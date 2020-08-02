NASCAR at New Hampshire live race updates, results, highlights from Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Anybody who is tired of watching Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin dominate NASCAR Cup Series races in 2020 might be in for disappointment during Sunday's race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the track's one and only event on the NASCAR schedule.

Harvick, the points leader and the winner of four races this season, has won the last two NASCAR Cup Series races at New Hampshire. He earned the victory in this race last year when he edged Hamlin on the final corner of the Magic Mile.

Hamlin, who has won a series-high five Cup races in 2020, statistically is the best driver at the flat, one-mile oval in Loudon, N.H., but Harvick was considered the favorite to win Sunday's race. So there's a decent chance both drivers will be contenders in the closing laps of Sunday's Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.

Sporting News is tracking live race updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Sunday's NASCAR race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Follow below for complete results from the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.

NASCAR at New Hampshire live updates, highlights

5:41 p.m. ET: Green flag. Restart with 83 laps to go. Denny Hamlin takes the lead, but Brad Keselowski takes it back a few laps into the run.

5:35 p.m. ET: Caution. John Hunter Nemechek slams the Turn 3 wall after cutting a left front tire. He's knocked out of the race.

5:32 p.m. ET: Green flag. Restart on Lap 209. Chase Elliott takes the lead.

5:28 p.m. ET: Caution. Here we go again. Matt Kenseth blows another right front tire and hits the Turn 3 wall for the second time in a few laps. This time Kenseth takes it back to the garage.

5:25 p.m. ET: Green flag. Restart on with 100 laps to go. Brad Keselowski takes the lead.

5:21 p.m. ET: Caution. Matt Kenseth blows a right front tire on the backstretch and hits the Turn 3 wall.

5:18 p.m. ET: Green flag. Stage 3 begins on Lap 192. Denny Hamlin takes the lead from Brad Keselowski.

5:12 p.m. ET: Brad Keselowski wins Stage 2 after edging Denny Hamlin. Caution comes out for the stage break.

5:10 p.m. ET: Green flag. Restart with just two laps to go in Stage 2.

5:06 p.m. ET: Caution. Matt Kenseth spins by himself coming off of Turn 2, but he avoids the inside wall and sustains no damage. Bubba Wallace gets the free pass.

5:04 p.m. ET: Green flag. Restart with nine laps to go in Stage 2. Brad Keselowski edges Austin Dillon for the lead.

4:58 p.m. ET: Caution. Christopher Bell blows a right rear tire and spins with 14 laps to go in Stage 2. Bell keeps it out of the wall and sustains minimal damage. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (20th) gets the free pass.

4:45 p.m. ET: Brad Keselowski catches Denny Hamlin and passes him for the lead on Lap 147.

4:22 p.m. ET: Green flag. Restart on Lap 101. Kevin Harvick edges Ryan Blaney for the lead. A couple laps later, though, Denny Hamlin runs down Harvick and passes him for the lead.

4:19 p.m. ET: Martin Truex Jr. is penalized for an uncontrolled tire during his pit stop.

4:13 p.m. ET: Caution for rain. It's a small band of light showers, though, and NASCAR expects it to pass quickly.

4:07 p.m. ET: Green flag. Stage 2 begins on Lap 83.

3:59 p.m. ET: Denny Hamlin wins Stage 1. The caution comes out for the stage break.

3:54 p.m. ET: Green flag. Restart with eight laps to go in Stage 1.

3:53 p.m. ET: Chase Elliott is penalized for speeding on pit road. He must restart at the rear of the field.

3:51 p.m. ET: Caution. Jimmie Johnson spins coming off of Turn 2 after making contact with Clint Bowyer. Johnson avoids hitting the wall, so the damage is minimal.

3:48 p.m. ET: Denny Hamlin runs down Brad Keselowski and takes the lead, but Keselowski takes it right back with 14 laps to go in Stage 1.

3:36 p.m. ET: Restart on Lap 35. Brad Keselowski keeps the lead, and Denny Hamlin charges to second place ahead of Ryan Blaney and Clint Bowyer.

3:32 p.m. ET: The competition caution arrives at Lap 31. Brad Keselowski is leading. Erik Jones gets the free pass.

3:27 p.m. ET: Green flag. Restart on Lap 22.

3:26 p.m. ET: Erik Jones is penalized (one lap) for pitting outside of his box during the caution. He was running ninth.

3:21 p.m. ET: Caution. Kyle Busch blows a right front tire and slams the wall in Turn 3. It's a single-car accident, and he's knocked out of the race.

3:13 p.m. ET: Green flag. The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 is underway.

3:04 p.m. ET: Engines fired.

2:05 p.m. ET: NASCAR announces pre-race penalties issued to the teams of Bubba Wallace and Corey LaJoie for improperly mounted ballasts. Both cars must start at the rear of the field, and their crew chiefs are suspended for the entirety of Sunday's race. Austin Dillon also is forced to start the race from the back of the pack because of unapproved adjustments.

NASCAR starting lineup at New Hampshire

The starting lineup for Sunday's NASCAR race at New Hampshire was drawn Thursday. Below are the results:

Pos.

No.

Driver

Sponsor

Make

1

10

Aric Almirola

Smithfield Hometown Original

Ford

2

11

Denny Hamlin

FedEx Express

Toyota

3

9

Chase Elliott

NAPA Auto Parts

Chevy

4

2

Brad Keselowski

Western Star/Alliance Parts

Ford

5

18

Kyle Busch

Pedigree

Toyota

6

14

Clint Bowyer

Haas Automation

Ford

7

4

Kevin Harvick

Mobil

Ford

8

88

Alex Bowman

ChevyGoods.com/Adam's Polishes

Chevy

9

22

Joey Logano

AAA Insurance

Ford

10

1

Kurt Busch

Monster Energy

Chevy

11

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Sport Clips

Toyota

12

12

Ryan Blaney

Menards/Sylvania

Ford

13

8

Tyler Reddick

Feeding America

Chevy

14

41

Cole Custer

HaasTooling.com

Ford

15

43

Bubba Wallace

Cash App

Chevy

16

24

William Byron

Liberty University

Chevy

17

20

Erik Jones

Toyota Camry

Toyota

18

34

Michael McDowell

Chicago Pnuematic

Ford

19

21

Matt DiBenedetto

Motorcraft/Quick Lane

Ford

20

48

Jimmie Johnson

Ally

Chevy

21

42

Matt Kenseth

Clover

Chevy

22

6

Ryan Newman

Guaranteed Rate

Ford

23

3

Austin Dillon

Freightliner

Chevy

24

17

Chris Buescher

Fastenal

Ford

25

13

Ty Dillon

GEICO

Chevy

26

53

James Davison

Signing Day Sports

Chevy

27

77

Garrett Smithley

Spire Motorsports

Chevy

28

51

Joey Gase

Page Construction

Ford

29

27

JJ Yeley

-

Ford

30

37

Ryan Preece

Louisiana Hot Sauce

Chevy

31

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Kroger

Chevy

32

00

Quin Houff

Permatex

Chevy

33

32

Corey LaJoie

Trump 2020

Ford

34

15

Brennan Poole

Remember Everyone Deployed Today

Chevy

35

95

Christopher Bell

Rheem/Watts

Toyota

36

38

John Hunter Nemechek

Citgard

Ford

37

96

Daniel Suarez

Genuine Parts & Service

Toyota

38

66

Timmy Hill

CrashClaimsR.US

Toyota

