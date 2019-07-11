NASCAR at Kentucky: TV schedule, lineup, qualifying drivers for Quaker State 400

Martin Truex Jr. goes for his third straight win at Kentucky Speedway on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

So last week was weird. Justin Haley won his first race in his third career start after rain shortened the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

This week should be a little more predictable as drivers head to the 1.5-mile track in Kentucky where Martin Truex Jr. has won two straight races.

He will be one of the favorites to win again this week especially considering his four wins already this year — including one at an intermediate track in Charlotte — in addition to his past success at Kentucky.

This week will likely feature the usual suspects as Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Erik Jones will all probably factor into the top 10.

It's just a matter of who will win this week. But one thing is for sure, everyone is chasing Truex.

What time does the Quaker State 400 start?

The Quaker State 400 will take place Saturday, July 13. Live coverage begins on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the Quaker State 400 on?

The Quaker State 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race can also be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Quaker State 400 schedule, how to watch

Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Quaker State 400.

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, July 11

Time

Event

Channel

9:35 a.m.

Truck Series first practice

No TV

11:05 a.m.

Truck Series final practice

No TV

3:05 p.m.

Xfinity Series first practice

No TV

4:05 p.m.

Truck Series qualifying

FS1/fuboTV

6 p.m.

Xfinity Series final practice

No TV

7:30 p.m.

Trucks Series Buckle Up In Your Truck 225

FS1/fuboTV

Friday, July 12

Time

Event

Channel

11:35 a.m

Cup Series first practice

NBCSN

1:35 p.m.

Cup Series final practice

NBCSN

4:15 p.m

Xfinity Series qualifying

NBCSN

6 p.m.

Cup Series qualifying

NBCSN

7:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series Alsco 300

NBCSN/fuboTV

Saturday, July 13

Time

Event

Channel

7:30 p.m.

Cup Series Quaker State 400

NBCSN/fuboTV

Quaker State 400 qualifying drivers

Below is the entry list for the Quaker State 400.

Starting

Driver

Number

TBD

Landon Cassill

00

TBD

Kurt Busch

1

TBD

Brad Keselowski

2

TBD

Austin Dillon

3

TBD

Kevin Harvick

4

TBD

Ryan Newman

6

TBD

Daniel Hemric

8

TBD

Chase Elliott

9

TBD

Aric Almirola

10

TBD

Denny Hamlin

11

TBD

Ryan Blaney

12

TBD

Ty Dillon

13

TBD

Clint Bowyer

14

TBD

Ross Chastain

15

TBD

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

TBD

Kyle Busch

18

TBD

Martin Truex Jr.

19

TBD

Erik Jones

20

TBD

Paul Menard

21

TBD

Joey Logano

22

TBD

William Byron

24

TBD

Corey Lajoie

32

TBD

Michael McDowell

34

TBD

Matt Tifft

36

TBD

Chris Buescher

37

TBD

David Ragan

38

TBD

Daniel Suarez

41

TBD

Kyle Larson

42

TBD

Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.

43

TBD

Ryan Preece

47

TBD

Jimmie Johnson

48

TBD

TBA

51

TBD

TBA

52

TBD

Quin Houff

77

TBD

Alex Bowman

88

TBD

Matt DiBenedetto

95

