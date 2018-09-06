NASCAR at Indianapolis: Vegas odds, fantasy advice, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch

There are three things to watch at the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard this weekend.

1. Who will win the regular-season points race? If Kyle Busch finishes 15th or better the title is his. He is going for his seventh win of the season as he is just short of the career-high eight he posted in 2008.

2. Who will earn NASCAR's final two playoff spots, and will one of the two currently on the bubble be knocked off? As it stands Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman sit 19 points apart in 15th and 16th in the playoff standings. If a driver without a win were to get a victory Sunday, one of those drivers would be the odd man out of NASCAR's postseason.

3. Will a driver without a win and outside NASCAR's top 16 upset the apple cart? There are 14 drivers who must win to get in, and guys such as Ryan Newman, William Byron and Daniel Suarez certainly have the capability to do so. But will they get a win and knock out either Bowman or Johnson?

That's what you need to know for the week. On the betting end it's simple: Kyle Busch is second among active drivers in wins at the Brickyard with two and first in driver rating. Kevin Harvick has a win, 11 top 10s and the third highest rating. This race will come down to these two drivers and this week, we're picking Busch to win the race and the regular-season championship in style.

The race can be seen on NBCSN at 2 p.m. ET Sunday.

What are the betting odds for Darlington?

Kevin Harvick 5/2 Kyle Busch 5/2 Martin Truex Jr. 9/2 Kyle Larson 6/1 Brad Keselowski 12/1 Ryan Blaney 15/1 Joey Logano 15/1 Chase Elliott 20/1 Erik Jones 20/1 Clint Bowyer 25/1 Kurt Busch 25/1 Denny Hamlin 40/1 Aric Almirola 40/1 Jimmie Johnson 50/1 Daniel Suarez 60/1 Alex Bowman 80/1 Austin Dillon 100/1 Ryan Newman 100/1 Jamie McMurray 100/1 Paul Menard 100/1 William Byron 300/1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 300/1 Matt Kenseth 300/1 Chris Buescher 500/1 Kasey Kahne 500/1 Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr. 1000/1 AJ Allmendinger 1000/1 Michael McDowell 2000/1 Ty Dillon 2000/1 Field (all others) 500/1

Which NASCAR drivers are best for fantasy lineup at Indianapolis?

You cannot count out Jimmie Johnson in this race. He is the active career leader in wins with four and finished third at the Brickyard in 2016, however, he has just one top 10 in his last four trips to Indianapolis and hasn't been great this year. For you, it depends whether you trust the wins or this year's performance.

Kurt Busch 25/1

William Byron simply hasn't been good his last three weeks with a 23rd in Bristol being his best finish, but he had good races at tracks similar to the Brickyard earlier this season at Fontana and Michigan and he won at Indianapolis in the Xfinity Series last season. Add the fact he needs to win to get in and he may be the driver to knock Bowman or Johnson out of of the playoffs.

NASCAR at Indianapolis: TV schedule, standings, qualifying drivers for the Brickyard 400

This one is a bit of a crapshoot, but Ryan Newman has a good history at the Brickyard and will have the added motivation of needing to win to get in the postseason. Newman finished third in Indy last year, won in 2013 and finished 11th twice more in the last five years.

Chris Buescher has been getting better lately though he won't be able to get into the playoffs without a win. He finished 13th at Darlington and 19th at Bristol. Add that to a ninth-place finish at the Brickyard last year and he could be primed for a decent finish this weekend.