NASCAR lineup at Bristol: Complete starting order, pole for Sunday's race without qualifying
The starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol on Sunday was set by the same procedure that will determine the starting lineup for the next five Cup Series races, all of which will be run without prior practice or qualifying sessions.
The starting grid for Sunday's race at Bristol, scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. ET and broadcast live on Fox, features a handful of Fords at the front of the field as a result of the procedure that utilizes a combination of points standings and a random draw to set the lineup.
MORE: Updated NASCAR Cup Series schedule for 2020
As for pit stall selection for the next five Cup Series races being run without qualifying, it will be ordered based on finishing positions from the series’ previous race, followed by new entries in order of points.
Below is the starting lineup for Sunday's Bristol race and how it was set.
Who is on the pole for the NASCAR race at Bristol?
For the second time since the NASCAR Cup Series returned from its coronavirus-promoted hiatus, Brad Keselowski won a random draw to earn the pole position to start a race.
No matter which lane Keselowski chooses to start Sunday's race, he will have a Team Penske teammate behind him, as Joey Logano will start third alongside Ryan Blaney in fourth based on the results of the draw. Aric Almirola will roll off second.
Below is the protocol for how the Cup Series field was set at Bristol.
Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points
NASCAR starting lineup at Bristol
The same protocol that set the lineup for Sunday's Bristol race will be used to set the lineup for the upcoming Cup Series races at Atlanta (June 7), Martinsville (June 10), Homestead-Miami (June 14) and Talladega (June 21). All of those races also will run without prior practice sessions with the exception of Talladega, which will have an hour-long practice session the day before the race.
11 Alex Bowman
As for Sunday's race at Bristol, the draw for the starting lineup took place Friday. Below are the results.
Pos.
Driver
1
Brad Keselowski
2
Aric Almirola
3
Joey Logano
4
Ryan Blaney
5
Martin Truex Jr.
6
Chase Elliott
7
Kyle Busch
8
Kevin Harvick
9
Matt DiBenedetto
10
Denny Hamlin
11
Alex Bowman
12
Kurt Busch
13
William Byron
14
Matt Kenseth
15
Erik Jones
16
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
Ryan Newman
18
John Hunter Nemechek
19
Chris Buescher
20
Austin Dillon
21
Tyler Reddick
22
Cole Custer
23
Clint Bowyer
24
Jimmie Johnson
25
Michael McDowell
26
Bayley Currey
27
Joey Gase
28
Quin Houff
29
Ty Dillon
30
Gray Gaulding
31
Garrett Smithley
32
Corey LaJoie
33
Ryan Preece
34
Brennan Poole
35
Christopher Bell
36
Bubba Wallace
37
Daniel Suarez
38
Timmy Hill
39
BJ McLeod
40
JJ Yeley