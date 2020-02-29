NASCAR lineup at Fontana: Starting order, pole for Auto Club 400 based on qualifying results
Can Kyle Busch go back-to-back at the Auto Club 400?
The No. 18 car is searching for more success at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., after dominating last year's race. Busch led 134 laps in 2019, capturing the fourth Auto Club checkered flag of his career.
He will have plenty of competition on Sunday, though, as the last five races at the track have been won by five different drivers. A strong performance at qualifying on Saturday could make all the difference.
Here's a look at the field for this year's Auto Club 400.
Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Fontana?
Missed it by that much.
Clint Bowyer beat Jimmie Johnson by .007 seconds to win the pole. Ghost Car technology shows just how close Johnson came to catching Bowyer.
Seven-Time came THIS close to starting on the #BuschPole at his home track. @JimmieJohnson will roll from the front row as the field takes the green flag tomorrow at @ACSupdates. pic.twitter.com/VDPPaqoZtA
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 29, 2020
9. Kyle Larson
NASCAR starting lineup at Fontana
Position
Driver
1.
Clint Bowyer
2.
Jimmie Johnson
3.
Alex Bowman
4.
Kurt Busch
5.
Kevin Harvick
6.
Aric Almirola
7.
Joey Logano
8.
Michael McDowell
9.
Kyle Larson
10.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
11.
Chris Buescher
12.
Matt DiBenedetto
13.
Chase Elliott
14.
Bubba Wallace
15.
Brad Keselowski
16.
Ryan Blaney
17.
Kyle Busch
18.
Cole Custer
19.
Tyler Reddick
20.
Ryan Preece
21.
William Byron
22.
Christopher Bell
23.
John H. Nemechek
24.
Ty Dillon
25.
Austin Dillon
26.
Corey LaJoie
27.
Ross Chastain
28.
Denny Hamlin
29.
Erik Jones
30.
JJ Yeley
31.
Daniel Suarez
32.
Brennan Poole
33.
Reed Sorenson
34.
Joey Gase
35.
Quin Houff
36.
Garrett Smithley
37.
Timmy Hill
38.
Martin Truex Jr.