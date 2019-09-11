NASCAR at Las Vegas: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for the first race of the 2019 playoffs
NASCAR playoffs are finally here.
The first race of the postseason will be the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.
Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin come into this event as favorites to win the season title as each driver has four wins on the year, but Kevin Harvick just earned his third — so don't count him out just yet.
Just like the regular season, if a driver wins they get into the second round of the playoffs. William Byron, Aric Almirola, Ryan Newman and Clint Bowyer all sit in the bottom four spots of the playoff standings so if any of those drivers grab a win, they will force their way into the second round.
To recap, NASCAR playoffs will go like this: there will be four rounds in the postseason with cutdowns to 12 drivers after three races, eight after six and four after nine. The final race of the year will be at Homestead-Miami Speedway where the final four drivers will race for the title.
The highest finisher of the four will be the Cup Series champion. Joey Logano is the defending champ and currently sits fifth in the postseason standings.
You can see a full rundown of the standings here.
What time does the South Point 400 start?
The South Point 400 will take place Sunday, Sept. 15. Live coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET.
What channel is the NASCAR race at Las Vegas on?
The South Point 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
NASCAR at Las Vegas TV schedule, how to watch
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the South Point 400.
(All times Eastern)
Friday, Sept. 13
Time
Event
Channel
11:05 a.m.
Truck Series final practice
No TV
3:35 p.m.
Xfinity Series first practice
NBCSN/NBC Sports App
4:35 p.m.
Cup Series first practice
NBCSN/NBC Sports App
5:35 p.m.
Truck Series qualifying
FS1
6:35 p.m.
Xfinity Series final practice
NBCSN/NBC Sports App
7:30 p.m.
Cup Series final practice
NBCSN/NBC Sports App
9 p.m.
Truck Series World of Westgate Las Vegas 200
FS1/MRN
Saturday, Sept. 14
Time
Event
Channel
2:35 p.m.
Xfinity Series qualifying
NBCSN/NBC Sports App
4:05 p.m.
Cup Series qualifying
NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN
7:30 p.m.
Xfinity Series Rhino Pro Trucks Outfitters 300
NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN
Sunday, Sept. 15
Time
Event
Channel
7 p.m.
Cup Series South Point 400
NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN
South Point 400 starting lineup
Below is the entry list for the South Point 400.
Starting
Driver
Number
TBD
Landon Cassill
00
TBD
Kurt Busch
1
TBD
Brad Keselowski
2
TBD
Austin Dillon
3
TBD
Kevin Harvick
4
TBD
Ryan Newman
6
TBD
Daniel Hemric
8
TBD
Chase Elliott
9
TBD
Aric Almirola
10
TBD
Denny Hamlin
11
TBD
Ryan Blaney
12
TBD
Ty Dillon
13
TBD
Clint Bowyer
14
TBD
Ross Chastain
15
TBD
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
TBD
Kyle Busch
18
TBD
Martin Truex Jr.
19
TBD
Erik Jones
20
TBD
Paul Menard
21
TBD
Joey Logano
22
TBD
William Byron
24
TBD
Joe Nemechek
27
TBD
Corey Lajoie
32
TBD
Michael McDowell
34
TBD
Matt Tifft
36
TBD
Chris Buescher
37
TBD
David Ragan
38
TBD
Daniel Suarez
41
TBD
Kyle Larson
42
TBD
Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
43
TBD
Ryan Preece
47
TBD
Jimmie Johnson
48
TBD
TBA
51
TBD
TBA
52
TBD
TBA
53
TBD
Joey Gase
66
TBD
Reed Sorenson
77
TBD
Alex Bowman
88
TBD
Matt DiBenedetto
95