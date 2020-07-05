NASCAR at Indianapolis live race updates, results, highlights from the 2020 Brickyard 400
The Brickyard 400 will run Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis without one of NASCAR's most important elder statesman.
After testing positive for COVID-19, Jimmy Johnson pulled out of the race. He will be replaced by Justin Allgaier.
Elsewhere, though, it should be business as usual as the NASCAR season continues to heat up. Two-time Brickyard winner Kyle Busch will try to bounce back from his DNF at Pocono last weekend, and Denny Hamlin will try to continue his positive momentum.
Sporting News is tracking live race updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Sunday's NASCAR race at the Brickyard. Follow below for complete results from Indianapolis.
6:14 p.m.: Caution. Ryan Newman becomes the latest to wreck in this wild Stage 1.
A hot dog car becomes a pancake car.
Heavy damage to the right side of Ryan Newman in the #Brickyard400 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/koweSa2x61
— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 5, 2020
5:55 p.m.: We're green. Truex Jr. won't be part of the action, though.
We’re back green on lap 20 and it’s without Martin Truex Jr., who is done for the day | #NASCAR
— Kelly Crandall (@KellyCrandall) July 5, 2020
5:49 p.m.: Back to yellow. Race will restart soon.
Officially involved in the crash on pit road
Martin Truex Ryan Blaney, Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher, Ryan Preece, Ricky Stenhouse, Justin Allgaier, Brennan Poole
— Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) July 5, 2020
5:40 p.m.: Let's hope the crew member comes out OK. That was a scary moment.
Red flag at Indianapolis after that pit road wreck. Ambulance has arrived to tend to the No. 12 crew member.
— Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) July 5, 2020
Crewman loaded into the ambulance. Gave a “thumbs up” to the other guys.
Phew.
— Dave Furst (@DaveFurst) July 5, 2020
5:35 p.m.: A big pit road wreck that might have clipped one of Ryan Blaney's crew members prompts the red flag.
It's a PILEUP on pit road at @IMS!
The #Brickyard400 is underway on @NBC: https://t.co/wKDI0aNMYn #NBCRacingWeekend pic.twitter.com/FrOHnH0Rkd
— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 5, 2020
Oh crap. I hope that crew member on the 12 team is OK. Looks like he got his leg jammed between cars.
— Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) July 5, 2020
And we have a pile up on pit road with LaJoie, Stenhouse, Allgier, Preece looked to be involved | #NASCAR
— Kelly Crandall (@KellyCrandall) July 5, 2020
5:32 p.m.: Joey Logano holds the early lead.
5:26 p.m.: Nightmare start for MTJ.
Martin Truex Jr. says he has an error message on his engine control unit.
— Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) July 5, 2020
5:24 p.m.: Jimmy Johnson is tuned in from home.
My emotions have been all over the place the last few days. Right now it’s simple, go 48!@allyracing pic.twitter.com/rxZ1IcFNCc
— Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) July 5, 2020
5:20 p.m.: Green flag.
5:08 p.m.: Engines fired.
5 p.m.: The weather is finally cooperating.
Great news, the lightning hold has been lifted. Drivers called to their cars!@BubbaWallace // @wwt_inc #WWTonTrack pic.twitter.com/dze8wXCDxM
— Richard Petty Motorsports (@RPMotorsports) July 5, 2020
4:46 p.m.: Please let this plan go through.
NASCAR plans on having prerace ceremonies begin at 5pm ET.
— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) July 5, 2020
Assuming there are no more weather delays, here is the updated minute by minute:
Drivers to cars: 4:52 p.m.
Anthem Package: 5 p.m.
Command: 5:07 p.m.
Green Flag: 5:19 p.m.
— Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) July 5, 2020
4:29 p.m.: With no lights at the track, NASCAR really shouldn't have made this a late start.
#NASCAR says they've had 2 more strikes within the 8-mile radius of @IMS
Delay continues
— Dustin Long (@dustinlong) July 5, 2020
4:12 p.m.: Still at least 15 minutes left before things get going.
NASCAR sent out the second lightning hold notice at 3:57 p.m. ET, which means it would be at least 4:27 ET before the shelter request is lifted. Obviously, start of the race will be delayed. Love these late afternoon starts.
— Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) July 5, 2020
4 p.m.: Race will be delayed because of lightning. Business as usual this season.
3:52 p.m.: A reminder that it won't be Jimmy in the 48.
Some car number history as @J_Allgaier will be the first driver of record of the No. 48 since @JimmieJohnson's hold on it from the end of 2001 to this year -- a span of (gulp) 666 career starts.
Last to use No. 48 before then: Canada's Trevor Boys (pictured) in 1993. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/t2QszM3I0F
— Zack Albert (@zack_albert) July 5, 2020
3:40 p.m.: Kurt Busch's wife, Ashley Busch, had a banner flown over the venue to celebrate Busch's 700th career start. Alex Bowman, who shares her initials, responded with a joke.
Glad we clarified who AB was here https://t.co/ACoqrCjFcV
— Alex Bowman (@AlexBowman88) July 5, 2020
What time does the NASCAR race start today?
Date: Sunday, July 5
Start time: 4 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
TV channel: NBC
Live stream: NBCSports.com
The green flag for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis will wave shortly after 4 p.m. ET, assuming there are no rain delays as there have been so often since NASCAR returned to live racing in May.
Sunday's Brickyard 400 was moved back to 4 p.m. ET rather than 3:30 p.m. ET as originally scheduled. The race is scheduled for 160 laps around the 2.5 mile oval with stage lengths of 50, 50 and 60 laps.
The later start time is notable, because Indianapolis Motor Speedway does not have lights in the event Sunday's race is delayed by weather.
NASCAR starting lineup at Indianapolis
Here are the results of Thursday's draw for the starting lineup in the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:
Pos.
Driver
Car No.
Team
1
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
2
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
3
Alex Bowman
88
Hendrick Motorsports
4
Justin Allgaier*
48
Hendrick Motorsports
5
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
6
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
7
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
8
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
9
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
10
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
11
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
12
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
13
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
14
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
15
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
16
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
17
Bubba Wallace
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
18
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
19
John Hunter Nemechek
38
Front Row Motorsports
20
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
21
Matt Kenseth
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
22
Clint Bowyer
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
23
Erik Jones
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
24
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
25
Joey Gase
51
Petty Ware Racing
26
Brennan Poole
15
Premium Motorsports
27
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
28
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
29
Ty Dillon
13
Germain Racing
30
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
31
Corey LaJoie
32
Go Fas Racing
32
Ross Chastain
77
Spire Motorsports
33
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
34
JJ Yeley
27
Rick Ware Racing
35
Christopher Bell
95
Leavine Family Racing
36
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
37
Daniel Suarez
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
38
Timmy Hill
66
Motorsports Business Management
39
Johs Bilicki
7
Tommy Baldwin Racing
40
BJ McLeod
78
BJ McLeod Motorsports
* Allgaier is driving in place of Jimmie Johnson, who tested positive for COVID-19.