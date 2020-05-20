NASCAR lineup at Darlington: Starting order, pole for Toyota 500 without qualifying

After two months away from the track, the NASCAR Cup Series finally returned Sunday afternoon, a welcome sight for racing fans across the United States.

Kevin Harvick took the checkered flag at The Real Heroes 400, an event held without any fans in attendance at Darlington Raceway. Drivers will stay at the 1.366-mile oval for Wednesday night's Toyota 500 (6 p.m. ET, FS1), which will also include only essential personnel.

There were some initial concerns about how NASCAR would be able to operate amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but teams didn't encounter many issues at their first fan-less race outside of general awkwardness.

"On the way to the race track, I'm like, 'Man, this could be a complete mess trying to get in the race track when I get there,'" Harvick crew chief Rodney Childers said (via Fox Sports). "I get to the race track and everything is just absolutely seamless.

"Pulling in, the way it was operated outside the race track coming in, the amount of detail that was in all that — I was kind of blown away by it."

It's far from an ideal scenario, but NASCAR is back. Which drivers will be ready to handle the quick turnaround?

Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Darlington?

Unlike a typical race, the Toyota 500 will not have a qualifying run.

The starting lineup will be based on the finishing order from The Real Heroes 400 with one inversion, per NASCAR:

  • Starting positions 1-20: The top 20 finishers from The Real Heroes 400 will be inverted for the start of the Toyota 500.

  • Starting positions 21-40: The bottom 20 finishers from The Real Heroes 400 will start from their finishing positions for the start of the Toyota 500; any new entries will be placed at the tail of the field.

Ryan Preece, who finished 20th on Sunday, will be on the pole for the Toyota 500 because of the inversion. Ty Dillon, Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer and Ryan Blaney round out the top five for Wednesday's race.

NASCAR starting lineup at Darlington

Pos.

Driver

Car No.

Team

1

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

2

Ty Dillon

13

Germain Racing

3

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

4

Clint Bowyer

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

5

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

6

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

7

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

8

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

9

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

10

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

11

Matt Kenseth

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

12

John Hunter Nemechek

38

Front Row Motorsports

13

Erik Jones

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

14

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

15

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

16

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

17

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

18

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

19

Alex Bowman

88

Hendrick Motorsports

20

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

21

Bubba Wallace

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

22

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

23

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

24

Christopher Bell

95

Leavine Family Racing

25

Daniel Suarez

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

26

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

27

Brennan Poole

15

Premium Motorsports

28

Gray Gaulding

27

Rick Ware Racing

29

JJ Yeley

77

Spire Motorsports

30

Joey Gase

51

Petty Ware Racing

31

Corey LaJoie

32

Go Fas Racing

32

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

33

Timmy Hill

66

MBM Motorsports

34

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

35

Quin Houff

00

Starcom Racing

36

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

37

Jimmie Johnson

48

Hendrick Motorsports

38

BJ McLeod

78

BJ McLeod Motorsports

39

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

