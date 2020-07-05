NASCAR at Indianapolis live race updates, results, highlights from the 2020 Brickyard 400

The Brickyard 400 will run Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis without one of NASCAR's most important elder statesman.

After testing positive for COVID-19, Jimmy Johnson pulled out of the race. He will be replaced by Justin Allgaier.

Elsewhere, though, it should be business as usual as the NASCAR season continues to heat up. Two-time Brickyard winner Kyle Busch will try to bounce back from his DNF at Pocono last weekend, and Denny Hamlin will try to continue his positive momentum.

Sporting News is tracking live race updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Sunday's NASCAR race at the Brickyard. Follow below for complete results from Indianapolis.

NASCAR at Indianapolis live race updates, highlights from the Brickyard 400

6:14 p.m.: Caution. Ryan Newman becomes the latest to wreck in this wild Stage 1.

A hot dog car becomes a pancake car.



Heavy damage to the right side of Ryan Newman in the #Brickyard400 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/koweSa2x61



— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 5, 2020

5:55 p.m.: We're green. Truex Jr. won't be part of the action, though.

We’re back green on lap 20 and it’s without Martin Truex Jr., who is done for the day | #NASCAR — Kelly Crandall (@KellyCrandall) July 5, 2020

5:49 p.m.: Back to yellow. Race will restart soon.

Officially involved in the crash on pit road



Martin Truex Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher, Ryan Preece, Ricky Stenhouse, Justin Allgaier, Brennan Poole



— Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) July 5, 2020

5:40 p.m.: Let's hope the crew member comes out OK. That was a scary moment.

Red flag at Indianapolis after that pit road wreck. Ambulance has arrived to tend to the No. 12 crew member. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) July 5, 2020

Crewman loaded into the ambulance. Gave a “thumbs up” to the other guys.



Phew.



— Dave Furst (@DaveFurst) July 5, 2020

5:35 p.m.: A big pit road wreck that might have clipped one of Ryan Blaney's crew members prompts the red flag.

Oh crap. I hope that crew member on the 12 team is OK. Looks like he got his leg jammed between cars. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) July 5, 2020

And we have a pile up on pit road with LaJoie, Stenhouse, Allgier, Preece looked to be involved | #NASCAR — Kelly Crandall (@KellyCrandall) July 5, 2020

5:32 p.m.: Joey Logano holds the early lead.

5:26 p.m.: Nightmare start for MTJ.

Martin Truex Jr. says he has an error message on his engine control unit. — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) July 5, 2020

5:24 p.m.: Jimmy Johnson is tuned in from home.

My emotions have been all over the place the last few days. Right now it’s simple, go 48!@allyracing pic.twitter.com/rxZ1IcFNCc — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) July 5, 2020

5:20 p.m.: Green flag.

5:08 p.m.: Engines fired.

5 p.m.: The weather is finally cooperating.

4:46 p.m.: Please let this plan go through.

NASCAR plans on having prerace ceremonies begin at 5pm ET. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 5, 2020

Assuming there are no more weather delays, here is the updated minute by minute:



Drivers to cars: 4:52 p.m.

Anthem Package: 5 p.m.

Command: 5:07 p.m.

Green Flag: 5:19 p.m.









— Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) July 5, 2020

4:29 p.m.: With no lights at the track, NASCAR really shouldn't have made this a late start.

#NASCAR says they've had 2 more strikes within the 8-mile radius of @IMS



Delay continues



— Dustin Long (@dustinlong) July 5, 2020

4:12 p.m.: Still at least 15 minutes left before things get going.

NASCAR sent out the second lightning hold notice at 3:57 p.m. ET, which means it would be at least 4:27 ET before the shelter request is lifted. Obviously, start of the race will be delayed. Love these late afternoon starts. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) July 5, 2020

4 p.m.: Race will be delayed because of lightning. Business as usual this season.

3:52 p.m.: A reminder that it won't be Jimmy in the 48.

Some car number history as @J_Allgaier will be the first driver of record of the No. 48 since @JimmieJohnson's hold on it from the end of 2001 to this year -- a span of (gulp) 666 career starts.



Last to use No. 48 before then: Canada's Trevor Boys (pictured) in 1993. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/t2QszM3I0F



— Zack Albert (@zack_albert) July 5, 2020

3:40 p.m.: Kurt Busch's wife, Ashley Busch, had a banner flown over the venue to celebrate Busch's 700th career start. Alex Bowman, who shares her initials, responded with a joke.

Glad we clarified who AB was here https://t.co/ACoqrCjFcV — Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) July 5, 2020

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Date : Sunday, July 5

Start time : 4 p.m. ET

TV channel : NBC

Live stream: NBCSports.com | fuboTV (7-day free trial)

The green flag for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis will wave shortly after 4 p.m. ET, assuming there are no rain delays as there have been so often since NASCAR returned to live racing in May.

Sunday's Brickyard 400 was moved back to 4 p.m. ET rather than 3:30 p.m. ET as originally scheduled. The race is scheduled for 160 laps around the 2.5 mile oval with stage lengths of 50, 50 and 60 laps.

The later start time is notable, because Indianapolis Motor Speedway does not have lights in the event Sunday's race is delayed by weather.

NASCAR starting lineup at Indianapolis

Here are the results of Thursday's draw for the starting lineup in the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Pos. Driver Car No. Team 1 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 2 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 3 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick Motorsports 4 Justin Allgaier* 48 Hendrick Motorsports 5 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 6 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 7 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 8 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 9 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 10 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 11 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 12 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 13 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 14 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 15 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 16 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 17 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 18 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 19 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports 20 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 21 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 22 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 23 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 25 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing 26 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports 27 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 28 Garrett Smithley 53 Rick Ware Racing 29 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 30 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 31 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing 32 Ross Chastain 77 Spire Motorsports 33 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 34 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 35 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing 36 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 37 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing 38 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management 39 Johs Bilicki 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing 40 BJ McLeod 78 BJ McLeod Motorsports

* Allgaier is driving in place of Jimmie Johnson, who tested positive for COVID-19.