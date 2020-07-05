NASCAR at Indianapolis: Starting lineup, pole for Sunday's race without qualifying

The starting lineup and pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was determined by the same procedure that has been in place for most races since the series' return from its COVID-19 pandemic pause.

The starting grid for the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records, which is scheduled to go green at 4:23 p.m. ET at The Brickyard and will be broadcast live on NBC, was determined by a combination of random draw and positions in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings in place of qualfying and practice sessions.

Pit stall selection for Cup Series races that are run without qualifying is determined by the results of the previous race. In the case of Sunday's race at Indy, the selection was based on where drivers finished in last Sunday's race at Pocono Raceway.

Below is the starting lineup for Saturday's NASCAR race at Indianapolis and how it was set.

Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Indianapolis?

Joey Logano will be on the pole for Sunday's race after a random drawing of the top 12 in the point standings. This is Logano's first pole of the season, in Race No. 16. Logano comes into Indy sixth in the point standings, 81 points behind series leader Kevin Harvick, but he has finished no better than 17th in his last four races. He was 36th and 24th in the weekend races at Pocono.

Joining Logano on the front row will be Kurt Busch, who is 10th in the standings. Busch is coming off a 13th-place finish in the Pocono Sunday race.

Logano (Team Penske) and Busch (Chip Ganassi Racing) drive for teams that know how to win at Indy in multiple series. Penske and Ganassi have combined for 22 Indianapolis 500 victories, with Team Penske earning 18, and each has one NASCAR Cup Series win at Indy.

Below is the protocol for how the Cup Series field was set at Indianapolis:

  • Positions 1-12: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 13-24: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 25-36: Random draw from charter teams in those positions in owner points

  • Positions 37-40: Open teams in order of owners points

NASCAR starting lineup at Indianapolis

NASCAR has scrapped prerace qualifying and practice to limit time spent at the track during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has mostly been using random draws to determine starting positions for races.

The results of Thursday's draw for the starting lineup in the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Pos.

Driver

Car No.

Team

1

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

2

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

3

Alex Bowman

88

Hendrick Motorsports

4

Justin Allgaier*

48

Hendrick Motorsports

5

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

6

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

7

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

8

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

9

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

10

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

11

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

12

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

13

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

14

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

15

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

16

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

17

Bubba Wallace

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

18

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

19

John Hunter Nemechek

38

Front Row Motorsports

20

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

21

Matt Kenseth

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

22

Clint Bowyer

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

23

Erik Jones

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

24

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

25

Joey Gase

51

Petty Ware Racing

26

Brennan Poole

15

Premium Motorsports

27

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

28

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

29

Ty Dillon

13

Germain Racing

30

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

31

Corey LaJoie

32

Go Fas Racing

32

Ross Chastain

77

Spire Motorsports

33

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

34

JJ Yeley

27

Rick Ware Racing

35

Christopher Bell

95

Leavine Family Racing

36

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

37

Daniel Suarez

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

38

Timmy Hill

66

Motorsports Business Management

39

Johs Bilicki

7

Tommy Baldwin Racing

40

BJ McLeod

78

BJ McLeod Motorsports

* Allgaier is driving in place of Jimmie Johnson, who tested positive for COVID-19.

