NASCAR at Indianapolis 2023: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
The NASCAR Cup Series hits the Brickyard, following an exciting weekend of racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway that saw Scott Dixon win the IndyCar Gallagher Grand Prix and Ty Gibbs win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 – both on Saturday.
Now it's time for Cup drivers to tackle the road course at IMS with just three races remaining before the playoffs begin. Sunday's race marks the first of two consecutive road course-races with Watkins Glen to follow next weekend before the regular season ends on the 2.5-mile oval at Daytona International Speedway with a night race on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Indianapolis could provide a prime opportunity for a winless driver to clinch one of the four remaining playoff berths with a victory or for bubble drivers to boost their points. AJ Allmendinger, who currently sits 19th in the standings and outside the cut line, surely must be salivating after winning the Cup race at IMS in 2021 and finishing seventh last year after winning the 2022 Xfinity race. Another driver outside the cut line, Austin Cindric (21st in points), has to feel some confidence racing on the Brickyard road course as well after finishing second last year and ninth in 2021, one day after winning that year's Xfinity race.
Here is everything you need to know to get ready for Sunday's Verizon 200 at the Brickyard:
What time does the Cup race at Indianapolis start?
The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard starts at 2:30 p.m. ET at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
What TV channel is the Cup race at Indianapolis on?
NBC is broadcasting the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and has a pre-race show at 2 p.m. ET, while Peacock will have a post-race show at 6 p.m. ET.
Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Indianapolis?
The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard can be live streamed on the NBC Sports website and the NBC Sports app.
How many laps is the Cup race at Indianapolis?
The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard is 82 laps around the 2.439-mile road course for a total of 199.998 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 15 laps; Stage 2: 20 laps; Stage 3: 47 laps.
Who won the most recent race at Indianapolis?
Tyler Reddick led 38 laps, incuding the final 25, before holding off Austin Cindric by 1.065 seconds on July 31, 2022 for his second road-course win of the season.
What is the lineup for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard?
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet
2. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota
3. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet
4. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford
5. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet
6. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet
7. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota
8. (91) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet
9. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet
10. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota
11. (33) Brodie Kostecki, Chevrolet
12. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota
13. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford
14. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet
15. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet
16. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford
17. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford
18. (22) Joey Logano, Ford
19. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota
20. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford
21. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet
22. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford
23. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford
24. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford
25. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota
26. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet
27. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet
28. (67) Kamui Kobayashi, Toyota
29. (51) Andy Lally, Ford
30. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford
31. (15) Jenson Button, Ford
32. (78) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet
33. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford
34. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet
35. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet
36. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet
37. (42) Mike Rockenfeller, Chevrolet
38. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford
39. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet
