NASCAR at Indianapolis: Starting lineup, pole for Sunday's race without qualifying

The starting lineup and pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was determined by the same procedure that has been in place for most races since the series' return from its COVID-19 pandemic pause.

The starting grid for the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records, which is scheduled to go green at 4:23 p.m. ET at The Brickyard and will be broadcast live on NBC, was determined by a combination of random draw and positions in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings in place of qualfying and practice sessions.

Pit stall selection for Cup Series races that are run without qualifying is determined by the results of the previous race. In the case of Sunday's race at Indy, the selection was based on where drivers finished in last Sunday's race at Pocono Raceway.

Below is the starting lineup for Saturday's NASCAR race at Indianapolis and how it was set.

Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Indianapolis?

Joey Logano will be on the pole for Sunday's race after a random drawing of the top 12 in the point standings. This is Logano's first pole of the season, in Race No. 16. Logano comes into Indy sixth in the point standings, 81 points behind series leader Kevin Harvick, but he has finished no better than 17th in his last four races. He was 36th and 24th in the weekend races at Pocono.

Joining Logano on the front row will be Kurt Busch, who is 10th in the standings. Busch is coming off a 13th-place finish in the Pocono Sunday race.

Logano (Team Penske) and Busch (Chip Ganassi Racing) drive for teams that know how to win at Indy in multiple series. Penske and Ganassi have combined for 22 Indianapolis 500 victories, with Team Penske earning 18, and each has one NASCAR Cup Series win at Indy.

Below is the protocol for how the Cup Series field was set at Indianapolis:

Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

NASCAR starting lineup at Indianapolis

NASCAR has scrapped prerace qualifying and practice to limit time spent at the track during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has mostly been using random draws to determine starting positions for races.

The results of Thursday's draw for the starting lineup in the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Pos. Driver Car No. Team 1 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 2 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 3 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick Motorsports 4 Justin Allgaier* 48 Hendrick Motorsports 5 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 6 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 7 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 8 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 9 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 10 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 11 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 12 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 13 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 14 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 15 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 16 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 17 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 18 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 19 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports 20 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 21 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 22 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 23 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 25 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing 26 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports 27 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 28 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing 29 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 30 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 31 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing 32 Ross Chastain 77 Spire Motorsports 33 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 34 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 35 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing 36 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 37 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing 38 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management 39 Johs Bilicki 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing 40 BJ McLeod 78 BJ McLeod Motorsports

* Allgaier is driving in place of Jimmie Johnson, who tested positive for COVID-19.