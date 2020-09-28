NASCAR at Las Vegas results: Kurt Busch snags an upset win

Kurt Busch beat the odds at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday night to claim his first win of the season following a late-lap caution that shook up the running order.

Matt DiBenedetto finished in second and Denny Hamlin finished in third.

The yellow flag was thrown for debris on the track with the leaders on pit road and under 40 laps left in the race. That forced a major mix-up with Busch as the only playoff driver on the lead lap. The No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing driver was shuffled to the front of the pack and Matt DiBenedetto emerged in second place for the restart.

Both held onto that running order despite multiple cautions that followed winding down the checkered flag. Hamlin was in the conversation all evening, winning the first stage and finishing in second in the second stage, and was on pace to win the race until the caution flag came out. Hamlin still bounced back from a rough Round of 16, but it was the elder Busch who clinched the win at his hometown track.

NASCAR playoff drivers post-Vegas: Points standings

1 Kurt Busch win 2 Kevin Harvick +61 3 Denny Hamlin +58 4 Brad Keselowski +16 5 Martin Truex Jr. +15 6 Joey Logano +11 7 Chase Elliott +10 8 Alex Bowman +9 9 Kyle Busch -9 10 Clint Bowyer -20 11 Aric Almirola -27 12 Austin Dillon -32

NASCAR race results

Pos. Driver 1 Kurt Busch 2 Matt DiBenedetto 3 Denny Hamlin 4 Martin Truex Jr. 5 Alex Bowman 6 Kyle Busch 7 Ryan Blaney 8 Erik Jones 9 Chris Buescher 10 Kevin Harvick 11 Jimmie Johnson 12 Clint Bowyer 13 Brad Keselowski 14 Joey Logano 15 Ryan Newman 16 Cole Custer 17 Aric Almirola 18 Matt Kenseth 19 Ryan Preece 20 John Hunter Nemechek 21 Michael McDowell 22 Chase Elliott 23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 24 Christopher Bell 25 William Byron 26 Ty Dillon 27 Corey Lajoie 28 Bubba Wallace 29 Daniel Suarez 30 Brennan Poole 31 Gray Gaulding 32 Austin Dillon 33 JJ Yeley 34 Quin Houff 35 Joey Gase 36 John Bilicki 37 Timmy Hill 38 Tyler Reddick 39 Chad Finchum

NASCAR 2020 playoff schedule

Round of 12

▪ 2 pm Sunday, Oct. 4: YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

▪ 2:30 pm Sunday, Oct. 11: Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Round of 8

▪ 2:30 pm Sunday, Oct. 18: Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

▪ 3:30 pm Sunday, Oct 25: Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

▪ 2 pm Sunday, Nov. 1: Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Championship 4

▪ 3 pm Sunday, Nov. 8: NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway