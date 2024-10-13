NASCAR: Kyle Larson wins at Roval as Logano, Cindric, Suarez and Briscoe get bumped from playoffs

Kyle Larson cruised to an easy win at the Charlotte Roval as Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez and Chase Briscoe were eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Larson led the last 33 laps as he beat Christopher Bell to the finish line. The last caution in the 109-lap race came on lap 80 for debris, as the only drama in the final stages happened when Tyler Reddick worked his way through the field on fresh tires to kick Logano out of the playoffs.