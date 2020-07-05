NASCAR at Indianapolis live race updates, results, highlights from the 2020 Brickyard 400

The Brickyard 400 will run Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis without one of NASCAR's most important elder statesman.

After testing positive for COVID-19, Jimmy Johnson pulled out of the race. He will be replaced by Justin Allgaier.

Elsewhere, though, it should be business as usual as the NASCAR season continues to heat up. Two-time Brickyard winner Kyle Busch will try to bounce back from his DNF at Pocono last weekend, and Denny Hamlin will try to continue his positive momentum.

Sporting News is tracking live race updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Sunday's NASCAR race at the Brickyard. Follow below for complete results from Indianapolis.

6:14 p.m.: Caution. Ryan Newman becomes the latest to wreck in this wild Stage 1.

5:55 p.m.: We're green. Truex Jr. won't be part of the action, though.

5:49 p.m.: Back to yellow. Race will restart soon.

5:40 p.m.: Let's hope the crew member comes out OK. That was a scary moment.

5:35 p.m.: A big pit road wreck that might have clipped one of Ryan Blaney's crew members prompts the red flag.

5:32 p.m.: Joey Logano holds the early lead.

5:26 p.m.: Nightmare start for MTJ.

5:24 p.m.: Jimmy Johnson is tuned in from home.

5:20 p.m.: Green flag.

5:08 p.m.: Engines fired.

5 p.m.: The weather is finally cooperating.

4:46 p.m.: Please let this plan go through.

4:29 p.m.: With no lights at the track, NASCAR really shouldn't have made this a late start.

4:12 p.m.: Still at least 15 minutes left before things get going.

4 p.m.: Race will be delayed because of lightning. Business as usual this season.

3:52 p.m.: A reminder that it won't be Jimmy in the 48.

3:40 p.m.: Kurt Busch's wife, Ashley Busch, had a banner flown over the venue to celebrate Busch's 700th career start. Alex Bowman, who shares her initials, responded with a joke.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

The green flag for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis will wave shortly after 4 p.m. ET, assuming there are no rain delays as there have been so often since NASCAR returned to live racing in May.

Sunday's Brickyard 400 was moved back to 4 p.m. ET rather than 3:30 p.m. ET as originally scheduled. The race is scheduled for 160 laps around the 2.5 mile oval with stage lengths of 50, 50 and 60 laps.

The later start time is notable, because Indianapolis Motor Speedway does not have lights in the event Sunday's race is delayed by weather.

NASCAR starting lineup at Indianapolis

Here are the results of Thursday's draw for the starting lineup in the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Pos.

Driver

Car No.

Team

1

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

2

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

3

Alex Bowman

88

Hendrick Motorsports

4

Justin Allgaier*

48

Hendrick Motorsports

5

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

6

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

7

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

8

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

9

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

10

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

11

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

12

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

13

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

14

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

15

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

16

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

17

Bubba Wallace

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

18

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

19

John Hunter Nemechek

38

Front Row Motorsports

20

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

21

Matt Kenseth

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

22

Clint Bowyer

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

23

Erik Jones

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

24

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

25

Joey Gase

51

Petty Ware Racing

26

Brennan Poole

15

Premium Motorsports

27

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

28

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

29

Ty Dillon

13

Germain Racing

30

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

31

Corey LaJoie

32

Go Fas Racing

32

Ross Chastain

77

Spire Motorsports

33

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

34

JJ Yeley

27

Rick Ware Racing

35

Christopher Bell

95

Leavine Family Racing

36

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

37

Daniel Suarez

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

38

Timmy Hill

66

Motorsports Business Management

39

Johs Bilicki

7

Tommy Baldwin Racing

40

BJ McLeod

78

BJ McLeod Motorsports

* Allgaier is driving in place of Jimmie Johnson, who tested positive for COVID-19.

