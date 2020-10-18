NASCAR at Kansas results: Joey Logano wins, locks in spot to Championship 4

Alex Andrejev
Joey Logano blocked his way to NASCAR’s championship finale, controlling the final 40 laps of Sunday’s playoff race at Kansas and passing lapped traffic to keep second-place finisher Kevin Harvick behind him through the checkered flag.

“We’re racing for a championship again,” Logano said on NBC after his third victory this season and first since the pandemic started. “Heck yeah!”

The No. 22 Ford driver snapped a 28-race winless streak in the first race in the Round of 8 at the Hollywood Casino 400 to punch his ticket to Phoenix. Alex Bowman finished third.

With fewer than 50 laps to go, a caution was called for Tyler Reddick tagging the wall. Logano gained the lead off what ended up being the the final restart of the race as Harvick chased him down, but the series points leader was never able to get by Logano.

“Joey’s a good blocker,” Harvick said on NBC.

Harvick still sits 41 points up over the field after Sunday, and will likely be a final four contender. And although his car handling didn’t start as well as it ended, Harvick fared better than other playoff drivers.

Chase Elliott couldn’t hear his team. Denny Hamlin hit the wall. And Kurt Busch’s engine blew up, knocking him out of the race early.

Logano’s win, meanwhile, is well-timed. His team will be able to focus on building a car as other drivers race to secure their spot.

“The same thing happened in 2018,” Logano said on NBC. “I can’t believe it.”


NASCAR 2020 playoff schedule

Round of 8

3:30 pm Sunday, Oct 25: Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

2 pm Sunday, Nov. 1: Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Championship 4

3 pm Sunday, Nov. 8: NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Kansas final results

Pos. Driver Car No. Time Behind
1 Joey Logano 22 WINNER
2 Kevin Harvick 4 0.312
3 Alex Bowman 88 0.68
4 Brad Keselowski 2 3.197
5 Kyle Busch 18 3.866
6 Chase Elliott 9 4.379
7 Ryan Blaney 12 4.696
8 William Byron 24 4.86
9 Martin Truex Jr. 19 5.715
10 Christopher Bell 95 8.178
11 Austin Dillon 3 10.673
12 Matt DiBenedetto 21 11.079
13 Aric Almirola 10 11.099
14 Cole Custer 41 12.659
15 Denny Hamlin 11 12.951
16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 13.355
17 John Hunter Nemechek 38 16.254
18 Bubba Wallace 43 16.688
19 Michael McDowell 34 19.264
20 Erik Jones 20 19.647
21 Chris Buescher 17 23.309
22 Ryan Newman 6 24.383
23 Corey Lajoie 32 25.254
24 Ty Dillon 13 -1
25 Tyler Reddick 8 -1
26 Clint Bowyer 14 -1
27 Daniel Suarez 96 -2
28 Brennan Poole 15 -4
29 Ryan Preece 37 -5
30 JJ Yeley 27 -6
31 Jimmie Johnson 48 -6
32 James Davison 53 -9
33 Quin Houff 0 -9
34 Timmy Hill 66 -11
35 Josh Bilicki 7 -13
36 Reed Sorenson 77 -17
37 Joey Gase 51 -39
38 Kurt Busch 1 -70
39 Chad Finchum 49 -113
40 Matt Kenseth 42 -123