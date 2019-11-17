NASCAR starting lineup at Homestead: Denny Hamlin on pole after rain alters schedule

The Championship 4 will be the first four on the starting grid Sunday in the final race of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series season.

Rain at Homestead-Miami Speedway caused NASCAR to cancel Friday's practice session and Saturday's qualifying session for the Ford EcoBoost 400 and assign starting positions based on owner points. The four drivers competing for the Cup Series title this weekend — Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch — will start in positions 1-4, respectively.

Hamlin claimed the pole by virtue of his victory in last week's Round of 8 race at Phoenix and his fourth-place finish at Martinsville earlier in the round. Harvick and Truex won the other Round of 8 races but Harvick was fifth at Phoenix and Truex was sixth at Texas. Second-best finish in the round is a tiebreaker, per Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass. Busch's best Round of 8 finish was second at Phoenix.

Cup teams will now practice during the time they were supposed to qualify on Saturday afternoon (2-2:55 p.m. ET).

NASCAR starting lineup at Homestead for Ford EcoBoost 400

POS. CAR NO. DRIVER 1 11 DENNY HAMLIN 2 4 KEVIN HARVICK 3 19 MARTIN TRUEX JR. 4 18 KYLE BUSCH 5 22 JOEY LOGANO 6 42 KYLE LARSON 7 12 RYAN BLANEY 8 2 BRAD KESELOWSKI 9 24 WILLIAM BYRON 10 14 CLINT BOWYER 11 9 CHASE ELLIOTT 12 88 ALEX BOWMAN 13 1 KURT BUSCH 14 10 ARIC ALMIROLA 15 6 RYAN NEWMAN 16 20 ERIK JONES 17 41 DANIEL SUAREZ 18 48 JIMMIE JOHNSON 19 21 PAUL MENARD 20 37 CHRIS BUESCHER 21 95 MATT DIBENEDETTO 22 3 AUSTIN DILLON 23 17 RICKY STENHOUSE JR. 24 13 TY DILLON 25 8 DANIEL HEMRIC 26 47 RYAN PREECE 27 43 BUBBA WALLACE 28 34 MICHAEL MCDOWELL 29 32 COREY LAJOIE 30 36 JOHN H. NEMECHEK 31 38 DAVID RAGAN 32 15 JOE NEMECHEK 33 00 LANDON CASSILL 34 51 JJ YELEY 35 77 REED SORENSON 36 27 ROSS CHASTAIN 37 96 DREW HERRING 38 52 JOSH BILICKI 39 53 BJ MCLEOD 40 66 TIMMY HILL

What time does the Homestead playoff race start?

Air time: 3 p.m. ET (green flag at approximately 3:30 p.m. ET)

TV channel: NBC



The final race of the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series season is scheduled to begin in mid-afternoon and end in the evening in South Florida. NBC will televise the race; it is the last of seven races the network will show on broadcast TV this season. As part of NBC's TV deal with NASCAR for the 2019 season, NBC was slated to show seven of the final 20 races of the season, with the other 13 scheduled to be shown on NBCSN. The network's broadcast crew consists of Rick Allen, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte in the booth, with Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kelli Stavast and Parker Kligerman reporting from pit road.

In addition to the TV coverage on NBC, Sunday's race at Homestead is available via live stream on the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.

SN's Tadd Haislop contributed to this report.