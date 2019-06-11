NASCAR issues penalties to Nos. 41, 37 teams in Monster Energy Series NASCAR penalized the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing team and the No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Tuesday for having one lug nut not safe and secure following Monday's race at Michigan International Speedway. RELATED: Full race results Crew chiefs Billy Scott (No. 41) and Trent Owens (No. […]

NASCAR penalized the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing team and the No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Tuesday for having one lug nut not safe and secure following Monday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

Crew chiefs Billy Scott (No. 41) and Trent Owens (No. 37) were each fined $10,000.

Daniel Suarez (No. 41) scored a fourth-place finish at Michigan — his second top-five finish of the season — while Chris Buescher (No. 37) finished 16th in the race. Suarez sits 13th in the standings and Buescher is 22nd.

In the Xfinity Series, the race-winning team — the No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet — was penalized for having one lug nut not safe and secure following Saturday’s race at Michigan International Speedway. The win was the third of the season for points leader and reigning series champion Tyler Reddick. Crew chief Randall Burnett was fined $5,000.

