NASCAR at Las Vegas: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for the first race of the 2019 playoffs

NASCAR playoffs are finally here.

The first race of the postseason will be the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin come into this event as favorites to win the season title as each driver has four wins on the year, but Kevin Harvick just earned his third — so don't count him out just yet.

Just like the regular season, if a driver wins they get into the second round of the playoffs. William Byron, Aric Almirola, Ryan Newman and Clint Bowyer all sit in the bottom four spots of the playoff standings so if any of those drivers grab a win, they will force their way into the second round.

To recap, NASCAR playoffs will go like this: there will be four rounds in the postseason with cutdowns to 12 drivers after three races, eight after six and four after nine. The final race of the year will be at Homestead-Miami Speedway where the final four drivers will race for the title.

The highest finisher of the four will be the Cup Series champion. Joey Logano is the defending champ and currently sits fifth in the postseason standings.

You can see a full rundown of the standings here.

What time does the South Point 400 start?

The South Point 400 will take place Sunday, Sept. 15. Live coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET.

What channel is the NASCAR race at Las Vegas on?

The South Point 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

NASCAR at Las Vegas TV schedule, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the South Point 400.

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Sept. 13

Time

Event

Channel

11:05 a.m.

Truck Series final practice

No TV

3:35 p.m.

Xfinity Series first practice

NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4:35 p.m.

Cup Series first practice

NBCSN/NBC Sports App

5:35 p.m.

Truck Series qualifying

FS1

6:35 p.m.

Xfinity Series final practice

NBCSN/NBC Sports App

7:30 p.m.

Cup Series final practice

NBCSN/NBC Sports App

9 p.m.

Truck Series World of Westgate Las Vegas 200

FS1/MRN

Saturday, Sept. 14

Time

Event

Channel

2:35 p.m.

Xfinity Series qualifying

NBCSN/NBC Sports App

4:05 p.m.

Cup Series qualifying

NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN

7:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series Rhino Pro Trucks Outfitters 300

NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN

Sunday, Sept. 15

Time

Event

Channel

7 p.m.

Cup Series South Point 400

NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN

South Point 400 starting lineup

Below is the entry list for the South Point 400.

TBD Joe Nemechek 27

Starting

Driver

Number

TBD

Landon Cassill

00

TBD

Kurt Busch

1

TBD

Brad Keselowski

2

TBD

Austin Dillon

3

TBD

Kevin Harvick

4

TBD

Ryan Newman

6

TBD

Daniel Hemric

8

TBD

Chase Elliott

9

TBD

Aric Almirola

10

TBD

Denny Hamlin

11

TBD

Ryan Blaney

12

TBD

Ty Dillon

13

TBD

Clint Bowyer

14

TBD

Ross Chastain

15

TBD

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

TBD

Kyle Busch

18

TBD

Martin Truex Jr.

19

TBD

Erik Jones

20

TBD

Paul Menard

21

TBD

Joey Logano

22

TBD

William Byron

24

TBD

Joe Nemechek

27

TBD

Corey Lajoie

32

TBD

Michael McDowell

34

TBD

Matt Tifft

36

TBD

Chris Buescher

37

TBD

David Ragan

38

TBD

Daniel Suarez

41

TBD

Kyle Larson

42

TBD

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

43

TBD

Ryan Preece

47

TBD

Jimmie Johnson

48

TBD

TBA

51

TBD

TBA

52

TBD

TBA

53

TBD

Joey Gase

66

TBD

Reed Sorenson

77

TBD

Alex Bowman

88

TBD

Matt DiBenedetto

95


