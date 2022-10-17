NASCAR at Las Vegas playoff race 2022: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for South Point 400

Ellen J. Horrow, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs hits its version of the elite eight with a shootout in Sin City.

The three-race third round begins on the fast oval at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after four more drivers were eliminated from championship contention last weekend on the Charlotte Roval. And Sunday's race is wide open.

Joey Logano is the only one of the eight drivers remaining to win more than one race at Las Vegas — back-to-back spring races in 2019 and 2020. Denny Hamlin is the only other championship contender with a Vegas win, taking the checkered flag ahead of Chase Elliott at last year's playoff race.

Denny Hamlin crosses the start/finish line during the 2021 NASCAR playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Here is everything you need to know to get ready for the South Point 400, Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas start?

The South Point 400 starts at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. local).

What TV channel is the Cup race at Las Vegas on?

NBC is broadcasting the South Point 400 and has a preview show beginning at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. local).

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Las Vegas?

The South Point 400 can be live streamed on the NBC Sports website (for those with a cable/satellite provider) and on the NBC Sports app. The race can also be streamed on FuboTV as well as other options.

How many laps is the Cup race at Las Vegas?

The South Point 400 is 267 laps around the 1.5-mile oval for a total of 400.5 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 80 laps; Stage 2: 85 laps; Stage 3: 102 laps.

What are the playoff standings entering the Cup race at Las Vegas?

(Through six races)

1. Chase Elliott, 4,046; 2. Joey Logano, 4,026; 3. Ross Chastain, 4,021; 4. Christopher Bell, 4,018; 5. William Byron, 4,015; 6. Ryan Blaney, 4,015; 7. Denny Hamlin, 4,013; 8. Chase Brisco, 4,009.

Who won the most recent Cup races at Las Vegas?

Alex Bowman led 16 laps and bested Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson in overtime by 0.178 seconds on March 6, 2022. And one year ago in the playoff race, Denny Hamlin led 137 laps, including the final 39, edging Chase Elliott by 0.442 seconds on Sept. 26, 2021.

What is the lineup for the South Point 400?

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet

2. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

3. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

4. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

5. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

6. (99) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet

7. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

8. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

9. (45) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

10. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

11. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

12. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

13. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

14. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

15. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

16. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

17. (48) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet

18. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota

19. (23) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

20. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

21. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

22. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

23. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

24. (41) Cole Custer, Ford

25. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

26. (15) JJ Yeley, Ford

27. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota

28. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

29. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet

30. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet

31. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

32. (77) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet

33. (42) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

34. (51) Cody Ware, Ford

35. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

36. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASCAR race Oct. 16: Start time, live stream, TV, lineup for Las Vegas

