NASCAR starting lineup at Homestead: Denny Hamlin on pole after rain alters schedule
The Championship 4 will be the first four on the starting grid Sunday in the final race of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series season.
Rain at Homestead-Miami Speedway caused NASCAR to cancel Friday's practice session and Saturday's qualifying session for the Ford EcoBoost 400 and assign starting positions based on owner points. The four drivers competing for the Cup Series title this weekend — Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch — will start in positions 1-4, respectively.
Hamlin claimed the pole by virtue of his victory in last week's Round of 8 race at Phoenix and his fourth-place finish at Martinsville earlier in the round. Harvick and Truex won the other Round of 8 races but Harvick was fifth at Phoenix and Truex was sixth at Texas. Second-best finish in the round is a tiebreaker, per Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass. Busch's best Round of 8 finish was second at Phoenix.
Cup teams will now practice during the time they were supposed to qualify on Saturday afternoon (2-2:55 p.m. ET).
NASCAR starting lineup at Homestead for Ford EcoBoost 400
POS.
CAR NO.
DRIVER
1
11
DENNY HAMLIN
2
4
KEVIN HARVICK
3
19
MARTIN TRUEX JR.
4
18
KYLE BUSCH
5
22
JOEY LOGANO
6
42
KYLE LARSON
7
12
RYAN BLANEY
8
2
BRAD KESELOWSKI
9
24
WILLIAM BYRON
10
14
CLINT BOWYER
11
9
CHASE ELLIOTT
12
88
ALEX BOWMAN
13
1
KURT BUSCH
14
10
ARIC ALMIROLA
15
6
RYAN NEWMAN
16
20
ERIK JONES
17
41
DANIEL SUAREZ
18
48
JIMMIE JOHNSON
19
21
PAUL MENARD
20
37
CHRIS BUESCHER
21
95
MATT DIBENEDETTO
22
3
AUSTIN DILLON
23
17
RICKY STENHOUSE JR.
24
13
TY DILLON
25
8
DANIEL HEMRIC
26
47
RYAN PREECE
27
43
BUBBA WALLACE
28
34
MICHAEL MCDOWELL
29
32
COREY LAJOIE
30
36
JOHN H. NEMECHEK
31
38
DAVID RAGAN
32
15
JOE NEMECHEK
33
00
LANDON CASSILL
34
51
JJ YELEY
35
77
REED SORENSON
36
27
ROSS CHASTAIN
37
96
DREW HERRING
38
52
JOSH BILICKI
39
53
BJ MCLEOD
40
66
TIMMY HILL
What time does the Homestead playoff race start?
Air time: 3 p.m. ET (green flag at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET)
TV channel: NBC
The final race of the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to begin in mid-afternoon and end in the evening in South Florida. NBC will televise the race; it is the last of seven races the network will show on broadcast TV this season. As part of NBC's TV deal with NASCAR for the 2019 season, NBC was slated to show seven of the final 20 races of the season, with the other 13 scheduled to be shown on NBCSN. The network's broadcast crew consists of Rick Allen, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte in the booth, with Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kelli Stavast and Parker Kligerman reporting from pit road.
In addition to the TV coverage on NBC, Sunday's race at Homestead is available via live stream on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.
SN's Tadd Haislop contributed to this report.