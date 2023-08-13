NASCAR at Indianapolis 2023: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Verizon 200 at the Brickyard

The NASCAR Cup Series hits the Brickyard, following an exciting weekend of racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway that saw Scott Dixon win the IndyCar Gallagher Grand Prix and Ty Gibbs win the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 – both on Saturday.

Now it's time for Cup drivers to tackle the road course at IMS with just three races remaining before the playoffs begin. Sunday's race marks the first of two consecutive road course-races with Watkins Glen to follow next weekend before the regular season ends on the 2.5-mile oval at Daytona International Speedway with a night race on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Indianapolis could provide a prime opportunity for a winless driver to clinch one of the four remaining playoff berths with a victory or for bubble drivers to boost their points. AJ Allmendinger, who currently sits 19th in the standings and outside the cut line, surely must be salivating after winning the Cup race at IMS in 2021 and finishing seventh last year after winning the 2022 Xfinity race. Another driver outside the cut line, Austin Cindric (21st in points), has to feel some confidence racing on the Brickyard road course as well after finishing second last year and ninth in 2021, one day after winning that year's Xfinity race.

AJ Allmendinger (16) celebrates after winning the 2021 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard NASCAR Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Here is everything you need to know to get ready for Sunday's Verizon 200 at the Brickyard:

What time does the Cup race at Indianapolis start?

The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard starts at 2:30 p.m. ET at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

What TV channel is the Cup race at Indianapolis on?

NBC is broadcasting the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and has a pre-race show at 2 p.m. ET, while Peacock will have a post-race show at 6 p.m. ET.

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at Indianapolis?

The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard can be live streamed on the NBC Sports website and the NBC Sports app.

How many laps is the Cup race at Indianapolis?

The Verizon 200 at the Brickyard is 82 laps around the 2.439-mile road course for a total of 199.998 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 15 laps; Stage 2: 20 laps; Stage 3: 47 laps.

Who won the most recent race at Indianapolis?

Tyler Reddick led 38 laps, incuding the final 25, before holding off Austin Cindric by 1.065 seconds on July 31, 2022 for his second road-course win of the season.

What is the lineup for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard?

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (99) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet

2. (45) Tyler Reddick, Toyota

3. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet

4. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford

5. (8) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet

6. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet

7. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota

8. (91) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet

9. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet

10. (54) Ty Gibbs, Toyota

11. (33) Brodie Kostecki, Chevrolet

12. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota

13. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford

14. (7) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet

15. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet

16. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford

17. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford

18. (22) Joey Logano, Ford

19. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota

20. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford

21. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet

22. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford

23. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford

24. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford

25. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota

26. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet

27. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet

28. (67) Kamui Kobayashi, Toyota

29. (51) Andy Lally, Ford

30. (41) Ryan Preece, Ford

31. (15) Jenson Button, Ford

32. (78) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet

33. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford

34. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet

35. (77) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet

36. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet

37. (42) Mike Rockenfeller, Chevrolet

38. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford

39. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet

