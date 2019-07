NASCAR New Hampshire race weekend schedule

all in action.

The Cup Series closes out the weekend with their only race at the track on Sunday.

The schedule is subject to change and all times listed are Eastern Daylight Savings time.

Friday, July 19

10 - 11:40 a.m., Modified final practice (TV: None)

12:05 - 12:55 p.m., Cup Series first practice (TV: NBC Sports Network - NBCSN, NBCSN App)

1:05 - 1:55 p.m., Xfinity Series first practice (TV: NBCSN, NBCSN App)

2:10 p.m., Modified Tour All-Star Shootout race (TV: FansChoice.tv)

3 - 3:30 p.m., K&N Pro Series first practice (TV: None)

3:35 - 4:25 p.m., Xfinity Series final practice (TV: NBCSN, NBCSN App)

4:35 p.m., Cup Series qualifying (TV: NBCSN, NBCSN App; Radio: Performance Racing Network - PRN)

6 - 6:45 p.m., K&N Pro Series final practice (TV: None)

7:05 p.m., K&N Pro Series qualifying (TV: None)

Saturday, July 20

9 a.m., Modified Tour qualifying

10:05 - 10:55 a.m., Cup Series second practice (TV: CNBC, NBCSN App)

11:15 a.m., Xfinity Series qualifying (TV: NBCSN, NBCSN App)

12:35 - 1:25 p.m., Cup Series final practice (TV: NBCSN, NBCSN App; Radio: PRN)

1:45 p.m., Modified Tour race - 100 laps, 105.8 miles (TV: FansChoice.tv)

Green flag time 4:16 p.m. (TV: NBCSN, NBCSN App; Radio: PRN)

6:45 p.m., K&N Pro Series race - 70 laps, 74.06 miles (TV: FansChoice.tv)

Sunday, July 21

3 p.m., Cup Series race - Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 - Green flag time 3:15 p.m. (TV: NBCSN, NBCSN App; Radio: PRN)