NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Childress pledges 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Richard Childress
    American racing driver and businessman

NASCAR Hall of Fame owner Richard Childress is donating 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine to help with their war against Russia, he announced on Wednesday.

Childress is currently a member of Ammo, Inc.’s board of directors, and said he reached out to chairman Fred Wagenhals shortly after hearing Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky ask for ammunition rather than help fleeing the country shortly after Russia invaded last week.

“I said, ‘Fred, we got to help these people. They need ammunition,’” Childress said on Fox News on Wednesday morning. “He stepped right up … Now we’re turning our production to this as our number one priority.”

Childress said he isn’t yet sure how or when they will deliver the ammunition to Ukraine.

"To see the people in Ukraine fighting, it's terrible to see the lives that are being lost over there," he said. "We have to do all we can, and I felt with Ammo Inc. and myself, we were doing the right thing. We’re going to get the ammunition to them as quick as we can.”

Childress, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017 after more than five decades in and around NASCAR, is just the latest sports figure to speak out or take action since the conflict began.

The International Skating Union banned all Russian and Belarusian athletes from international events until further notice on Tuesday, and Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich announced that he is going to sell Chelsea and donate proceeds from the sale to help those in need in Ukraine on Wednsday. FIFA has already levied sanctions against Russia and banned them from the 2022 World Cup, and the EA Sports video game has removed all Russian clubs from play.

The NHL also suspended relationships with all Russian partners, Formula 1’s Russian Grand Prix was canceled and Russian president Vladamir Putin was stripped of his honorary presidency by the International Judo Federation.

Car owner Richard Childress
Car owner Richard Childress pledged to donate 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine on Wednesday. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Why Russia Hasn't Launched Major Cyber Attacks Since the Invasion of Ukraine

    In the relatively short and rapidly evolving history of cyber conflict, perhaps nothing has been established with greater certainty and more widely accepted than the idea that Russia has significant cyber capabilities and isn’t afraid to use them—especially on Ukraine. In 2015, Russian government hackers breached the Ukrainian power grid, leading to widespread outages. In 2017, Russia deployed the notorious NotPetya malware via Ukrainian accounting software and the virus quickly spread across the globe costing businesses billions of dollars in damage and disruption.

  • UK aid agencies launch fundraising appeal to help refugees from Ukraine

    The Disasters Emergency Committee, a group of 15 charities, began the effort on Thursday.

  • Rise in 'superstar firms' pushing up wage growth inequality

    A new report shows that the productivity and average wages of the median firm today are the same as in the mid 1990s, after accounting for inflation.

  • Miramar firm's engineer hides out in Ukraine

    An engineer with a local company is sharing her fears, as she hides in a building in a heavily bombed city in Ukraine.

  • Russia excluded from more sports as sanctions mount

    More and more sports are following the appeal of the International Olympic Committee and banning Russian athletes from competing in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia was barred from competing in international ice skating, skiing, basketball, track and some tennis events Tuesday, a day after being kicked out of soccer competitions and hockey — Vladimir Putin’s favorite team sport. The decisions follow the IOC's request to international sports federations to keep Russian athletes out of events they organize.

  • Ukraine Says 70 Soldiers Killed in Attack on Military Unit

    Around 70 Ukrainian troops were killed in an attack on a military unit in the northeast of the country on February 27, according to the governor of the Sumy region.Footage released by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine shows rescuers searching through rubble in Okhtyrka, a small city in Sumy. Credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Storyful

  • Russian athletes may participate 'as neutrals' in the Winter Paralympics amid Ukraine invasion

    Russian athletes may participate 'as neutrals' in the Winter Paralympics amid Ukraine invasion

  • Erdogan discusses Russia's invasion of Ukraine with Lukashenko

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's office said early on Tuesday that he held a phone call with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko to discuss developments in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The two premiers discussed ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, according to Erdogan's office. Erdogan's office said he told Lukashenko that Turkey will continue to make efforts to stop the war and restore peace.

  • Elite Moscow Restaurants Bombarded With 5-Star Anti-Putin ‘Reviews’

    DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP via Getty ImagesRestaurants and bars across Russia are getting flooded with five-star “reviews” on Google and other websites harboring messages about Vladimir Putin’s bloody invasion of Ukraine, as part of an effort to cut through the Kremlin’s stream of propaganda and relay uncensored information about the neighboring war to the people of Russia.“5,800 Russian Soldiers died today, 4,500 yesterday. Stop your aggression, don’t let your kids suffer, if you go to war you will no

  • Ukranians in South Florida react to State of the Union address

    In his first State of the Union address, President Joe Biden warned Vladimir Putin will "pay a high price."

  • Russia billionaires move superyachts to Maldives as sanctions tighten, data shows

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -At least five superyachts owned by Russian billionaires were anchored or cruising on Wednesday in Maldives, an Indian Ocean island nation that does not have an extradition treaty with the United States, ship tracking data showed. The vessels' arrival in the archipelago off the coast of Sri Lanka follows the imposition of severe Western sanctions on Russia in reprisal for its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine. Late on Wednesday Forbes reported that Germany had seized Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov's mega yacht in a Hamburg shipyard.

  • Ukraine crisis: Belarus leader may have inadvertently revealed Russian invasion map on TV

    Map shows movement of Russian forces, including initial action that has already taken place

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Maple Leafs, Red Wings send NHL fans into frenzy with 17-goal thriller

    The Maple Leafs and Red Wings played a game for the ages on Saturday night.

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na