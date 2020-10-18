NASCAR at Kansas results: Joey Logano wins, locks in spot to Championship 4

Joey Logano blocked his way to NASCAR’s championship finale, controlling the final 40 laps of Sunday’s playoff race at Kansas and passing lapped traffic to keep second-place finisher Kevin Harvick behind him through the checkered flag.

“We’re racing for a championship again,” Logano said on NBC after his third victory this season and first since the pandemic started. “Heck yeah!”

The No. 22 Ford driver snapped a 28-race winless streak in the first race in the Round of 8 at the Hollywood Casino 400 to punch his ticket to Phoenix. Alex Bowman finished third.

With fewer than 50 laps to go, a caution was called for Tyler Reddick tagging the wall. Logano gained the lead off what ended up being the the final restart of the race as Harvick chased him down, but the series points leader was never able to get by Logano.

“Joey’s a good blocker,” Harvick said on NBC.

Harvick still sits 41 points up over the field after Sunday, and will likely be a final four contender. And although his car handling didn’t start as well as it ended, Harvick fared better than other playoff drivers.

Chase Elliott couldn’t hear his team. Denny Hamlin hit the wall. And Kurt Busch’s engine blew up, knocking him out of the race early.

Logano’s win, meanwhile, is well-timed. His team will be able to focus on building a car as other drivers race to secure their spot.

“The same thing happened in 2018,” Logano said on NBC. “I can’t believe it.”





NASCAR 2020 playoff schedule

Round of 8

▪ 3:30 pm Sunday, Oct 25: Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

▪ 2 pm Sunday, Nov. 1: Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Championship 4

▪ 3 pm Sunday, Nov. 8: NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Kansas final results