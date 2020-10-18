NASCAR at Kansas Cup playoff race live updates: Martin Truex Jr. drops back for start

NASCAR’s Round of 8 in the Cup Series playoffs starts Sunday at Kansas Speedway. The Hollywood Casino 400 begins at 2:30 p.m. on NBC.
The race at the 1.5-mile tri-oval will be 400 miles (267 laps) with stages breaks on laps 80, 160 and 267.
A victory at Kansas could give the race-winning team an advantage in the Championship 4 event by providing more time to prepare for the finale.
Follow along here for lap-by-lap updates for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway.
NASCAR FINAL 8
|Kevin Harvick
|+45
|Denny Hamlin
|+32
|Brad Keselowski
|+13
|Chase Elliott
|+5
|Joey Logano
|-5
|Martin Truex
|-10
|Alex Bowman
|-18
|Kurt Busch
|-21
1:35 p.m.: Cold in Kansas
Martin Truex Jr. noted the cooler weather at the Kansas City-based speedway. The temperature near the track is 43 degrees, according to AccuWeather.com, and is expected to reach a high of 47 degrees. The cars should be more comfortable to drive in, though, according to Truex, who said that the cold temperature would also make the track “really fast.”
“Generally, it makes it a little bit harder to pass when it’s cool because the bottom is going to be more dominant, I would say,” Truex Jr. said. “Everybody is going to handle pretty good. No one is going to be really bad, like when it’s hot out, slippery.”
The No. 19 driver added that the track today will be a “challenge for sure.”
“But hopefully the tires will wear enough that we can get the track widen out and move around a bit,” Truex Jr. said.
1:30 p.m.: Truex to the back of the pack
Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 19 car failed pre-race technical inspection multiple times and his car will start at the rear for today’s race. Truex was previously slated to start fifth and is one of the playoff drivers on the points bubble (-10) in sixth place. He last finished third at Kansas in July, and has dropped to the back for three races this season.
“We will deal with it,” Truex said Sunday. “This place, fortunately, there are a lot of lanes that you can run, really the whole racetrack works. You just have to go where they are not and pick them off one-by-one.”
In addition to Truex Jr, No. 53 driver James Davison also failed inspection multiple times and will drop to the rear at the start. Chase Elliott is starting on the pole with Joey Logano in the front row.
NASCAR PLAYOFF RACE AT KANSAS STARTING LINEUP
|Order
|Driver
|Car No.
|1
|Chase Elliott*
|9
|2
|Joey Logano*
|22
|3
|Kurt Busch*
|1
|4
|Kevin Harvick*
|4
|5
|Martin Truex Jr.*
|19
|6
|Alex Bowman*
|88
|7
|Denny Hamlin*
|11
|8
|Brad Keselowski*
|2
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|10
|William Byron
|24
|11
|Erik Jones
|20
|12
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|13
|Cole Custer
|41
|14
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|15
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|16
|Aric Almirola
|10
|17
|Austin Dillon
|3
|18
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|19
|Ryan Preece
|37
|20
|Kyle Busch
|18
|21
|Chris Buescher
|17
|22
|Christopher Bell
|95
|23
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|24
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|25
|Ty Dillon
|13
|26
|Michael McDowell
|34
|27
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|28
|Ryan Newman
|6
|29
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|30
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|31
|Quin Houff
|0
|32
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|33
|James Davison
|53
|34
|JJ Yeley
|27
|35
|Brennan Poole
|15
|36
|Reed Sorenson
|77
|37
|Timmy Hill
|66
|38
|Joey Gase
|51
|39
|Josh Bilicki
|7
|40
|Chad Finchum
|49
*Playoff driver