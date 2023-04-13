The NASCAR Foundation announces new members to Board of Directors

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The NASCAR Foundation has announced the addition of Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer at Ally Financial Inc., and Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice to its Board of Directors, bringing wide-ranging marketing and motorsports experience to help grow the impact of Foundation activities into race communities across the country.

“Andrea and Chris are valuable additions to our Board of Directors. Their vast knowledge, experience and leadership within the NASCAR industry will provide welcome insight to our efforts,” said Mike Helton, Chairman, The NASCAR Foundation. “We are confident their guidance will help great things happen for the Foundation and kids it serves.”

As the chief marketing and public relations officer at Ally, Brimmer is responsible for leading all aspects of integrated marketing and brand transformation at the digital financial services company, driving unprecedented growth and disruptive consumer engagement. Among her many honors, Brimmer was named a winner of the 2020 Adweek Brand Genius award, is a three-time honoree on the Forbes‘ list of World‘s Most Influential CMOs, is the only three-time winner of the Financial Communications Society Marketer of the Year award and was named to the 2022 Adweek Most Powerful Women in Sports list.

Before joining Ally in 2006, Brimmer spent 20 years on the agency side in Detroit, where she led the Chevrolet account and launched the iconic American Revolution campaign. She holds several board positions at organizations including eHealth, the Ad Council and the Professional Advisory Board of the College of Communication Arts and Sciences at Michigan State University.

“It is such an honor to be named to the NASCAR Foundation‘s Board of Directors. I have long admired the work of the Foundation and its initiatives designed to support children, their families, and the communities around them,” Brimmer said. “I‘m looking forward to bringing Ally‘s Do It Right mentality into the boardroom with me and working alongside the other talented and dedicated people who put children‘s health and well-being front and center.”

Chris Rice, president of Kaulig Racing, has been in the sport for more than 30 years, beginning in 1989 as a gasman for the NASCAR Busch Grand National Series, now known as the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He worked closely with Hermie Sadler, who was named Rookie of the Year in 1993, and quickly moved on to win a championship in 1995 with Hermie‘s brother, Elliott. Because of his accomplishments with the Sadler brothers, Rice became a well-known name in the industry. He‘s worked in every elite series in NASCAR with over 18 drivers.

In 2000, Rice worked at Richard Petty Motorsports then moved to Bill Davis Racing in 2002. From 2011 to 2015, Rice worked as a crew chief for RAB Racing with a stable of four different drivers. In 2015, he moved to NTS as the competition director and crew chief. In addition to holding the title of general manager, Rice served as crew chief for Kaulig Racing from 2016-2018 and led the team to one pole, one top-five and 21 top-10 finishes and three consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff berths.

In 2018, Rice assumed the president role at Kaulig Racing and has continued to build a championship-contending organization.

“Being on The NASCAR Foundation Board of Directors is very special because you get to be a part of things that are bigger than racing,” Rice said. “We love the competition side of what we do, but it is truly an honor to be on a decision-making team when it comes to improving the lives of children through the NASCAR community.”

To learn more about The NASCAR Foundation or to make a donation, please visit NASCARfoundation.org.