?

Missed it by that much.

Clint Bowyer beat Jimmie Johnson by .007 seconds to win the pole. Ghost Car technology shows just how close Johnson came to catching Bowyer.

Seven-Time came THIS close to starting on the #BuschPole at his home track. @JimmieJohnson will roll from the front row as the field takes the green flag tomorrow at @ACSupdates. pic.twitter.com/VDPPaqoZtA — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 29, 2020

9. Kyle Larson

NASCAR starting lineup at Fontana