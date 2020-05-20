NASCAR lineup at Darlington: Starting order, pole for Toyota 500 without qualifying
After two months away from the track, the NASCAR Cup Series finally returned Sunday afternoon, a welcome sight for racing fans across the United States.
Kevin Harvick took the checkered flag at The Real Heroes 400, an event held without any fans in attendance at Darlington Raceway. Drivers will stay at the 1.366-mile oval for Wednesday night's Toyota 500 (6 p.m. ET, FS1), which will also include only essential personnel.
There were some initial concerns about how NASCAR would be able to operate amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but teams didn't encounter many issues at their first fan-less race outside of general awkwardness.
"On the way to the race track, I'm like, 'Man, this could be a complete mess trying to get in the race track when I get there,'" Harvick crew chief Rodney Childers said (via Fox Sports). "I get to the race track and everything is just absolutely seamless.
"Pulling in, the way it was operated outside the race track coming in, the amount of detail that was in all that — I was kind of blown away by it."
It's far from an ideal scenario, but NASCAR is back. Which drivers will be ready to handle the quick turnaround?
Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Darlington?
Unlike a typical race, the Toyota 500 will not have a qualifying run.
The starting lineup will be based on the finishing order from The Real Heroes 400 with one inversion, per NASCAR:
Starting positions 1-20: The top 20 finishers from The Real Heroes 400 will be inverted for the start of the Toyota 500.
Starting positions 21-40: The bottom 20 finishers from The Real Heroes 400 will start from their finishing positions for the start of the Toyota 500; any new entries will be placed at the tail of the field.
Ryan Preece, who finished 20th on Sunday, will be on the pole for the Toyota 500 because of the inversion. Ty Dillon, Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer and Ryan Blaney round out the top five for Wednesday's race.
NASCAR starting lineup at Darlington
Pos.
Driver
Car No.
Team
1
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
2
Ty Dillon
13
Germain Racing
3
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
4
Clint Bowyer
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
5
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
6
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
7
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
8
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
9
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
10
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
11
Matt Kenseth
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
12
John Hunter Nemechek
38
Front Row Motorsports
13
Erik Jones
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
14
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
15
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
16
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
17
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
18
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
19
Alex Bowman
88
Hendrick Motorsports
20
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
21
Bubba Wallace
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
22
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
23
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
24
Christopher Bell
95
Leavine Family Racing
25
Daniel Suarez
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
26
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
27
Brennan Poole
15
Premium Motorsports
28
Gray Gaulding
27
Rick Ware Racing
29
JJ Yeley
77
Spire Motorsports
30
Joey Gase
51
Petty Ware Racing
31
Corey LaJoie
32
Go Fas Racing
32
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
33
Timmy Hill
66
MBM Motorsports
34
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
35
Quin Houff
00
Starcom Racing
36
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
37
Jimmie Johnson
48
Hendrick Motorsports
38
BJ McLeod
78
BJ McLeod Motorsports
39
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing