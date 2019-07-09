NASCAR at Kentucky: Date, time, lineup, TV schedule, live stream for Quaker State 400
So last week was weird. Justin Haley won his first race in his third career start after rain shortened the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
This week should be a little more predictable as drivers head to the 1.5-mile track in Kentucky where Martin Truex Jr. has won two straight races.
He will be one of the favorites to win again this week especially considering his four wins already this year — including one at an intermediate track in Charlotte — in addition to his past success at Kentucky.
This week will likely feature the usual suspects as Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Erik Jones will all probably factor into the top 10.
It's just a matter of who will win this week. But one thing is for sure, everyone is chasing Truex.
What time does the Quaker State 400 start?
The Quaker State 400 will take place Saturday, July 13. Live coverage begins on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Quaker State 400 on?
The Quaker State 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBCSN. The race can also be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App or by subscribing to fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.
Quaker State 400 schedule, how to watch
Here's a daily schedule of events leading up to the Quaker State 400.
(All times Eastern)
Thursday, July 11
Time
Event
Channel
9:35 a.m.
Truck Series first practice
No TV
11:05 a.m.
Truck Series final practice
No TV
3:05 p.m.
Xfinity Series first practice
No TV
4:05 p.m.
Truck Series qualifying
FS1
6 p.m.
Xfinity Series final practice
No TV
7:30 p.m.
Trucks Series Buckle Up In Your Truck 225
FS1/MRN
Friday, July 12
Time
Event
Channel
11:35 a.m
Cup Series first practice
NBCSN
1:35 p.m.
Cup Series final practice
NBCSN
4:15 p.m
Xfinity Series qualifying
NBCSN
6 p.m.
Cup Series qualifying
NBCSN
7:30 p.m.
Xfinity Series Alsco 300
NBCSN/PRN
Saturday, July 13
Time
Event
Channel
7:30 p.m.
Cup Series Quaker State 400
NBCSN/PRN
Quaker State 400 Starting Lineup
Below is the entry list for the Quaker State 400.
Starting
Driver
Number
TBD
Landon Cassill
00
TBD
Kurt Busch
1
TBD
Brad Keselowski
2
TBD
Austin Dillon
3
TBD
Kevin Harvick
4
TBD
Ryan Newman
6
TBD
Daniel Hemric
8
TBD
Chase Elliott
9
TBD
Aric Almirola
10
TBD
Denny Hamlin
11
TBD
Ryan Blaney
12
TBD
Ty Dillon
13
TBD
Clint Bowyer
14
TBD
Ross Chastain
15
TBD
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
TBD
Kyle Busch
18
TBD
Martin Truex Jr.
19
TBD
Erik Jones
20
TBD
Paul Menard
21
TBD
Joey Logano
22
TBD
William Byron
24
TBD
Corey Lajoie
32
TBD
Michael McDowell
34
TBD
Matt Tifft
36
TBD
Chris Buescher
37
TBD
David Ragan
38
TBD
Daniel Suarez
41
TBD
Kyle Larson
42
TBD
Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr.
43
TBD
Ryan Preece
47
TBD
Jimmie Johnson
48
TBD
TBA
51
TBD
TBA
52
TBD
Quin Houff
77
TBD
Alex Bowman
88
TBD
Matt DiBenedetto
95