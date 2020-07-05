NASCAR at Indianapolis: Starting lineup, pole for Sunday's race without qualifying
The starting lineup and pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was determined by the same procedure that has been in place for most races since the series' return from its COVID-19 pandemic pause.
The starting grid for the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records, which is scheduled to go green at 4:23 p.m. ET at The Brickyard and will be broadcast live on NBC, was determined by a combination of random draw and positions in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings in place of qualfying and practice sessions.
Pit stall selection for Cup Series races that are run without qualifying is determined by the results of the previous race. In the case of Sunday's race at Indy, the selection was based on where drivers finished in last Sunday's race at Pocono Raceway.
Below is the starting lineup for Saturday's NASCAR race at Indianapolis and how it was set.
Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Indianapolis?
Joey Logano will be on the pole for Sunday's race after a random drawing of the top 12 in the point standings. This is Logano's first pole of the season, in Race No. 16. Logano comes into Indy sixth in the point standings, 81 points behind series leader Kevin Harvick, but he has finished no better than 17th in his last four races. He was 36th and 24th in the weekend races at Pocono.
Joining Logano on the front row will be Kurt Busch, who is 10th in the standings. Busch is coming off a 13th-place finish in the Pocono Sunday race.
Logano (Team Penske) and Busch (Chip Ganassi Racing) drive for teams that know how to win at Indy in multiple series. Penske and Ganassi have combined for 22 Indianapolis 500 victories, with Team Penske earning 18, and each has one NASCAR Cup Series win at Indy.
Below is the protocol for how the Cup Series field was set at Indianapolis:
Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points
Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points
NASCAR starting lineup at Indianapolis
NASCAR has scrapped prerace qualifying and practice to limit time spent at the track during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has mostly been using random draws to determine starting positions for races.
The results of Thursday's draw for the starting lineup in the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:
Pos.
Driver
Car No.
Team
1
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
2
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
3
Alex Bowman
88
Hendrick Motorsports
4
Justin Allgaier*
48
Hendrick Motorsports
5
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
6
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
7
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
8
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
9
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
10
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
11
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
12
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
13
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
14
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
15
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
16
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
17
Bubba Wallace
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
18
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
19
John Hunter Nemechek
38
Front Row Motorsports
20
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
21
Matt Kenseth
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
22
Clint Bowyer
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
23
Erik Jones
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
24
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
25
Joey Gase
51
Petty Ware Racing
26
Brennan Poole
15
Premium Motorsports
27
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
28
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
29
Ty Dillon
13
Germain Racing
30
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
31
Corey LaJoie
32
Go Fas Racing
32
Ross Chastain
77
Spire Motorsports
33
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
34
JJ Yeley
27
Rick Ware Racing
35
Christopher Bell
95
Leavine Family Racing
36
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
37
Daniel Suarez
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
38
Timmy Hill
66
Motorsports Business Management
39
Johs Bilicki
7
Tommy Baldwin Racing
40
BJ McLeod
78
BJ McLeod Motorsports
* Allgaier is driving in place of Jimmie Johnson, who tested positive for COVID-19.