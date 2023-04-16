NASCAR: Kyle Larson drives away over the final 30 laps for first Martinsville win

Kyle Larson passed Joey Logano for the win and led the final 30 laps of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Kyle Larson got his second win in three races after he got some desperately-needed track position thanks to a two-tire pit stop during the final caution of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville.

Larson restarted in the top five thanks to the pit stop after J.J. Yeley wrecked with 57 laps to go and passed Joey Logano with 30 laps remaining. Logano had stayed out on old tires to gain track position and was relatively powerless to keep Larson behind him.

Larson then incredibly drove away from Logano and everyone else over the final 30 laps of the race. After no one had grabbed a sizable lead over the course of the 400-lap race, Larson extended his lead to over three seconds over Logano and the rest of the field — even the drivers who had pitted for four tires during the final caution.