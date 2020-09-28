NASCAR at Las Vegas results: Kurt Busch snags an upset win

Alex Andrejev
View photos

Kurt Busch beat the odds at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday night to claim his first win of the season following a late-lap caution that shook up the running order.

Matt DiBenedetto finished in second and Denny Hamlin finished in third.

The yellow flag was thrown for debris on the track with the leaders on pit road and under 40 laps left in the race. That forced a major mix-up with Busch as the only playoff driver on the lead lap. The No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing driver was shuffled to the front of the pack and Matt DiBenedetto emerged in second place for the restart.

Both held onto that running order despite multiple cautions that followed winding down the checkered flag. Hamlin was in the conversation all evening, winning the first stage and finishing in second in the second stage, and was on pace to win the race until the caution flag came out. Hamlin still bounced back from a rough Round of 16, but it was the elder Busch who clinched the win at his hometown track.

NASCAR playoff drivers post-Vegas: Points standings

1 Kurt Busch win
2 Kevin Harvick +61
3 Denny Hamlin +58
4 Brad Keselowski +16
5 Martin Truex Jr. +15
6 Joey Logano +11
7 Chase Elliott +10
8 Alex Bowman +9
9 Kyle Busch -9
10 Clint Bowyer -20
11 Aric Almirola -27
12 Austin Dillon -32

NASCAR race results

Pos. Driver
1 Kurt Busch
2 Matt DiBenedetto
3 Denny Hamlin
4 Martin Truex Jr.
5 Alex Bowman
6 Kyle Busch
7 Ryan Blaney
8 Erik Jones
9 Chris Buescher
10 Kevin Harvick
11 Jimmie Johnson
12 Clint Bowyer
13 Brad Keselowski
14 Joey Logano
15 Ryan Newman
16 Cole Custer
17 Aric Almirola
18 Matt Kenseth
19 Ryan Preece
20 John Hunter Nemechek
21 Michael McDowell
22 Chase Elliott
23 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
24 Christopher Bell
25 William Byron
26 Ty Dillon
27 Corey Lajoie
28 Bubba Wallace
29 Daniel Suarez
30 Brennan Poole
31 Gray Gaulding
32 Austin Dillon
33 JJ Yeley
34 Quin Houff
35 Joey Gase
36 John Bilicki
37 Timmy Hill
38 Tyler Reddick
39 Chad Finchum

NASCAR 2020 playoff schedule

Round of 12

2 pm Sunday, Oct. 4: YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

2:30 pm Sunday, Oct. 11: Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Round of 8

2:30 pm Sunday, Oct. 18: Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

3:30 pm Sunday, Oct 25: Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

2 pm Sunday, Nov. 1: Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Championship 4

3 pm Sunday, Nov. 8: NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway