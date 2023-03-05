NASCAR at Las Vegas: Chase Elliott’s injury, Kyle and Kurt Busch’s homecoming, more

Alex Zietlow
·4 min read

For most drivers, the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sunday, 3:30 p.m., FOX) will merely mark the third points race in a long season — an early chance to rectify wrongs and maintain momentum.

But for some, it might mean more.

Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the home racetrack for brothers Kurt and Kyle Busch, and it’ll mark a bunch of “firsts” for the both of them.

For Kurt, this will mark the first visit to his home racetrack since announcing his retirement from driving full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. The 2004 Cup champion delivered that announcement in the Las Vegas media center through tears, adding that he still “wasn’t 100%” recovered from a concussion he sustained earlier that summer and that it was best for 23XI Racing to move on without him.

For Kyle, this will mark his first visit to his home racetrack not in a Joe Gibbs Racing car. He’ll be driving the No. 8 for Richard Childress Racing — the same car he competed until the end in at the Clash and the Daytona 500, and the same car in which he won his fifth race at Fontana’s Auto Club Speedway.

It might be emotional for both brothers collectively, too. With Kyle’s win last weekend, the Busch brothers are now the winningest brother duo in NASCAR Cup Series history with 95 wins. They edged out Bobby and Donnie Allison, who recorded a combined 94 wins.

Kyle Busch is a favorite to win the 2023 Pennzoil 400 on Sunday at 6-1 odds, per CBS Sports as of Friday afternoon. Kyle Larson is right with him at 6-1 odds — followed by Ross Chastain (who’s won three stages in two races) and Joey Logano at 8-1 odds.

A total of 17 different Cup drivers have won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Among them: Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano have each won three times there. The last time Kyle Busch won there was in 2009.

NASCAR Cup driver Chase Elliott, left, jokes with driver Bubba Wallace, right, prior to their qualifying runs for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Elliott has been the sports most popular driver for three straight years and will be competing to win the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 30, 2021.
NASCAR Cup driver Chase Elliott, left, jokes with driver Bubba Wallace, right, prior to their qualifying runs for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Elliott has been the sports most popular driver for three straight years and will be competing to win the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 30, 2021.

Chase Elliott will miss race at Las Vegas

NASCAR’s most popular driver will miss Sunday’s race.

Chase Elliott underwent successful surgery for an injury to his left leg on Friday night after a snowboarding accident in Colorado. Xfinity Series star Josh Berry will drive the No. 9 car in Elliott’s stead.

After wrecking out of the Daytona 500, Elliott finished second to Kyle Busch in Fontana last weekend. The 2020 Cup Series champion and Hendrick Motorsports superstar will now need a waiver from NASCAR in order to be eligible for this year’s playoffs because he’s missing a race — something NASCAR will almost certainly do. The sanctioning body has granted waivers for medical reasons before, most recently during the 2022 season, when Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman sustained concussions at different points of last year.

At a press conference Saturday, Hendrick Motorsports officials provided updates on Elliott’s health. They confirmed it was a fracture of the tibia in his left leg and said that the expectation is that Elliott would soon be released from the hospital.

“These guys have to go out and live a life outside of the racetrack,” said Jeff Andrews, who’s HMS’s president and general manager. “Certainly, what Chase was doing wasn’t anything abnormal for him. He’s an experienced snowboarder and he’s been doing it most of his life. It was an accident. A similar injury could happen falling off a mountain bike, or stepping off a curb while you’re jogging. It was an accident and Chase feels awful about it but our stance on it is just that. It was an accident and our guys have to go out and live their lives.”

There is no timetable set yet for when Elliott will return, officials said, but the goal is for the No. 9 car to still be in playoff contention by the summer.

How to watch Las Vegas race, track details

  • Race: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

  • Place: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

  • Date: Sunday, March 5, 2023

  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

  • Purse: $8,960,174

  • TV: FOX, 3 p.m. ET

  • Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

  • Distance: 400 miles (267 laps around 1.5-mile track)

  • Stages: Stage 1 (Lap 80), Stage 2 (Lap 165), Stage 3 (Lap 267)

Latest Stories

  • Jon Jones makes veiled acknowledgment of alleged domestic violence after fiancee attends UFC 285

    It wasn't long ago new UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was charged with domestic violence in Las Vegas – a charge that later was dropped.

  • Laura Ingraham Makes Head-Spinning Claims About Donald Trump's Work Ethic

    The Fox News host's distortions about Trump's office habits had critics swinging away.

  • NASCAR star Elliott has leg surgery after snowboard accident

    NASCAR superstar Chase Elliott had successful surgery for an unspecified injury to his left leg Friday night, hours after a snowboarding accident in Colorado. Team owner Rick Hendrick told The Associated Press that Elliott was “just out of surgery” and “it went well.” Hendrick gave no additional details about Elliott’s condition or the accident.

  • Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes on ‘wrong track’ and may have fallen further behind

    Hamilton finished eighth in practice on Friday – six tenths behind Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso – who ended the day as the surprise pace setter.

  • Twitter reacts to Jon Jones’ dominant vacant title win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285

    The MMA community reacted to Jon Jones' successful UFC return to claim heavyweight gold against Ciryl Gane in the UFC 285 main event.

  • 'I'm just so proud:' Curling legend Colleen Jones watches son make Brier debut

    LONDON, Ont. — Luke Saunders turned to his left and waved in the direction of the Nova Scotia supporters as his team was introduced Saturday at the Canadian men's curling championship. In the back row of Section 103 at Budweiser Gardens, his mother — legendary skip Colleen Jones — was crying tears of joy watching her son make his Tim Hortons Brier debut. "This has been in his blood for a long time," Jones said. "So to see him — I mean look at this arena, these lights, this feeling — I'm just so

  • Defending champion Gushue wins opening game at the Tim Hortons Brier

    LONDON, Ont. — Defending champ Brad Gushue defeated British Columbia's Jacques Gauthier 6-5 on Friday night in the opening draw at the Canadian men's curling championship. Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., made a draw to the button in the ninth end that led to a steal. He capped the win by holding Gauthier to a single in the 10th. The veteran skip has won the Tim Hortons Brier on four occasions over the last six years. His Brier win last season in Lethbridge, Alta., was sandwiched by an Olympic bro

  • NHL trade deadline: Winners, losers, and everything in between

    Some teams thrived, some floundered, and others remained a confusing mess as the NHL trade deadline came and went.

  • Vinny Capra drives in seven runs as Blue Jays tame Tigers 18-5

    LAKELAND, Fla. — The Toronto Blue Jays exploded for 13 runs in the fourth inning en route to an 18-5 dismantling of the Detroit Tigers in spring training baseball action on Saturday. Second baseman Vinny Capra paced the offence with seven RBIs. The game was tied 1-1 when Capra kicked off the fourth-inning onslaught with a ground-rule double that brought home three runs. He later added a two-run home run in the fifth inning. Detroit pitcher Will Vest took the loss, after allowing four hits and si

  • Kyle Busch dominates Truck Series race at Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS — Kyle Busch revels in changing circumstances. Five days after winning at Auto Club Speedway in his second NASCAR Cup Series race in a Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, Busch powered his own Kyle Busch Motorsports Chevy to victory in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. RELATED: Race results | Full schedule for Las Vegas […]

  • Bahrain Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton warns Mercedes may have to change their car to close the gap to Red Bull

    By Tom Cary in Sakhir

  • Canadiens act as third-party broker, help AHL affiliate on quiet trade deadline day

    BROSSARD, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens used their cap space to acquire assets and helped their American Hockey League affiliate in a quiet trade deadline day on Friday. General manager Kent Hughes said the Canadiens could have made one or two more trades but decided to be a little more conservative in his second year running the storied franchise. “(Vice-president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton) tells me to settle down, he's going to tie me to the desk so I can't make a trade every week,” Hug

  • After a major roster retrofit, Leafs make one more move before NHL trade deadline

    Kyle Dubas got most his shopping done early this year. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager then made one more deal before Friday's tepid NHL trade deadline passed. Dubas swung five trades between Feb. 17 and Tuesday in a roster reconstruction that added six new players to the fold. He then nibbled around the edge of the organization's depth chart ahead of the largely non-event 3 p.m. ET cutoff, snagging Radim Zohorna from the Calgary Flames for fellow AHL forward Dryden Hunt. "A number of di

  • Grosjean leads Andretti qualifying sweep for IndyCar opener

    Andretti Autosport has insisted for months that it was doing the behind-the-scenes work to recover from last year's brutally disappointing IndyCar season. The team won only two races among its four drivers, former Formula One star Romain Grosjean was a bust in his first year with the team and Alexander Rossi decided early that his seventh season at Andretti would be its last. Michael Andretti powered forward.

  • Ja Morant says he'll get help after video shows apparent gun

    Ja Morant will be away from the Memphis Grizzlies for at least their next two games, the team announced Saturday, not long after the NBA opened an investigation into a social media post by the guard, who livestreamed himself holding what appeared to be a gun at a nightclub. Morant said in a statement distributed through the agency that represents him that he takes “full responsibility” for his actions and that he was going to “take some time away to get help.” The video was streamed by Morant on his Instagram page early Saturday, hours after the Grizzlies played in Denver.

  • Lamar Jackson contract talks a disaster, Daniel Jones wants $45M, does Bryce Young's size matter?

    Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab to discuss the biggest NFL news stories swirling around the NFL combine in Indianapolis, including Bryce Young's size measurements, Jalen Carter returning, the Las Vegas Raiders' plans at quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens' negotiations with Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones' contract talks, Aaron Rodgers and more.

  • Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pulls out of WBC due to knee issue

    The Dominican Republic will have a little less firepower at the World Baseball Classic.

  • All About Steph Curry's Parents, Dell and Sonya Curry

    From their personal careers to their constant support, here's everything to know about Steph Curry’s parents

  • Nunez hits walk-off two-run single, Guerrero hurt in Jays win over Rays

    DUNEDIN, Fla. — Rainer Nunez hit a walk-off two-run single as the Toronto Blue Jays came back to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 7-6 on Friday in spring training baseball action. Nunez's hit capped a three-run ninth for the Blue Jays that started with an RBI single from catcher Stevie Berman. Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left the game in the second inning with right knee discomfort, but manager John Schneider said after the game he is optimistic the injury isn't serious. Guerrero had an RBI

  • UFC 285: Valentina Shevchenko loses flyweight title to Alexa Grasso in stunner

    Grasso's win will go down as one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.